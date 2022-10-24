Fiona Rintoul: Liz Truss shambles is the Brexit project laid bare – we have to shut it down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fiona Rintoul: Liz Truss shambles is the Brexit project laid bare – we have to shut it down

By Fiona Rintoul
October 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Anti-Brexit campaigners march in London in October 2022, six years after the referendum took place (Photo: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock)
Anti-Brexit campaigners march in London in October 2022, six years after the referendum took place (Photo: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock)

Pretty much the only pledge from her leadership campaign that outgoing prime minister Liz Truss kept was to ignore Nicola Sturgeon.

Neither the Scottish nor the Welsh first ministers were favoured with a phone call from Downing Street when Truss came to what is laughingly called power. Now our FM doesn’t even want to speak her, so there. Such is the rollercoaster of UK politics at the moment.

We shouldn’t be surprised that Truss didn’t get on the blower to Edinburgh, Cardiff or, indeed, Belfast, which arguably should have been the minister for the union’s first port of call.

She and bestie former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng rode roughshod over all our institutions, from the Office of Budget Responsibility – set up by George Osborne in 2010 to stop future Labour governments peddling La La Land economic and fiscal forecasts – to the newly formed cabinet of Liz cheerleaders.

But, here’s the thing. It’s not just her. This is simply the latest in a long row of whoopee cushions that the Westminster government has thumped its indolent backside down on since 2016, as it struggles to squeeze the square peg of Brexit into the round hole of economic and political reality.

Liz Truss resigned after 44 days as prime minister (Photo: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Yes, it was idiotic to introduce unfunded tax cuts in the midst of a cost of living crisis. But, lads, Liz was just trying to make Brexit work – to reap the benefits of taking back control and ripping up Brussels red tape.

What else could she do? She can’t bluster incoherently like Boris Johnson and push on through, glistening with the Teflon sheen of unwarranted overconfidence. She’s neither the right sex nor the right social class for that.

Brexit will never work

Truss standing outside Downing Street in her nice blue dress, stumbling through her resignation speech, just six weeks after entering Number 10 is the Brexit project laid bare.

We wanted to be great again, only without doing the hard work that improves productivity. Boring, boring, boring. Cut taxes and let the good times roll

It doesn’t work. It will never work. It can’t work. Because you can’t be a great world power, commanding the waves and la-di-da and be a nasty little tax haven with light-touch regulation.

In truth, the UK can be neither. We could have been – we were – a moderately successful, mid-sized European country, and a useful, English-speaking gateway to Europe. But, nah.

Boris Johnson after Britain secured a trade deal to leave the European Union in 2020 (Photo: Xinhua/Shutterstock)

We wanted to be great again, only without doing the hard work that improves productivity. Boring, boring, boring. Cut taxes and let the good times roll.

Which leaves us where? Well, here in the forgotten north, we’re obviously awaiting a phone call. Meantime, we need to wake up and smell the coffee.

Things are not going to get better in the UK. No amount of standing in front of giant Union flags, singing songs about kings and queens, can paper over the cracks that Brexit has created. This is terminal.

The star to which we’ve hitched our wagon is imploding. We need to get out.

Fiona Rintoul is an author and translator

