Thurso dog walker in shock after finding remains of 13p Twix

She was stunned after discovering the wrapper which is almost as old as she is.

By Graham Fleming
Kimberley was shocked at the price of the biscuit.
Kimberley was shocked at the price of the biscuit.

A dog walker was left in shock after finding a sweetshop relic on a beach near Thurso.

Kimberley McDonald, 43, had to do a double-take when a discarded Twix wrapper advertised for only 13 pence fluttered past her on Dunnet Beach.

A regular to the beachfront on walks with her family and dog, she’s no stranger to picking up rubbish.

The price of the 80s Twix shocked Kimberley’s two children.

However it’s the first time she has picked up anything with a sell-by-date of August 1984.

Her son Odin, 12 and daughter Shey, 10, said they were shocked at the size of the chocolate biscuit compared to today.

Size of chocolate was major throwback

She said: “When I seen the price I was of course shocked.

“My son is 12 and my daughter is 10, and when I showed them the wrapper, the first thing that they said was ‘wow, look at the size of it.’

“I thought it was really funny, I need to compare the size of it to a modern day Twix, it would be great to see what the difference is, they really are much bigger.

Kimberley’s dog Cali loves walks on the beach.

“The wrapper was also in really good condition.

“The date on it is August 11 1984 and it still really is in pristine condition.

“You would think by this stage it would be even a little scuffed, but it is almost untouched.”

Chase was on for Thurso Twix wrapper

She also added that she had to react quickly to catch the flyaway relic – and chased the golden wrapper across the beach to her family’s amusement.

She said: “If anyone had seen me race after it then they would have been laughing their heads off.

“I had to do a double take to make sure the price on it was right.

“I was chasing along the beach after it – it was hilarious!

The sell-by-date goes back as far as August 1984.

“This wrapper just flew past me because it was windy but I eventually managed to catch it.

“We walk the dog on the beach quite a lot.

“If we see something that isn’t supposed to be there then we pick it up to put in the bin.”

