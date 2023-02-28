[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Snuffing out culture because of Aberdeen City Council’s short-term budget needs would be a travesty, writes Scott Begbie.

The cooncil’s frankly barking idea to slash Aberdeen’s culture budget needs to exit stage left.

Because if it goes ahead it will caw the legs from under a sector that is vital in making the Granite City an attractive place to live, work and play.

You see, the arts isn’t a “nice thing” to have. It’s essential for the city’s future prosperity.

We have seen that time and time again in just the past few weeks.

Spectra brought thousands of people into the city centre, boosting footfall and businesses.

Granite Noir has just finished a spectacularly successful weekend, attracting crime fiction lovers from across the UK to one of the most prestigious book festivals in the country.

Unsung heroes of arts scene

Neither of these events sit in splendid isolation. They are, of course, among the jewels in the crown of the cultural life of Aberdeen.

However, these festivals exist because of the bedrock of interest in arts, culture and entertainment that is built all year round – and not just by the splendid work of Aberdeen Performing Arts, which will see its funding rightly continue.

But the contribution of Aberdeen Arts Centre cannot be underestimated, from the great shows it puts on to its outstanding outreach and education programmes.

City Moves falls very much into that category, too, and are unsung heroes in the range of classes and opportunities it offers, not least of which is the Dance Live festival.

Ditto Jazz Aberdeen, Peacock Visual Arts and the Sound festival – all playing their part in enriching the lives of so many people in so many ways.

Just because they are not centre stage, doesn’t mean they are not important in constantly lifting the cultural offering Aberdeen enjoys year-round in a range of arts.

We shouldn’t be snuffing out culture because of short-term budget needs

Prior to the pandemic there was a real sense of arts and culture gaining traction in what it offers, not just in keeping the good folks of Aberdeen entertained, but also in what it brings to the city in terms of jobs, businesses and tourism.

Art is the new oil was a phrase being bandied about for a reason.

That sector has been under huge pressure during the cost-of-living crisis – it took its toll on the Belmont Filmhouse – but those that remain are fighting through as best they can.

ICYMI during yesterday's budget news… Culture Aberdeen has penned an impassioned letter to the council over "destructive" arts cuts proposed for Wednesday's meeting. @colinwfarquhar @CultureAbdn @APAWhatsOn @pressjournal @EveningExpress https://t.co/gkXFL8hUK6 — Ben Hendry (@BenHendry1) February 25, 2023

And there are factors at play that underline the importance of their survival. Take, for example, the arrival of cruise ships at the new harbour, bringing an influx of visitors, all hungry to see what Aberdeen has to offer.

It would be a travesty if they were to find a wasteland in a cultural sector that was, could and should be one of the best in the land.

To destroy everything these under-threat arts organisations are trying to do would be a massive act of philistine vandalism.

Our council should be kindling the flame of the arts into a roaring powerhouse for generations to come, not snuffing it out for short-term budget expediency.

Scott Begbie is a long-time journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express