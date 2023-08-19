What A Week: Aberdeen letters on the move and Trump course suits actor to a tee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

What A Week: Aberdeen letters on the move and Trump course suits actor to a tee

The giant Aberdeen letters at the Castlegate look set to move to Broad Street and actor James Nesbitt is spotted playing golf at Trump’s International Golf Links

James Nesbitt waits for someone to hand him a club, or a drink, we don't really know, at Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

A former editor of mine, Alan Cochrane or “Cockers” to his pals, used to tell funny stories about the hot metal days of newspapers when lines of type were composed by hand.

Cockers had started out in the typesetting room and would occasionally be sent running round to a rival publication with the message: “Can we borrow an ‘a’?”

I remembered this amusing tale when I read about a planning application to move the giant Aberdeen letters from the Castlegate and closer to Marischal College.

The giant Aberdeen letters are in the Castlegate, Aberdeen, but possibly not for long. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A plan is afoot for Broad Street to borrow an ‘a’ and the seven other letters in time for Offshore Europe in September.

Just why these particular delegates need an extra special reminder of which city they are in is not clear – surely the seagulls alone give it away?

The conference is at P&J Live so who knows if they will come into the city centre at all?

The Albatross Club versus seagulls

My guess is some of them will ‘do a James Nesbitt’ and head to Trump’s International Golf Links.

The Cold Feet star took to the Aberdeenshire course with a bunch of fancy friends known as The Albatross Club.

According to its website, the exclusive members club specialises in syndicating racehorses and “running golf society days and events for like-minded, fun-loving individuals”.

It sounds a lot like the Trump White House, so it’s entirely fitting they should end up there.

James Nesbitt played a round at Trump International Golf Links with fellow members of The Albatross Club. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Georgia on my mind

As for where Donald J Trump himself will end up, all bets are off after he faced his fourth indictment in five months.

This time it’s in Fulton County, Georgia, where he and 18 others face criminal charges of racketeering and conspiracy in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The location is key because if the case stays in Fulton County, any conviction would be “pardon-proof” – as one legal expert put it – and leave Trump facing years in jail.

If the case is moved to federal court, it’s a whole different ball game and charges could be dismissed on a technicality to do with whether or not he was acting in an official capacity as president.

Donald Trump drives a buggy at a golf tournament in New Jersey last week as prosecutors lined up their next shot. Image: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer.

Not to boast but I’m an expert in American court procedure having watched seven seasons of US legal drama The Good Wife and six seasons of its spin-off The Good Fight.

I’ve also watched nine seasons of Suits and while this taught me nothing about the law, I did learn that it’s perfectly acceptable to wear a cocktail dress in the office at 10am and Megan Markle is way out of Prince Harry’s league.

If Teflon Don 2:0 does manage to dodge jail, there is a greater punishment that could be inflicted upon him next time he’s in Scotland.

Braving the bites

Ten victims, I mean volunteers, are wanted to stand outside for eight hours in Argyll to test a midge repellent.

The makers Smidge put an advert on social media urging: “Please get in touch if you fit the bill and want to make a little extra cash.”

Brave volunteers are invited to test a repellent against these wee menaces – midges. Image: National Trust.

It sounds like something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, but I did consider giving them a call after I accidentally bought a tub of artisanal hummus instead of the cheaper stuff on Monday.

I must have temporarily lost my mind after seeing whole toasted chickpeas and I will explain all this to Mastercard when they call to query unusual activity on my account.

Bradley plays Bernstein

I’ve been giving some thought to Bradley Cooper’s nose this week. Usually I just think about his blue eyes and great haircut, but I digress.

Does the prosthetic he wore to play Leonard Bernstein in the film Maestro perpetuate a cruel Jewish stereotype?

Were Bernstein’s children sweet to rush to the actor’s defence and say they are “perfectly fine” with his depiction?

And does Bradley have any plans to visit the north-east to play golf? Asking for a friend.

Bradley Cooper on the movie set of Maestro in New York City. Image: Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock.

Farewell, Michael Parkinson

Another of my heroes, the inimitable Michael Parkinson died aged 88.

Paying tribute, Sir David Attenborough said the beloved broadcaster was generous with his time, wanted other people to shine and made their jokes seem funnier than they actually were.

We could all do with a few more Parkys in our lives.

Michael Parkinson, broadcaster, journalist, author and chat show host extraordinaire. Image: Mike Hollist/ANL/Shutterstock.

Conversation