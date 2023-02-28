Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Begbie: Bring curtain down on council’s philistine plans to slash Aberdeen’s culture budget

By Scott Begbie
February 28, 2023, 11:45 am
Arts groups like Citymoves, which stages the DanceLive festival, are the bedrock of Aberdeen's cultural life. Image: Supplied by Citymoves Dance Agency
Arts groups like Citymoves, which stages the DanceLive festival, are the bedrock of Aberdeen's cultural life. Image: Supplied by Citymoves Dance Agency

Snuffing out culture because of Aberdeen City Council’s short-term budget needs would be a travesty, writes Scott Begbie.

The cooncil’s frankly barking idea to slash Aberdeen’s culture budget needs to exit stage left.

Because if it goes ahead it will caw the legs from under a sector that is vital in making the Granite City an attractive place to live, work and play.

You see, the arts isn’t a “nice thing” to have. It’s essential for the city’s future prosperity.

We have seen that time and time again in just the past few weeks.

Spectra brought thousands of people into the city centre, boosting footfall and businesses.

Granite Noir has just finished a spectacularly successful weekend, attracting crime fiction lovers from across the UK to one of the most prestigious book festivals in the country.

Unsung heroes of arts scene

Neither of these events sit in splendid isolation. They are, of course, among the jewels in the crown of the cultural life of Aberdeen.

However, these festivals exist because of the bedrock of interest in arts, culture and entertainment that is built all year round – and not just by the splendid work of Aberdeen Performing Arts, which will see its funding rightly continue.

But the contribution of Aberdeen Arts Centre cannot be underestimated, from the great shows it puts on to its outstanding outreach and education programmes.

City Moves falls very much into that category, too, and are unsung heroes in the range of classes and opportunities it offers, not least of which is the Dance Live festival.

Crowds flocking to Spectra proved why the arts are vital to Aberdeen’s economy. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Ditto Jazz Aberdeen, Peacock Visual Arts and the Sound festival – all playing their part in enriching the lives of so many people in so many ways.

Just because they are not centre stage, doesn’t mean they are not important in constantly lifting the cultural offering Aberdeen enjoys year-round in a range of arts.

We shouldn’t be snuffing out culture because of short-term budget needs

Prior to the pandemic there was a real sense of arts and culture gaining traction in what it offers, not just in keeping the good folks of Aberdeen entertained, but also in what it brings to the city in terms of jobs, businesses and tourism.

Art is the new oil was a phrase being bandied about for a reason.

That sector has been under huge pressure during the cost-of-living crisis – it took its toll on the Belmont Filmhouse –  but those that remain are fighting through as best they can.

And there are factors at play that underline the importance of their survival. Take, for example, the arrival of cruise ships at the new harbour, bringing an influx of visitors, all hungry to see what Aberdeen has to offer.

It would be a travesty if they were to find a wasteland in a cultural sector that was, could and should be one of the best in the land.

To destroy everything these under-threat arts organisations are trying to do would be a massive act of philistine vandalism.

Our council should be kindling the flame of the arts into a roaring powerhouse for generations to come, not snuffing it out for short-term budget expediency.

Scott Begbie is a long-time journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

