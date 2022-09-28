John Cobb: Loch Ness community remembers ‘gentleman’ racer 70 years on from fatal world record attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

John Cobb: Loch Ness community remembers ‘gentleman’ racer 70 years on from fatal world record attempt

By John Ross
September 28, 2022, 11:45 am
John Cobb and team with the Crusader boat at Loch Ness in 1952. Picture supplied by Gordon Menzies
John Cobb and team with the Crusader boat at Loch Ness in 1952. Picture supplied by Gordon Menzies

This weekend is the 70th anniversary of the crash death of racer John Cobb on Loch Ness.

Richard Noble had his passion for speed ignited by the tragedy.

He later became the fastest man in the world, setting a new land speed record of 633mph in 1983.

But it was watching John Cobb’s ill-fated attempt at the world water speed record on September 29 1952 that planted a seed in his six-year-old mind.

On Friday, Noble returns to Loch Ness to open an exhibition to mark the anniversary of Cobb’s tragic death.

Why is Cobb so well regarded?

‘Remembering John Cobb’, organised by Glenurquhart Heritage Group, is being held at Glenurquhart Hall from September 30 to October 1.

It tells the story of the record attempt but also Cobb’s bond with the community that took him to its heart.

Cobb spent weeks at Temple Pier at Drumnadrochit preparing his Crusader boat for the record attempt that cost him his life.

John Cobb died attempting the world water speed record on Loch Ness.

“I owe the man a great deal. He was a great driver and a great record breaker, one of the greatest”, says Noble, who set his record in Thrust2 at Black Rock Desert, Nevada.

“I happened to see the Crusader boat aged six and got sort of fixed on it after that.

“If it had not been for that, I don’t know where I would be. Something happened on that day.

“Crusader looked unlike anything else that was around in those days. It looks incredibly new, even today.”

What happened on Loch Ness in 1952?

On September 29 1952 Cobb began his bid to hold both the land and the water speed titles at the same time.

The Queen Mother was among those who stopped by Loch Ness to wish him good luck.

In 1947 he had achieved a record speed of 394.1 mph on land and the double accolade was in his sights.

Two runs faster than the existing record of 178.4mph were needed to take the water speed title.

His first was clocked at 206 mph, but during the second Crusader broke up and Cobb was killed.

The Queen Mother was among those who came to Loch Ness to wish Cobb well on his record attempt.

Local people were left shocked and heartbroken by the death of a man they came to know well and who respected their way of life, including a strict observance of the Sabbath.

When his hearse was driven through Inverness, thousands of people lined the streets.

Heritage group secretary Josie Mackenzie says: “John Cobb’s death came as an enormous blow to the community.

“At the time people felt as if they had lost one of their own.”

Memorial built to Cobb, a ‘gallant gentleman’

By the first anniversary of Cobb’s death, Glen Urquhart Rural Community Association (GURCA) had raised enough money to erect a cairn “in tribute to the memory of a gallant gentleman” at the side of the A82.

“John Cobb was a real gentleman. He would not run on Sundays, even on one particular occasion when water conditions were perfect”, says Noble.

“He said he wouldn’t run and didn’t. People really respected him for that.”

Crowds watch as John Cobb’s Crusader boat arrives at Temple Pier. Picture supplied by Glenurquhart Heritage Group

Gordon Menzies also remembers Cobb making his world record attempt at a time when Crusader was kept in his father’s shed at Temple Pier on Loch Ness.

“I grew up with the whole story, so I have a real personal interest.”

Mr Menzies, a tour boat operator who still lives in the area, was on hand when in 2019 a team working on behalf of Norwegian firm Kongsberg Maritime located and carried out sonar and photographic surveys of Crusader.

The last piece of the puzzle?

Since then, further research has been carried out into the tragedy, including a book written by Steve Holter, Crusader: John Cobb’s Ill-Fated Quest For Speed On Water.

This and other research suggests there was a flaw in the build of the boat. There was a weak part in the central portion, causing it to break in half.

The more recent evidence is included in the exhibition.

Richard Noble with Thrust2 in 1983. Picture by Shutterstock

“Gordon brought to our attention the fact that the data collected from this recent investigation gives us a new perspective on the tragic events that unfolded on September 29th 1952”, said heritage group chairman Duncan MacDonald.

“It gave us the impetus to recreate our exhibition to share this new information with visitors and locals alike.”

Mr Menzies adds: “The 70th anniversary is an opportunity to tell the last bit of the tale.

Whole Cobb story can now be told

“There has been all sorts of speculation about what happened and the whole story can now be told.

“However, there is little point in pointing the finger at anyone now.”

A trial run of Crusader during Cobb’s world record attempt. Picture supplied by Gordon Menzies

