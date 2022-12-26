Sharon Comrie: Keep an eye out for Scotland’s grey seals this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sharon Comrie: Keep an eye out for Scotland’s grey seals this winter

By Sharon Comrie
December 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 26, 2022, 9:26 am
Grey seals are commonly seen in Scotland (Image: Luca Nichetti/Shutterstock)
Grey seals are commonly seen in Scotland (Image: Luca Nichetti/Shutterstock)

Around 90% of the UK’s grey seal population can be found in Scottish waters, and conditions can become difficult during winter, writes Sharon Comrie of the Scottish SPCA.

Winter poses a significant challenge for the third of the world’s population of grey seals which call Scotland their home.

Those in need of care come to our National Wildlife Rescue Centre, where staff diligently nurse seals back to health.

In a typical year, we care for over 100 seal pups, each costing at least £2,000 to rehabilitate. Our dedicated team looks after each seal until they are old enough and strong enough to survive at sea.

We have a purpose-built seal unit, as well as outdoor pools, to help them build up their sea-flippers. The pups are also fed in a way that trains them how to hunt prey in the wild, maximising the chances of a successful reintegration into life on the coastline.

All our seal releases are carefully planned, and will take place where we are confident the seal can join a healthy colony.

About 40% of all grey seals live in UK waters. About 90% of this number breed in colonies in and around Scotland, and produce approximately 50,000 pups annually.

What to do if you spot a seal on shore

Seals face a host of challenges from both nature and human activity. Bad weather can make the sea a rough, dangerous place, and it is not unusual for pups to be separated from their mothers by choppy waters.

The main threats from humans are pollution from man-made disasters, such as oil spills, and we’ve rescued seals caught up in discarded fishing netting. Like many other animals, climate change and the impact this has on prey is also creating new challenges for seals.

Grey seals, picture fighting at Forvie National Nature Reserve in Newburgh, Aberdeenshire. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

All marine mammals are protected by the Marine (Scotland) Act 2010, which makes it illegal to touch or harass them, or alter their normal behavioural pattern in any way. Doing so can result in heavy fines and arrest.

If you find a seal that has come ashore, please do not approach it or try to put it back in the water. It is normal for a seal to spend time on shore, and seal pups will often be left by their mother whilst she feeds.

Standing too close to a seal pup can frighten the mother away, so remember to keep a safe distance

If you see a seal with a white, long-haired coat, then they are probably still suckling from their mother, and we would advise you to monitor and check regularly for signs of the mother returning over a 24-hour period. However, standing too close to a seal pup can frighten the mother away, so remember to keep a safe distance.

If you find a seal that has visible signs of injury, looks skinny or lethargic, or has breathing difficulties, please call our helpline immediately on 03000 999 999, as they may need our help.

Sharon Comrie is community and engagement manager for the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA)

