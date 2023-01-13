Moreen Simpson: It’s less fly on the wall, more Hammer Horror at my hoosie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moreen Simpson: It’s less fly on the wall, more Hammer Horror at my hoosie

By Moreen Simpson
January 13, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 13, 2023, 8:10 am
Moreen's new house guest has been buzzing to spend time with her (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen's new house guest has been buzzing to spend time with her (Image: Helen Hepburn)

Despite frosty temperatures, a few pesky winged insects have taken up residence at Moreen Simpson’s place.

The last thing I expected to faze me in the depths of winter.

A pucklie weeks ago, the snow deep and crisp and even. Me happy cooking a vat of affa fine chilli. Then, ootchamacootcha, a muckle great fly buzzin’ aboot the top o’ my simmerin’ pan. Gads! Size of a marble.

I scraiked and swiped. Far in the name had that come fae? All was deeply frosted and hard as iron ootside. Far could it sleep? Fit could it eat? Nae wonder it funcied a fang-ful o’ my chilli.

Ancient readers will recall I’ve a bit of a record for invasions of the creepy-crawly kind. A plague of ants in the kitchen of my last hoosie near drove me skite. Periodically marchin’ a’ ower the work surfaces that I took to scrubbing with industrial strength disinfectant.

Only after my hubby fumigated every crease and crack with ant-zapping pooder and completely regrouted did the thingies finally give up the ghost.

While at that hoose, I was a martyr to wasp and bee nests, the worst infestation when the stingers – which I could hear ootside the window on the middle of the stairs for weeks but, dimwit, did zilch aboot – munched their way clean through the plaster. I came home to find my stairs black with still-incoming buzzers, the carpet thick with dead eens. Happy days.

So, you’d think I could deal with one fly, no problemmo. Think again.

An especially sly fly

I managed to batter it oot the kitchen into the living room, then reached for my trusty, kill-all Raid can. Hit the b… lighter could I not.

Each time it went quiet and I sat down to savour my presumed victory, the damnt buzzin’ revved up again, the bounder batterin’ itsellie inside lamps or against the telly screen.

What’s the best way to get rid of some pesky, persistent flies? Answers on a postcard. Image: BonNontawat/Shutterstock

I was creepin’ and sprintin’ and sprayin’ roon the room like some syncopated David Attenborough. Still loupin’ and fzzzzin’ until peace came at midnight, though corpse was there none. Presumed deid.

Last week, same flamin’ palaver – this time, the Black Beastie made a grand appearance scuddin’ roon the dishes I’d just put out for a family meal. By stickin’ to the table, the cunning craiter ensured I couldna zap it, lest I poison my entire tribe.

Too close for comfort

By far the worst was Monday night, when I cuddled up in bed, light off, mobile phone on, flitterin’ through Facebook. Then… Hhhhammer hhhhoror! On to my screen, inches from my schnozzle, appears this big, black blob with a huge, gapin’ eye, bent leggies.

I skirled, hurlin’ the phone across the room. Fit the…? Slowly, it registered; another visit from an insect guest. Now it was buzzin’ aboot the room. Losh, nae anither creep-and-spray safari.

What I don’t know is if it was the first one, lain low after twice defying me. Was it the second, of which we lost track?

I on the big light, spotted the BB on the wall and crushed it in one fast and wonderfully dexterous move. Deffo deid.

What I don’t know is if it was the first one, lain low after twice defying me. Was it the second, of which we lost track? Or, was it one of three, in which case… mummy, daddy, far are they, and foo mony brothers and sisters?

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

