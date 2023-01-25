James Millar: It’s safe to assume Nicola Sturgeon’s missteps are cock-up, not conspiracy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Millar: It’s safe to assume Nicola Sturgeon’s missteps are cock-up, not conspiracy

By James Millar
January 25, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 25, 2023, 9:22 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right) being interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg for the BBC (Image: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right) being interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg for the BBC (Image: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

The simplest explanation is usually the best one, and that’s worth remembering in the context of politics, writes James Millar.

It’s time to take Occam’s razor to Nicola Sturgeon’s career.

Occam’s razor is a philosophical concept dreamed up by a medieval monk, and has since translated into other fields, including science and medicine.

It boils down to this: “the simplest explanation is usually the best one”. (You use the “razor” to slice away complicating factors.)

It’s a close relative of the political maxim that, 99 times out of 100, the explanation is cock-up rather than conspiracy.

You can apply it to the latest sleaze row oozing out of Downing Street. Is Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi some sort of tax-dodging mastermind, or is he just a diddy with more money than he knows what to do with, who pursued too far the Tory orthodoxy that you ought to pay as little tax as possible?

It’s the latter. Because, if it was the former, he would’ve got away with it. So, the value of Occam’s razor in the political context is proved.

Could Sturgeon simply be doing what she feels is right?

When it comes to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, last week’s constitutional stooshie over the Gender Reform Recognition (GRR) Bill offers a ripe opportunity to bring it to bear.

Why did the big questions about the interplay of the GRR Bill and the Equality Act go unanswered, and the news agenda quickly move on to Zahawi’s tax affairs and Boris Johnson’s chummy lunches with the man he made chairman of the BBC?

The simplest, and correct, answer is because too many in Westminster are more concerned with their own backyard over engaging with important issues that might decide the future of the union, and which involve only occasional characters in the political soap opera.

Nadhim Zahawi’s taxes have overtaken gender recognition reform on the news agenda. Image: PA

That’s not to say some interesting conversations weren’t taking place. The Westminster insiders I spoke to were applying Occam’s razor to Sturgeon’s decision to press on with GRR, and struggling with the conclusion it threw up.

Gender recognition and standing up for the transgender community brings little political gain, and the bust-up with Downing Street moves the independence cause forward only marginally, and potentially at a disproportionate cost in upsetting those who feel strongly that GRR is wrong-headed.

So, why did Sturgeon do it? Could it be that she believes it’s the right thing to do?

The fact that so many among the party machines in Westminster simply could not comprehend a leader pursuing a policy because it’s right and proper illustrates not just the political distance between London and Edinburgh, but how twisted the conduct of power can become over decades and centuries.

An uncharacteristic slip

In the same light, see Sturgeon’s weekend tweet correcting her own unusually loose language when, in an interview with Laura Kuenssberg, she appeared to moot lowering the age for consuming alcohol to 16.

Her correction was largely accepted in good faith by the Scottish body politic. One can’t help but feel that the likes of Keir Starmer would quickly be Photoshopped handing out Buckfast to the youth if he’d made such a blunder.

But the uncharacteristic slip by Sturgeon does invoke Occam’s razor once again. What is the most likely explanation? That she’s pursuing the teen tippler constituency in a desperate attempt to hit the 50% of the vote she needs to win the de facto referendum promised at either the next general election or next Scottish election?

(And, since 16-year-olds can only vote in the latter, that answer would suggest that the SNP will use their upcoming special conference to sack off next year’s general election and postpone the independence vote to the Holyrood elections in 2026.)

The FM isn’t facing defeat

Or is it that Sturgeon is running out of steam and stumbling towards the end of her time at the top? This argument is attractive, given that New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Adern quit last week after six years as PM, citing burn out.

The outcome of Occam’s razor is that Sturgeon just misspoke at the end of a busy week. It happens to us all

With Sturgeon clocking up over eight years as FM, it might be fair to assume that she too must flag, eventually. The vital difference is that Adern was facing electoral defeat this year. No one in Scotland is seriously suggesting Sturgeon won’t stroll to victory at whatever election might be next in her way. The only way to dent her record would be to put her up as the UK Eurovision entry.

Jacinda Ardern recently stepped down as prime minister of New Zealand. Image: Xinhua/Shutterstock

She’s given no inkling she wants to vacate Bute House and, crucially, she’d have nothing to do if she did quit, beyond reading more books and bugging her successor. Sturgeon may be a standout politician, but her personal hinterland is somewhat lacking.

The outcome of Occam’s razor is that Sturgeon just misspoke at the end of a busy week. It happens to us all.

All of which is not to say that there are never political conspiracies, or that sometimes the explanation for unlikely events or policies in politics is always straightforward. But, in the absence of further evidence, it’s often worth reaching for Occam’s razor.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

