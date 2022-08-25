Catherine Deveney: Mick Lynch is the kind of leader Britain wants, needs and deserves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Catherine Deveney: Mick Lynch is the kind of leader Britain wants, needs and deserves

By Catherine Deveney
August 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Mick Lynch speaks at the launch of the Enough is Enough campaign (Photo: Guy Bell/Shutterstock)
Mick Lynch speaks at the launch of the Enough is Enough campaign (Photo: Guy Bell/Shutterstock)

Asking those of us with no say whatsoever  in the impending Downing Street coronation (in other words, the majority of the nation) whether we would prefer Truss or Sunak is the kind of hypothetical non-question so beloved of student gatherings involving too much booze and a Domino’s pizza.

You must face death. (But I don’t want to…) No, listen, would you prefer to a) fight your way out of a wire cage by wrestling a starving tiger, or b) be pushed from a clifftop and see if you land on the rock or the water? (Neither.) Choose! (OK… ehm, maybe b?) Really? Oh my God, you’re dead meat. (A then.) You’re dead anyway…

Cute as the phrase “cost of living crisis” is, with its neat headline alliteration, it comes nowhere near capturing the scale of bitter division, social alienation and depressing disruption ahead of us in Britain this winter.

The Truss and Sunak show is a pointless distraction – a rock and a hard place. Though, granted, there’s a kind of fatal fascination – limited entertainment value, even – in the way Liz Truss manages to make a multimillionaire in a Gucci suit look like a militant socialist.

As they each prove their inability to connect to the reality of people’s lives, leadership charisma is coming from an unlikely source: a bald, 60-year-old, trade union leader, who wears suits that I think we can say, without fear of contradiction, are definitely not Gucci.

When was the last time a trade union leader in Britain was viewed as socially acceptable? But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, has captured the zeitgeist, captivating a youthful audience who have never, until now, understood the need for a union membership card.

Employees are recalibrating the scales of power

Last week, Lynch received rapturous applause at a Glasgow rally for the newly formed, Enough is Enough campaign. His message was uncompromising: this is a class war.

His words have resonated more strongly with voters than tax cuts for the rich. “The working class is back,” Lynch said. “We refuse to be meek, we refuse to be humble. We refuse to wait for politicians and policy-writers – and we refuse to be poor anymore.”

The rumblings of discontent are gaining the momentum of a snowball rolling downhill

While the last 30 years of post-Thatcher social history in Britain has tried to reinforce the notion that worker organisation is unnecessary, that even the term “working class” is an anachronistic irrelevance, Mick Lynch has successfully ripped open a seam that was tacked up for show only.

The prospect of strikes is deeply depressing for everyone – not least workers who are losing pay – but there is an important social shift here. Employees are finally recalibrating the scales of power.

Disrespect for workers oozes from the Conservative Party. Not paid enough? Get a second job. And a third.

In 2012, five Tory MPs wrote a book, Britannia Unchained, which said that British workers were “among the worst idlers in the world”. The authors? Dominic Raab. Kwasi Kwarteng. Priti Patel. Chris Skidmore. And, of course, Truss, who says she will pass laws restricting trade union activity within 30 days of taking office.

Tell that to the RMT, and the refuse collectors, and the bus drivers, and the dockers, and to all the corners of British industry where the rumblings of discontent are gaining the momentum of a snowball rolling downhill. Tell it to the English barristers, whose strike action is said to be making the wheels of justice grind to a halt. Which might be true, if the wheels of justice had actually been moving in the first place, instead of spinning aimlessly in a broken system.

Politicians are servants of the people – not the other way around

I’m not sure what century Truss thinks she is living in – one with serfs, I imagine – but her get-tough-with-the workers rhetoric is unlikely to work. Mick Lynch has reintroduced the idea that politicians are the servants of the people, not people of the politicians.

He has also challenged – with humour – the sneers of those who think “working class” means a subnormal IQ. They don’t imagine, Lynch says, that people like him might actually have read anything in their own time. Yet, seasoned interviewers Piers Morgan, Kay Burley, and Richard Madeley have all faced humiliation interviewing Lynch.

Richard Madeley tried and failed to outwit Mick Lynch in interview (Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

“Are you a Marxist?” Madeley asked, with characteristic, eager-beaver bluster, “Because, you know, that would mean you are for revolution.” The answer was no. Still, how helpful of Madeley to provide a definition. Shame it was mince.

Earlier this year, ex-Tory prime minister, John Major, gave a keynote speech at the Institute for Government. “We take democracy for granted,” he said. “We should not.”

If Liz Truss is elected, as current polls suggest, she would do well to realise that democracy is not sitting on the lid of public feeling. It’s not denigrating working people for “lacking graft”.

The entire Tory party can sit down hard on Pandora’s box if they want, but nothing will stop that lid blowing open this winter – whether we face the tiger or the clifftop.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

