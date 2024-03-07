Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Justine Dunbar: This is how we can and must prevent more suicide deaths in the north and north-east

Some suicide risk factors are more likely to impact women than men, so it's important we work to help everybody in need.

Image: solarseven/Shuttestock
Image: solarseven/Shuttestock
By Justine Dunbar

Between 2011 and 2021, 8,330 people died by suicide in Scotland. This is a heartbreaking figure.

We know that approximately three quarters of all deaths by suicide are among men and, as a result, a lot of the conversation and activity around suicide prevention focuses on reaching a male audience.

But it’s important to highlight that suicide substantially affects women, too. In the 10 years to 2021, more than 2,000 women died by suicide in Scotland. Every death by suicide is a tragedy, and each bereavement will impact an average of 135 people.

This International Women’s Day and beyond, we want to ensure women and girls are seen and heard when it comes to raising awareness of, and seeking support with, suicide prevention.

Suicide can affect anyone – and the reasons are often complex and varied. Some of these risk factors are more likely to impact women than men, and being aware of them can help us all direct people at risk to crucial, life-saving support.

Common mental health problems, such as depression, are among the most frequent risk factors for serious suicidal behaviour in both men and women, but tend to occur more often in women than men. For example, in the UK, women aged 16 to 24 are almost three times as likely to experience a common mental health problem as men of the same age. And women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety as men.

Motherhood, eating disorders and domestic abuse all affect women more often

Often promoted as an exciting and happy time, many women find that being a new mum can be difficult and isolating. Lack of sleep, changes in physical and mental well-being, low self-esteem and loss of individual identity can all negatively impact our mental health.

Tragically, a recent inquiry into maternal deaths in the UK found that suicide was the leading cause of death of women during or up to one year after pregnancy. In the north-east, we are lucky to be supported by our colleagues at LATNEM (Looking After The North East Mums) who offer a comprehensive mental health peer support service for mothers.

New born baby in a maternity ward
Being a new mum can be difficult and isolating for women, who are expected to be enjoying the ‘happiest time of their lives’. Image: Onjira Leibe/Shutterstock

Eating disorders, abuse and violence can affect us all, but are far more likely to impact women than men. An estimated 90% of people affected by eating disorders in the UK are women, and suicide is the second leading cause of death among people with anorexia.

In 2021-22, Police Scotland recorded 64,807 incidents of domestic abuse, with around four in five incidents having a female victim and a male perpetrator. A recent study in England found that over a third of women who had attempted suicide in the past year had also experienced intimate partner violence, and they were almost three times more likely to have attempted suicide in the past year than those who had not.

Local communities can do their bit to help

In the north and north-east, SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health) partners with Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council and Moray Council to deliver and coordinate suicide prevention activity across the region, with lived experience at the heart of the work we do. We need to ensure that women and girls seeking support have a place to go, and we’re calling on more local areas and communities to provide such places.

Today, we are starting that conversation with our Suicide Prevention In Women conference in Inverurie, featuring a panel of female speakers and representation from support groups across north-east Scotland.

From the third sector and government to communities and workplaces, we can all play our part in supporting people at risk of suicide

We will hear from women with lived experience and from women’s organisations in the region about what other factors might be impacting women’s risk of suicide, and how we can all work together to support anyone who needs us.

From the third sector and government to communities and workplaces, we can all play our part in supporting people at risk of suicide.

Justine Dunbar is suicide prevention community engagement officer at SAMH

More from Opinion

Mia Janin, who killed herself in 2021 at the age of 14 after being bullied by boys at her school. Image: Mariano Janin/PA Wire
Catherine Deveney: 14-year-old Mia Janin's suicide underlines lack of support for girls amid rampant…
Women are increasingly feeling forced to stay at home to care for their children due to high childcare costs, affecting their careers. Image: riopatuca/Shutterstock
Carmen Martinez: Extortionate Aberdeenshire childcare prime example of how women are being driven into…
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a windfall tax extension as part of the spring budget on Wednesday. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock
Ryan Crighton: Tory budget blunder proves new independent body is energy industry's only hope
The type of trigger that would be used in the final stage of a nuclear missile launch. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Mike Edwards: Trident nuclear weapons aren't much of a deterrent if they don't work
Pavement parking became illegal in Scotland in 2019, but enforcement of the law has been slow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kevin Crowe: Only proper enforcement will really put an end to dangerous pavement parking
Rebecca Buchan's childhood snaps from Buchanhaven, taken in her grandparents' flat above their shop in Skelton Street, Buchanhaven. Anyone who spent their childhood ensconced in a small north-east community knows its lasting power
Rebecca Buchan: Torry folk could lose identity in Raac community clear-out
Interim Aberdeen FC manager Neil Warnock hasn't been the lucky charm some hoped he might be for the Dons. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock
James Bream: The Dons are getting me down - how can fans cope?
Finding the time and energy to exercise while juggling work and parenthood can be a challenge. Image: Dudarev Mikhail/Shutterstock
Tracy McGlynn: Training for a race while parenting is tough, but you can do…
Keith Brown, deputy leader of the SNP, recently said his party should consider withdrawing its MPs from Westminster. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: SNP reverting back to its angry but ineffective roots
A lack of housing causes knock-on problems for employers in the islands. Image: Heidi Besen/Shutterstock
Fiona Rintoul: Scottish islands are being held back by continued lack of housing

Conversation