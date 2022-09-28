Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Begbie: Cold War dreaded hand of Armageddon is back on all our shoulders

By Scott Begbie
September 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 1:09 pm
1984 British apocalyptic drama television film, Threads, terrified a nation already afraid of nuclear war (Photo: BBC)
1984 British apocalyptic drama television film, Threads, terrified a nation already afraid of nuclear war (Photo: BBC)

You know those folk who are nostalgic for the “old days” when their formative years were all bright and shiny? I’m not one of them.

Being a child of the Cold War, my memories of my teens and young adulthood are tinged with the ever-present threat of a nuclear holocaust.

Born in the same year as the Berlin Wall went up, the mood music was always one of being a misstep away from hoping you weren’t one of the survivors left in a radioactive slag heap after an exchange of nukes.

Gruelling films like Threads painted a chilling picture of what could so easily happen if we fell off the knife edge of mutually assured destruction between the Soviets and the West.

It was a threat that worked its way into everyday culture – even the pop charts, with songs like Russians by Sting and Kate Bush’s Breathing.

Forget The Snowman and check out Raymond Briggs’ When the Wind Blows. If you don’t have nightmares after that, then you’re the sort that eats cheese with impunity before bedtime.

‘What would you do if the four-minute warning went off?’

Meanwhile, back in the harsh reality of the 1980s, there was the Protect and Survive government information campaign waiting in the wings to tell you how to tie an ID tag to your granny’s toe before shoving her corpse out the door.

There was also cheerfully optimistic advice on how to build a shelter in your house to protect you from a nuclear blast because, you know, a table and dust sheet wards off a multimegaton warhead just fine. It was propaganda designed to keep calm and docile a population that would be incinerated if the balloon ever went up.

Is Russian President Vladimir Putin really deluded and deranged enough to go nuclear? Photo by Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Even nights out in pubs and dinner parties at pals would come round to: “What would you do if the four-minute warning went off?”

I would dry my hair. I know because, one day in the mid-1980s, the warning sirens were accidentally set off in Edinburgh, but I didn’t hear them over the noise of my hairdryer.

And then the Berlin Wall fell and hope followed behind it.

The Secret Bunker became a tourist attraction and Stonehaven’s own nuclear shelter built for local bigwigs now has Doors Open Day tours

A collective sigh of relief, the chance to tag Boxing Day 1991 as the end of the Cold War and live our lives without fear of the gates of hell opening.

The Secret Bunker became a tourist attraction, and Stonehaven’s own nuclear shelter, built for local bigwigs fleeing the end of the world, now has Doors Open Day tours.

The genie is back out of the bottle

Fast forward 31 years and here we are, wondering if Vladimir Putin really is deranged and deluded enough to go nuclear in Ukraine – and, if he did, what would the West’s response be?

We can only hope and pray that Putin is sabre-rattling, and that wise heads will prevail. After all, the future of humanity is at stake and, surely, a land grab isn’t worth setting the world ablaze.

War is still raging in Ukraine. Photo by Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP

But, still, the genie is back out of the bottle and, once again, the dreaded hand of Armageddon is sitting on all our shoulders.

I hope, with all my heart, that in coming weeks, months and years we can lift that shadow again.

If we can’t? Well, at least I now know where the nuclear shelter is in Stoney.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

