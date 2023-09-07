Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carla Malseed: Talking to your children about sex and relationships is crucial

Having age-appropriate chats about relationships when your child is younger will make them more likely to open up later on.

Talking to your child about relationships while out for a walk means you are both on neutral ground (Image: LightField Studios/Shutterstock)
By Carla Malseed

As children grow older, it’s natural for them to become curious about sex and relationships, but this can be an anxious time for parents and carers.

You may feel worried that your child is growing up too fast and want to make sure they are healthy and safe in all their relationships.

With young people increasingly forming relationships online or using social media or video apps which enable them to livestream, there are undoubtedly more risks involved. It’s possible that a young person could talk to someone they don’t know online and who isn’t who they claim to be, or they could share personal information without realising.

Remind your child that if an online relationship is no longer working for them, they can take a break and speak to a trusted adult about it. For example, if they keep arguing with someone, social media sites will allow them to unfollow or defriend people. This can be on a temporary or permanent basis, and can help if they are finding it difficult to be connected to someone online.

If a young person wants to meet up with someone they have met online, it’s important for them to think about their safety, and they should never feel pressured into doing this.

Discovering that your child may be involved in an unhealthy relationship is extremely upsetting. It can also be difficult to pinpoint when something is wrong or how to help them. Knowing how to spot the signs and what to do if you’re worried can help to remove some of this anxiety.

Some signs to look for include a child or young person becoming isolated and spending little time with family or friends, being subjected to controlling behaviour such as someone telling them what to wear, always needing to let the person know where they are or what they’re doing, or having their social media monitored.

They could also feel pressured to do things they’re uncomfortable with, for example, sending nudes or sexual images. They may have their access to money, food or day-to-day items controlled.

Other possibilities include not attending school or college, persistent changes in mood or behaviour and being bullied or experiencing sexual bullying, either online, in private or in front of others at home or in school.

Age-appropriate conservations about sex matter – even if they feel awkward

It’s crucial for parents and carers to keep talking with their child about sex and relationships as they are growing up, even if this can sometimes feel a bit awkward or embarrassing.

Talking to them about this in an age-appropriate way will enable you to work out their level of understanding and encourage them to ask questions. It will also help them recognise the signs of abuse.

You could try having short, informal chats now and again, using everyday situations to start a conversation, such as discussing stories in the news. If you’ve been watching a TV series or film which features a character in a relationship, this can be a great way to start a conversation. You could ask your child what they think about the character’s relationship and if it’s healthy or unhealthy.

TV programmes and films might present good opportunities for discussing healthy or unhealthy relationships with your child (Image: Vantage_DS/Shutterstock)

If your child is used to having these types of conversations with you when they are younger, they will be more likely to confide in you when they are teenagers if something makes them uncomfortable.

There are many ways to make these conversations easier, for example, by finding a good time to talk, when your child is relaxed and there’s no one else in the family around.
It’s also a good idea to choose a neutral location, such as when you’re out on a walk or bike ride, or even in the car, rather than at home where you might get interrupted.

Remember not to rush the conversation and let your child talk to you in their own time. Let them know that you’re there if they want to talk to you about relationships at a different time.

For advice or if you are worried about a child, contact our helpline on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk.

Carla Malseed is NSPCC Scotland local campaigns manager

