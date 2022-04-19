James Millar: Forget the results – campaign strategies make local elections interesting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
James Millar: Forget the results – campaign strategies make local elections interesting

By James Millar
April 19, 2022
Scottish voters will soon be taking to the polls for local council elections (Photo: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
Local elections are where many political commentators are found out.

Without expending an awful lot of shoe leather, it’s not really possible to explain why a nailed-on Tory ward backed an unexpected candidate. You can put it down to partygate, but it may be just as likely that the winner put in the hard yards defending the local maternity unit from closure, and that effort overrides the colour of their rosette.

Of course, that won’t stop the greybeards interpreting next month’s votes as they see fit, mangling the results through a Westminster lens and taking tidy appearance fees from the BBC to explain why their insight, derived from reading social media in north London, trumps the knowledge of local reporters au fait with the issues in their patch.

The results on May 6 are of limited use in divining the Westminster weather. The more interesting thing about these elections is how the campaigns play out over the next fortnight, particularly what route the opposition parties choose to pursue.

It’s been 8 years since Scotland’s independence referendum – but will some of the same tactics be used during this local election campaign? (Photo: PA)

For this set of elections looks like representing a confluence of the themes that have driven and riven politics in recent years. And, as so often, those themes came into sharpest relief at the two major referendums of the last decade.

The 2014 Scottish independence referendum saw one side set the terms of debate around economic arguments, and they won handsomely on those terms.

Two years later, the winning side had an economic argument that existed somewhere between fantasy and outright fibs. Yet, they won on a populist platform that emphasised identity and sovereignty.

Both approaches have some appeal right now.

Tory dilemma between money and morality

The cost of living crisis has landed. There cannot be anyone outside Rishi Sunak’s household who hasn’t noticed that everything is getting more expensive, from coffee and crisps to petrol and wine. (Giving away quite a lot about my lifestyle there.)

And, at some point during the local election campaign, almost every worker will receive a pay packet lightened by the chancellor’s tax rises.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have both faced morality-related scandals in recent weeks (Photo: PA)

So, the Tories might be expected to veer away from the economic path. Trouble is, the other route is rooted in the question of who we are and what sort of a country the UK is – and for all that the home secretary created a diversion via Rwanda last week, that ultimately comes back to the fact that the prime minister just got nicked by the police for breaking lockdown laws.

The polls put Keir Starmer in Number 10 after a general election. But the way ahead for Labour remains riddled with difficult decisions

Are we a country that tolerates a knock-off Richard Nixon in its highest office? Do we really want to reckon with an answer to that question?

The fact that the Conservatives are short on options leaves the other parties with plenty.
The polls put Keir Starmer in Number 10 after a general election. But the way ahead for Labour remains riddled with difficult decisions. So, the question of how Labour approach the next two weeks will be telling.

Will Labour play Reeves or Starmer up front?

They may put shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves up at every opportunity to emphasise the economic challenges. Labour is rapidly closing the gap on the government when it comes to the question of which side is perceived as more trustworthy with the nation’s finances.

Rachel Reeves at the 2021 Labour Party Conference, with leader Keir Starmer looking on (Photo: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Hardly surprising when Rishi Sunak apparently couldn’t convince his own wife to pay UK taxes, while former Bank of England economist Reeves pitches herself as the heir to Gordon Brown’s legacy; a sort of Jane Fonda of Threadneedle Street with a range beyond Brown’s more stolid Henry Fonda stylings. (Of course, Barbarella is good but the old boy can still turn out an On Golden Pond when he wants to and demonstrate that he’s the one that originated prudent DNA.)

Or, they could focus on that issue of character and contrast Keir Starmer’s career putting criminals behind bars with Boris Johnson’s inability to clear the very lowest bar expected of public servants – not breaking the law.

Question of Scottish independence still looms

Labour is spending a fortune on opinion polling. That will give them an inkling of what plays well with the public, and it’ll inform which way they go between now and May 6, and between now and the next general election.

Does the economic case still hold sway, or can questions of personal and national character get a look in?

And, while there are some different factors at play at the Scottish local elections – in part due to the proportional representation system in use – the current campaign will also affect how the independence arguments are played out going forward. Does the economic case still hold sway, or can questions of personal and national character get a look in?

Pundits and politicians will pick over the results come election day. But, it’s the time between now and then that will be most telling.

For an insight into where politics goes next, keep an eye on the campaign not the count.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

