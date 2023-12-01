Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion: Stigma made small island community judge me for my HIV status

Opening up about HIV can result in unfair treatment - it's high time we eradicated that stigma, writes Gary, who is HIV positive.

Houses on the Isle of Seil. Image: Delpixel/Shutterstock

By Gary

My HIV journey began when my first partner and I were together in the 1990s. Within three weeks, we fell in love with each other.

He got a call from his ex-partner saying he had been diagnosed with an AIDS-related illness, and he was very sick. It meant that we both needed to get a test – and we knew what the test result was going to be.

It was going to be positive, it felt inevitable, as friends were dropping like flies around us. But my partner tested positive and I tested negative.

The diagnosis broke us, and we split up. Four months later, I got a phone call from him to tell me he was in the hospital, very ill. I went to see him, and two days later, he died. I went to so many funerals around this time: so many friends were dying.

Somehow, I maintained a negative status for years, thinking I was fine. I thought I was somehow immune – until I was finally diagnosed on Friday 13 in December 2001. I had a heavy flu that I could not shift. I was pretty fit and healthy, but I already had an understanding of HIV because of my first partner.

It took me two years to come to terms with my diagnosis. In that time, I went into a spiral of drink and drugs. I felt like I wanted to die.

When I received my diagnosis, the first thing I asked was: “When will I die?” But I met my consultant, and he said to me on my very first day that everything was OK, and everything would be OK. I will never forget him telling me that.

I needed to open up but people judged me unfairly

I realised early on is that having HIV isn’t as hard on you as it is on the people around you. We all know the shame and stigma around HIV still exists. One of my biggest fears was meeting others who were HIV positive. I was terrified of looking at what my future would be.

I had a best friend who lived up here in Seil, and I decided to move after my mum had a bad fall in 2011. I didn’t think a lot about how it would be to be a person living with HIV in Seil – I had no intention of telling anyone.

I kept my status quiet for a very long time, until I lost the plot a bit and was really struggling. I had a friend who I had shared my status with, but we fell out, and that was the moment I learned that you can tell people your status but, once it’s out, you can’t take it back.

Because Seil is a small community, word gets around. The judgment from people was felt so strongly. Walking down to the shop, people are looking at you – they might not even know you, but you feel like people are scared of you. The language at that point was all about “catching AIDS” and dying.

Get tested and know your status

After some time, I started working with Waverley Care. During my first time in Oban, a worker from Waverley Care asked if I wanted to talk to some students at the University of Highlands and Islands about HIV.

That was the very first time I stood in public and said I was HIV positive. It was a mind-blowing experience.

It is so important to know that if you are on treatment, you cannot pass the virus on – also known as undetectable equals untransmittable (U=U)

The following day, I went to a shop on the island and a girl I had known since I arrived in Seil said to me: “Gary, I was at that seminar yesterday and I am so bloody proud of you.” She gave me a huge hug, and I just felt so wonderful.

I want the public to know what stigma does to people living with HIV, and to their loved ones. It is so important to know that if you are on treatment, you cannot pass the virus on – also known as undetectable equals untransmittable (U=U). I would encourage people to get tested and know your status, and to know that everything can be OK in the end.

Gary is a peer mentor for Waverley Care, living in Seil

