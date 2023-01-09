Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever

By Chris Deerin
January 9, 2023, 5:00 pm
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)

Despite being a firm fiction fan, Chris Deerin stumbled upon a slim volume of essays in 2022 that he can’t stop thinking about.

As 2022 drew to a close, I noticed that many of the “best of the year” lists repeated one particular author’s name and book.

Katherine Rundell was already known to me as a prize-winning children’s author; I had read one of her novels, The Explorer, to my youngest daughter a few years ago. A tale of four children battling to survive and return home after a plane crash in the Amazon, it stood out amid the badly written, celeb-branded dreck that comprises so many modern children’s books.

It was careful and precise with language, grim as well as funny – a sort of Famous Five meets Heart of Darkness – and, crucially, didn’t speak down to its tween readers.

Rundell’s talents stretch beyond kindling young minds, however. The book that grabbed so much attention last year is entitled Super-Infinite, and is a biography of the English metaphysical poet John Donne, who, across the late 16th and early 17th centuries, also found time to be a lawyer, a naval adventurer who fought beside Raleigh, an MP, a rake, and the Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral.

I haven’t yet read Super-Infinite. But, early in the new year, as I was scanning my piles of unread books for something diverting, I noticed that a publisher had sent me another work of Rundell’s.

The Golden Mole comprises a series of short essays on various species of animal, some commonplace, some rarer. It is one of those books I would have placed to one side, thinking I might come back to it, but probably wouldn’t have.

Well, thank goodness the author’s name was in my mind, so that I picked this slender volume up. It has affected me more, and I suspect more lastingly, than almost any other work I can think of.

A literary wonder

Rundell’s essays make a convincing case for why we should never approach the animal kingdom with anything less than awe and wonder. She also explains how our way of living has already forced countless species into extinction, and how many more are in a highly precarious situation. Others are daily being hunted into non-existence.

There is an obvious danger that a book like this could feel preachy, and leave the reader emotionally flattened by its mawkishness and relentless recitation of downbeat statistics. But Rundell is far too clever a writer to allow this to happen.

The Golden Mole is, instead, a literary wonder – a treasury of astonishing, uplifting facts about the brilliant creatures of this world and their evolution, from hermit crabs to wolves to narwhals.

Dolphins whistle to their young in the womb for months before the birth (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)

The swift, for example, flies enough in its lifetime to traverse to the moon and back two and a half times. It remains on the wing for at least 10 months of the year, even sleeping in mid-air.

Dolphins whistle to their young in the womb for months before the birth, and for two weeks afterward – the others in the pod remain quiet so as not to confuse the unborn calf as it learns its mother’s call.

The wombat, cute as it is, can outrun Usain Bolt, and can attack backwards, crushing its enemy with its bone-hard backside

The wombat, cute as it is, can outrun Usain Bolt, and can attack backwards, crushing its enemy with its bone-hard backside. There are Greenland sharks, slow and ugly, swimming in our oceans that were around when Shakespeare was composing his works – we know this because we have learned how to date the crystallines in their eyes. Academics at St Andrews have taught seals to sing Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.

Colourful myths explored and exploded

Rundell’s sentences are small miracles that charm, like a soft hand on the reader’s cheek. “The first lemur I ever met was female, and she tried to bite me, which was fair, because I was trying to touch her, and because humans have done nothing to recommend themselves to lemurs.” “I once met a half-tame she-wolf… she smelled… of dust and blood. She did not want to meet my eye. Wolves are like the fairy tales they prowl through: wild, and not on any body’s side.” And on, beguilingly, she goes.

The colourful myths that have surrounded creatures for centuries, always based on human ignorance, are explored and exploded. The giraffe, it was thought in the 17th century, was made up of “leopard, buffalo, hart and camel”. The same era thought bear cubs were born a solid lump of flesh and then licked into bear shape by their mothers.

Giraffes were once thought to be an amalgamation of several other animals (Image: Xinhua/Shutterstock)

“Our desire to get close to the world’s wild creatures has often done them very little good,” writes Rundell. “Every species in this book is endangered or contains a subspecies that is endangered, because there is almost no creature in the world, now, for which that it not the case.”

The Golden Mole is the most exquisite charge sheet imaginable. Slight as it is, you should read it, and feel its weight.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

