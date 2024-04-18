Singles walk success: 100 lonely hearts explore Stonehaven to meet their match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Singles walk success: 100 lonely hearts explore Stonehaven to meet their match

Organiser hopes to become matchmaker again with another walk in autumn.

By Bailey Moreton
The singles took in views of Dunnottar Castle as they searched for romance.
The singles took in views of Dunnottar Castle as they searched for romance.

Romance is alive and well, thanks to an Ellon influencer’s quest to save it with a singles walk in Stonehaven.

Anna Gill, a lover of romantic comedies, organized the walk along the coast in Stonehaven to try and help singles meet each other.

Anna and her husband Matthew run the Aberdeenshire Walks Instagram and have more than 30, 000 followers.

She was shocked by the demand for tickets, which were free but limited to 100.

The challenge was ensuring there was a range of ages and genders on the walk, with dozens left on a waiting list.

Tickets were snapped up surprisingly quickly, according to Anna Gill. Image: Anna Gill

The inspiration from the event came from her own ideals about romance. The 27-year-old said she would have loved to have met Matthew at an event like this.

She said: “Me and my husband, we met on Tinder almost ten years ago. We didn’t tell people for years and years, we said we met through a friend and it’s worked out great for us.

“I would have loved to say we met on a singles walk, I just think there’s something fun and unique about that as well, it’s a good story that you met the love of your life on a walk.

“That was in my mind, that was something I would have loved to be able to say that’s how we met.”

Stonehaven singles walk inspired by fatigue with dating apps

The crowd of lonely hearts set off from Stonehaven beach, walking for nearly two hours along the dramatic coast.

Anna also runs a blog called Aberdeenshire Walks, chronicling the hikes she and her husband do locally.

The Stonehaven singles walk combined her love of Aberdeenshire and romance.

She said: “As soon as you step out into Aberdeenshire, you’ve got the variety form mountains, to the sea, to forests. There’s so many beautiful places all around, so it was really nice to be able to promote Aberdeenshire.”

Anna Gill regularly adventures out around Aberdeenshire with her husband Matthew. Image: Anna Gill

“I think everyone there was just fed up with dating apps. People are wanting to meet people in a way that’s authentic, real-life and natural.”

With the success of this first event, Anna said she hopes to plan another walk in the autumn.

As she said in her video, four couples arranged a second date after the walk.

While she has not kept in touch with them, she hopes at least one pair are still going steady.

Highland family’s dreams come true as home features in Escape to the Country

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cannabis farm uncovered at Fraserburgh property. Image: Shutterstock.
Large cannabis farm found in Fraserburgh
Lynne McIntyre and Adam McLaughlin share their thoughts on Union Street roadworks.
Are Union Street roadworks a trade 'killer' or the start of bright new future?
Asian woman holding a sushi with chopsticks to eat.
Japan's growing appetite for Scottish mackerel helps our fishers and processors
Patryk Pogodzinski, who knocked out a woman's tootth on an Aberdeen street
Man knocked out woman's tooth during brawl on Aberdeen street
Officers at the scene of the incident in Tillydrone. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Woman to appear in court over Tillydrone death
Alex Dowall.
FBI-trained former detective to lead fight against fraud and cyber crime in Aberdeen
Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen deals aid Scottish commercial property market recovery
There's a new tenant in the Meridian building on Union Row in Aberdeen.
New home for FRP's Aberdeen business rescue team
Cyclists are being encouraged to travel on Schoolhill while Union Street centrals works are carried out. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grand detour: Cyclists told 'avoid Union Street central' and face Schoolhill's rogue drivers and…
5
Nicola Prescott selected as a finalist for Miss GB Edinburgh. Image: Nicola Prescott.
'I never thought I was good enough - now I'm in the running to…

Conversation