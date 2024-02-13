Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gemma Clark: Parkrun remains as joyful and inclusive as ever, with or without race records

Parkrun offers things humans need: community, routine, stability and the great outdoors.

Parkrun along Aberdeen beachfront. Image: Stuart Bell
Parkrun along Aberdeen beachfront. Image: Stuart Bell
By Gemma Clark

Last week, Parkrun made the decision to delete its course records. And it made no difference to the thousands of runners and walkers who still took part the following day.

I started running after losing my dad to cancer in 2010. I signed up for Race for Life. The training gave me focus, a release, and an opportunity to fundraise in his memory.

Race for Life is an event that I hold dear and still participate in. Unfortunately, it’s not something that can be done every other month or week (though I would if I could). While discussing this, a friend recommended Parkrun to me. I wasn’t sure at first because she is a very good runner, but she convinced me that it is for everyone.

I did my first Parkrun in Glasgow and soon became very invested in the number of runs I’d completed, earning milestone T-shirts. I then started volunteering, which I love, and became completely hooked, completing my 200th run last weekend.

Through the concept of “Parkrun tourism”, I’ve explored parts of Scotland I wouldn’t have previously considered visiting. Some of my favourites include Fort William, Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire, Stirling University, and Mount Stuart on the Isle of Bute.

Community, routine, stability and the great outdoors

Parkrun offers so much beyond the obvious benefits of exercise and fresh air. And during the Covid lockdowns (aside from missing friends and family), I realised that Parkrun was the thing I missed the most.

I even find spiritual benefits in Parkrun. Those of us who observe the Pagan Wheel of the Year love to be out in nature, and Parkrun gets me out every Saturday morning, no matter what.

I enjoy observing the seasonal changes as I jog around my local Parkrun. The snowdrops have now appeared and, next, I look forward to the pink cherry blossoms, the buzzing of bees, and, in autumn – my favourite time of year – I anticipate the cool air and the colourful leaves drifting from the trees.

The first Inverness Parkrun for children. Image: Jasperimage

For me, my run is a time to be mindful and grateful for our beautiful planet while getting some endorphins. As the world becomes more virtual, Parkrun offers us things that humans need and seek out: community, routine, stability, the great outdoors, even adventure.

As a social media user, I was aware of recent online drama occurring relating to Parkrun that has been framed as a “trans debate”. But this hostility just isn’t evident in the parks in the real world on Saturday mornings. The overwhelming majority of us are not training for the Olympics: we simply want some fun and exercise.

Judging by the massive Parkrun participation in Scotland last weekend, I think I speak for many when I say that nothing has changed – the run was as joyful as ever, and the inclusive ethos remains of great importance.

People run with buggies, children and dogs, and New Zealand recently had the first 100-year-old Parkrunner! Seeing this broad spectrum of humanity is part of the magic.

Gemma Clark is a teacher, campaigner and local radio presenter

Everything you need to know about The P&J Run Fest 2024

