David Knight: Complicated SAS history calls for careful consideration from TV industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Knight: Complicated SAS history calls for careful consideration from TV industry

By David Knight
August 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 21, 2022, 10:44 am
TV series SAS: Rogue Heroes will be coming to BBC One later this year
TV series SAS: Rogue Heroes will be coming to BBC One later this year

It’s at times like these – after a petrified audience witnessed someone trying to hack Sir Salman Rushdie to death – that we wonder how we might react in similar circumstances.

I was in awe of ordinary people who leaped towards danger without regard for themselves. In all probability, they prevented Rushdie from being killed on the spot.

What is in the psyche of these heroes which propels them forward rather than makes them retreat?

In war, ordinary people are trained to perform extraordinary feats.

On this theme, I sit spellbound by documentaries about British special forces on suicide missions during the Second World War. SAS and commando units also stepped forward courageously – despite an extreme possibility of meeting their own deaths.

People in the Rushdie audience were in the same boat.

There was no time to think about it, but they also embarked on a potential suicide mission – concentrated into a few seconds – to overpower religious extremism at its worst.

I don’t revel at death and destruction in documentaries; far from it, I’m appalled. The fascinating aspect for me is the mental fortitude of those who stepped forward into the maelstrom.

SAS tactics have always been controversial

There was one in particular about how the SAS was created around 80 years ago as a hit-and-run force to destabilise the Nazis in North Africa.

It wasn’t merely exciting and dangerous, this was “Boys’ Own-max”.

Small bands of men in jeeps, festooned with machine guns and explosives, marauded deep into enemy territory to blast German and Italian airfields in lightning raids. They would disappear into the desert night like phantoms, despite overwhelming enemy numbers ranged against them.

But their tactics were not without controversy, then and now.

A dramatised version is soon to burst on our screens from the creator of Peaky Blinders – it’s called SAS: Rogue Heroes.

Some might think it’s all the creation of a scriptwriter’s fevered imagination, but the BBC series is based on a respected non-fiction book of the same name, very similar to how the Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks Band of Brothers TV programme emerged.

The SAS was the brainchild of Scottish aristocrat and army officer David Stirling from Perthshire, played by actor Connor Swindells.

Gaps in evidence seemed filled by guesswork

There was a certain irony about the timing of the BBC drama department’s release of a TV trailer to publicise their upcoming blockbuster. Bosses boasted that it would show “how the world’s greatest special forces unit was formed” in the darkest days of the war.

Did no one warn them that their colleagues at Panorama were putting the final touches to a gruesome expose of the modern SAS? And it was anything but the “greatest”.

They claimed one SAS unit had literally gone rogue in Afghanistan a decade ago and committed “death squad” war crimes against helpless captured prisoners while hunting the Taliban. Bad timing with a drama series lionising their image in the wings.

The BBC was pointing a finger in the public interest, but I felt uncomfortable: gaps in the evidence seemed to be filled by assumptions and guesswork.

Ironically, past warriors like the SAS preserved our democracy – and the right to make powerful challenges to military or political masters without fear. Elsewhere, they provoke horrific reprisals; look at Rushdie.

A real-life character in the TV series who you might well find unforgettable is the legendary Colonel Paddy Mayne, who succeeded Stirling as SAS leader during the war.

The former Irish and British Lions rugby lock forward was ferocious and merciless in battle. But, while exhorting his SAS troopers to kill as many Germans as possible, he also warned: “They must know that they will be safe and unharmed if they surrender.”

‘We are indebted to men of violence’

We know that our special forces kill unconventionally, but expect a measure of British decency. Churchill paid tribute to them with a memorable quote all those years ago. The quote’s origins are also attributed to Orwell or Kipling, but nobody can really pin it down.

Controversy shadowed the elite regiment, with some in the establishment frowning at its maverick behaviour

It goes like this: “We are indebted to men of violence who go forward to confront other men of violence in the dead of night to keep us safe in our beds.” As true now as then, in our dangerous world today.

Controversy shadowed the elite regiment, with some in the establishment frowning at its maverick behaviour. Mayne was later awarded a Victoria Cross on the battlefield, but it was withdrawn in what was perceived to be murky political circumstances.

Why do some people run towards danger while others retreat? Photo by breakermaximus/Shutterstock

The SAS entered an equally spectacular but more tragic phase, deep behind enemy lines in France.

In another SAS book, author Damien Lewis estimated that about 100 SAS soldiers were captured by the Germans after D-Day, but only six survived the war. The Nazis made sure they vanished without a trace, under direct orders from Hitler.

Lewis wrote that living descendants still yearn to know what happened to them. Perhaps the BBC might make a programme about that, too.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Donald Trump in the White House, pictured in 2018 (Photo: Everett/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Dream big - but don't let self-confidence eclipse self-awareness
0
Why can't we cope with extreme weather in this country?
George Mitchell: Why are we losing the plot over the weather?
0
Slains Castle in Aberdeen is about to get a makeover - but where will all the goths go? (Photo: Bidwells Architects)
The Flying Pigs: Time to stockpile tatties and stay at hame
1
Dogs really are a man and woman's best friend, says Yvie.
Yvie Burnett: Dogs show their love so easily - and they deserve to be…
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has led the SNP and Holyrood since 2014 (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA)
John Ferry: Time for some radical realism on the economics of Scottish independence
1
A modern take on the very first Moreen Matters cartoon, by the brilliant Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: 30 years of Moreen Matters have passed in a flash
1
Comedian and magician Jerry Sadowitz, pictured in 2000 (Photo: Denis Jones/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Jerry Sadowitz begrudgingly showed me the person behind the performance
1
BBC journalist James Cook received abuse from Scottish independence supporters outside a Conservative hustings in Perth
Euan McColm: Condemning aggression is not enough from leader who laid the foundations
0
Festivals are back across Scotland, from Edinburgh to Aberdeen (Photo: Brian D Anderson/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Festivals are well and truly back - let's keep them as inclusive…
1
Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer (Photo: Shutterstock)
James Millar: Why are Tories the only ones talking up Keir Starmer?
1

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirms dates of Dons' mid-season trip to Atlanta
Lewis Adams, 47, was last seen on Saturday afternoon.
Appeal launched to trace man, 47, last seen in Portsoy
0
Marie Smith in her studio at her home in Glenlivet. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The Artisan Bothy: Meet the Moray artist transforming outdated furniture into bespoke treasures
0
Talisker (Tali) the Collie, is the Alness Academy's puppy therapet-in-training. Picture by Jason Hedges.
From life-savers to stress relievers, we meet some dogs with very interesting jobs
0
Dad Brett Townsley has been helping his daughter understand mental health by filming her toys on adventures. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Toy adventures help Aberdeenshire dad talk to daughter, 5, about mental health
0
Palatial properties: Mergie House is one of the stunning homes on the market this week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north-east this week