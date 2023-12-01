West Highland Tea Company aiming to reduce carbon footprint and create new jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Highland Tea Company aiming to reduce carbon footprint and create new jobs

The Lochaber firm has secured a £56,000 investment towards the project.

By Kelly Wilson
West Highland Tea Company and its owner, Rachael Robertson, have received funding to help towards goals to reduce its carbon footprint and increase production. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise
West Highland Tea Company and its owner, Rachael Robertson, have received funding to help towards goals to reduce its carbon footprint and increase production. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise

West Highland Tea Company (WHTC), of Mallaig, is embarking on a £113,000 project to reduce its carbon footprint, increase production and create jobs.

The firm has seen steady growth since it was established in 2020 as an online retailer offering speciality teas including a range hand-blended in Mallaig.

It now supplies shops, cafes and hotels across the Highlands and beyond.

The company has secured a £56,600 investment from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Business owner Rachael Robertson is keen to improve the energy efficiency and footprint of its newly leased premises through renovation works and equipment renewal.

West Highland Tea Company to ‘grow and develop’

Two new seasonal jobs are expected to be created, with one full time and one part time.

The business is also forecasting a 1.57-tonne reduction in annual carbon and near-70% increase in productivity.

Ms Robertson said: “I am delighted to receive this funding support from Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

“As the West Highland Tea Company grows and develops it is vital that we minimise our carbon footprint, and this grant is key to us achieving that aim.

“This is an exciting project for us, and I look forward to being able to showcase our tea blending process to customers in the new space in Mallaig.”

Works will include replacing windows, upgrading insulation, and replacing ceiling tiles with plasterboard.

The water heater, heating system, ventilation and extraction, hand drier, refrigeration units and two toilets will also be replaced with new, more efficient appliances.

Firm looking to expand customer base

There will be a dedicated visible packing and blending space.

Visitors and customers will be able to watch through a windowed partition as the tea is blended and packaged, after which it will be available to taste and buy.

The increased production capacity will enable WHTC to explore the potential to expand its customer base to European, US and Canadian markets.

Elaine Jones, senior development manager with HIE’s Skye, Lochaber and Wester Ross team, said: “More and more businesses are recognising the benefits of taking measures to reduce their carbon emissions, particularly as they increase production capacity.

“This is increasingly important as we transition to a net-zero economy.

“I’m very pleased we have been able to support the project and look forward to continuing to work with the company as they implement the plans.”

