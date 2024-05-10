Moreen Simpson: Am I the ever-present mother-in-law from hell?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Am I the ever-present mother-in-law from hell?

When does a doting mum become a nightmare mother-in-law?

Moreen lived vicariously through her son and daughter-in-law during their recent holiday to New York City. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen lived vicariously through her son and daughter-in-law during their recent holiday to New York City. Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

I dread to think what I’m like as a mother-in-law.

(No, don’t ask my son-in-law or daughter-in law. Too feart to find oot.)

Suffice to say, my loon and his wife, who’ve just got back from their 15th wedding anniversary pilgrimage to New York, have been virtually “stalked” by me almost every step of the way. I can only imagine fit she’s been sayin’ in private aboot her man’s obsessive mum. Sorry, quine.

They first visited the Big Apple in 2001, sending home pictures of themselves on a glorious, sunshiny, blue-sky May 11, around 9.30am, at the top of the World Trade Center. Four months later, to the hour, day and glorious weather, the terrorists struck.

Come 2009 and their wedding, everything set for a gorgeous venue up Deeside, until… They changed their minds. Decided they wanted something low-key, in the place they loved: NYC.

The two families started thinkin’ aboot travel plans, until… Oor Romeo and Juliet announced they wanted to be totally on their own for the ceremony in the famous City Hall. They’d have a reception a few weeks after they came home as Mr and Mrs.

Losh, was I shocked. How could my wee lamb (6ft 4in) be married without his mummy beside him?

A white (flower) wedding

So, it came to pass on April 30, 2009, they were set to tie the knot. An old friend from Aberdeen, who then lived in New York, was their only witness, and also agreed to take pictures. Readers, imagine how I was up to 99 on the run-up to the ceremony. Then, the day before, I’d an inspiration.

It occurred to me they wouldn’t have ordered flowers. On to the internet, located a florist near their hotel, ordered a white-rose buttonhole for him, white-rose bouquet for her, and another bouquet for their friend. Before they left their room, my wee boy texted me: “Just going to get married.” How I sobbed.

Little did I know that when they got into their taxi to the ceremony, not knowing there were flowers to collect, the receptionist with the bouquets caught sight of them only at the last minute and managed to hand them over.

New York’s Central Park, where Moreen’s son and daughter-in-law had wedding photos taken after their ceremony. Image: GagliardiPhotography/Shutterstock

A whilie later, I got the text: “Just married.” Water oot my een and pourin’ doon my schnozzle. Man, I was ower the moon when the first pictures of them in Central Park came through: this lovely couple with the stunning white floories. I felt I’d done my bit for the occasion.

Their NY-themed reception in Aberdeen was a delight: tables named after areas of the famous city, and loads of New York, New York music. You can imagine how I felt when I had a wee word with the bride’s mum, confiding in her that I’d been soo tempted to phone her and arrange for both of us to turn up as surprise guests at the NY ceremony. Sez she: “I would have been with you in a flash.” Aaaaargh!

Meanwhile, I instructed my loon to film as much as he could of last week’s holiday. Getting onto the plane… the subway… their hotel… even up in the crown of the Statue of Liberty. I was fair thrilled. Then it struck me – fit wis my daughter-in-law thinkin’ aboot her ever-present mother-in-law? Too bad. He’s my son!

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

