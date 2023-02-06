Martin Jaffa: Anglers wish to make salmon farming a scapegoat By Martin Jaffa February 6, 2023, 6:00 am 0 There is little evidence to suggest that throwing back fish that has been caught helps dwindling numbers (Image: SnapTPhotography/Shutterstock) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Opinion Len Ironside: Who is going to stand up and fight for Aberdeen and the… RAB MCNEIL: Coloured lights are magic, but scent escapes me David Knight: Taken-for-granted football fans are entitled to be angry Calum Richardson: Sometimes failure is the wake-up call needed to win big MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout The Flying Pigs: Can you believe Dominic Raab-to-the-Bone might be a bully? George Mitchell: Inverness is the perfect city for a short break What a Week: A Sunday sacking and a Walkout Wednesday Readers’ letters: Salmon fishing, parking at RGU Garthdee and renewable energy Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul Most Read 1 Police investigating death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead 2 Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up 3 Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel 4 Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne… 5 North pudding-maker ‘very proud’ to have met late Queen at Turriff Show 6 End of an era: Much-loved Inverness music venue Ironworks closes down – see photos… 7 Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’ 8 Convicted paedophile offered to perform sex act on shocked Elgin bus passenger 9 ‘Rich list’ of top landowners should expose where public cash is going 10 Iconic Moray firm Walker’s Shortbread facing myriad challenges in its 125th year More from Press and Journal Is CalMac about to get a new boat, only two years after campaign group… Colonsay to get first affordable homes in more than 20 years Three-vehicle crash closed A9 in both directions at Carrbridge Shetland pianist named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year Nathan Shaw eager to make most of Caley Thistle's unexpected Scottish Cup opportunity Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson proves he is the man to deliver the goods once… Aberdeen Grammar almost pull off impressive Scottish Cup comeback against Stirling County Junior football: Culter remain five points clear at Premier League summit Limousin sales return to Borderway Mart in Carlisle Putting Pennyghael back on the map with inn and campsite Editor's Picks ‘Rich list’ of top landowners should expose where public cash is going Police investigating death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead Shetland pianist named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year North pudding-maker ‘very proud’ to have met late Queen at Turriff Show Len Ironside: Who is going to stand up and fight for Aberdeen and the north-east? Drink-driving serviceman had to be restrained after trying to flee scene Most Commented 1 Macduff Aldi 'might never be built' as Tesco launches legal action to waylay discount rival 2 Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window 3 Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as 'unacceptable' visual impact is more important than saving jobs 4 Trump family's Aberdeenshire golf resort yet to make a profit with £16 million losses in nine years 5 Decision on 'bland and boring' housing estate near Westhill delayed for site visit 6 Ref Watch: Grant Irvine so poor in Aberdeen v St Mirren - but here's why most whistlers would have sent Ross McCrorie off 7 Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal 8 Could eco-friendly Scottish planning changes scupper Banchory retail park branded 'disaster for the environment'? 9 Aberdeen attempted to sign a right-back on transfer deadline day, confirms interim boss Barry Robson 10 Russell Borthwick: It's time to put on your positive pants