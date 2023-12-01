West Highland Tea Company aiming to reduce carbon footprint and create new jobs

West Highland Tea Company (WHTC), of Mallaig, is embarking on a £113,000 project to reduce its carbon footprint, increase production and create jobs.

The firm has seen steady growth since it was established in 2020 as an online retailer offering speciality teas including a range hand-blended in Mallaig.

It now supplies shops, cafes and hotels across the Highlands and beyond.

The company has secured a £56,600 investment from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Business owner Rachael Robertson is keen to improve the energy efficiency and footprint of its newly leased premises through renovation works and equipment renewal.

West Highland Tea Company to ‘grow and develop’

Two new seasonal jobs are expected to be created, with one full time and one part time.

The business is also forecasting a 1.57-tonne reduction in annual carbon and near-70% increase in productivity.

Ms Robertson said: “I am delighted to receive this funding support from Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

“As the West Highland Tea Company grows and develops it is vital that we minimise our carbon footprint, and this grant is key to us achieving that aim.

“This is an exciting project for us, and I look forward to being able to showcase our tea blending process to customers in the new space in Mallaig.”

Works will include replacing windows, upgrading insulation, and replacing ceiling tiles with plasterboard.

The water heater, heating system, ventilation and extraction, hand drier, refrigeration units and two toilets will also be replaced with new, more efficient appliances.

Firm looking to expand customer base

There will be a dedicated visible packing and blending space.

Visitors and customers will be able to watch through a windowed partition as the tea is blended and packaged, after which it will be available to taste and buy.

The increased production capacity will enable WHTC to explore the potential to expand its customer base to European, US and Canadian markets.

Elaine Jones, senior development manager with HIE’s Skye, Lochaber and Wester Ross team, said: “More and more businesses are recognising the benefits of taking measures to reduce their carbon emissions, particularly as they increase production capacity.

“This is increasingly important as we transition to a net-zero economy.

“I’m very pleased we have been able to support the project and look forward to continuing to work with the company as they implement the plans.”