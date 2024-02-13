Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski’s value increasing on a weekly basis at Aberdeen

He may not be here for a long time – but it is clear Bojan Miovski is having a good time playing for Aberdeen.

The North Macedonian international took his tally for the season to 22 with his two goals in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie.

It feels as if we’re talking about Miovski every week at the minute. But I’m sure Dons chairman Dave Cormack and his board of directors are not complaining.

With each passing week, and yet more goals nestling in the back of the opposition net, another few pounds are being added to Miovski’s transfer fee – and rightly so.

For the Dons, their number nine is invaluable. A priceless commodity whose goals have been vital for the cause this season.

For potential admirers, the cost of prising him away from Pittodrie is going up with each passing week.

At this rate, I’d be struggling to put a figure on what it will cost to lure him away from the club this summer.

Miovski’s future in his own hands

He has two years remaining on his contract with Aberdeen after this season, and what the future holds for Miovski will be dictated by the player himself.

If he is happy at Pittodrie, and he appears to be, then there is every chance he could still be leading the line for the Dons come August.

But I’m also a realist and it depends on how Miovski sees his future.

He has two realistic chances of winning silverware in Scottish football as an Aberdeen player in the two cup competitions.

He also will know he could be earning a fortune plying his trade in one of the big leagues in Europe.

When Neil Warnock is telling the world after two games Miovski is the best striker he has worked with, it’s a statement which will have other managers sitting up and taking notice.

I’m not leading the calls for Miovski to move on this summer or for the Dons to try to cash in.

I’m just thrilled to see a striker of his quality banging in the goals for my old club.

He’s a joy to watch and a class act as he showed with two well-taken goals on Saturday.

Scottish Cup draw was kind to Aberdeen

The quarter-final draw has been kind to Aberdeen, too. They avoided Celtic and Rangers and were handed a home draw.

That’s about as much as you can ask for at this stage of the competition.

Kilmarnock are having a fine season and have won at Pittodrie already in this campaign, but given how much Neil Warnock wants to tick off a cup from his managerial bucket list, I’m expecting a cracking quarter-final tie when Derek McInnes and his side come to town next month.

Before then all eyes are on another huge week for Aberdeen in the league.

Neil has had a week to settle into his new surroundings – but the real challenge is to get the Dons back up the table.

With two huge home matches this week against Motherwell and Hibernian, four points is the minimum return needed at Pittodrie.

More to come on Derek Adams’ departure from Ross County?

He has not been gone a week, but I cannot shake the feeling there is more to come from the Derek Adams saga at Ross County.

His third spell in charge at the Staggies came to an end after just 80 days when Derek resigned following the 5-0 defeat by Motherwell last week.

It has been the weirdest period ever at Ross County.

When Derek returned to County it caught everyone by surprise as he was not a name on the radar at all. Yet within hours of his name becoming public, it was signed, sealed and delivered.

But all the comments which have followed have been baffling.

Had it been a newcomer to Scottish football I could almost understand it, but it wasn’t.

It was a two-time former Ross County manager.

If anyone knew about what they were getting into it was surely that guy.

I can only surmise Derek was disillusioned by the squad he had inherited and didn’t fancy the challenge.

Yet even saying that out loud has me scratching my head, as he was backed strongly in reshaping the squad last month.

It appears to me Derek will be off back to England at the first available opportunity and I’d be surprised if we see him back in Scotland anytime soon.

He has credit in the bank for the work he has done in England and I’m sure he will be back in management.

Don Cowie has chance to earn Ross County job permanently

But as far as the Staggies are concerned, it’s time for Don Cowie to show what he can do.

It is a huge challenge Don has taken on and I wish him well.

He’s interim manager for now, but we can see how quickly a short-term move can become permanent.

It was only a year ago Barry Robson was a caretaker boss at Aberdeen and he went on to land the job on a permanent basis and lead his club into Europe.

It does not come much tougher than Rangers away for your first game in charge, but if Don can pull County away from the relegation zone, he’ll give his chairman plenty food for thought, too.

Pivotal period ahead for Caley Thistle

The clock is ticking for Caley Thistle if they are to have any chance of hauling themselves into contention for promotion play-off place.

Saturday’s Scottish Cup loss at home to Hibernian means there are no more distractions for Duncan Ferguson and his players.

All eyes have to be on trying to reel in Morton in the race for fourth spot.

Dougie Imrie’s side have an eight-point lead on Caley Thistle, who are in eighth place, and – crucially – the Caley Jags have played more games than any of the sides in the top five.

The margin for error is slim to none now for Inverness and the next three fixtures should go a long way to determining what Caley Thistle are playing for this season.

They face matches against a play-off rival in Partick Thistle followed by relegation-threatened sides in Arbroath and Dunfermline.

The next three results will show whether Caley Thistle are looking up the table or should be nervously looking behind them.