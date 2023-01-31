Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen should invest as much as it can in young musicians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen should invest as much as it can in young musicians

By Rebecca Buchan
January 31, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 5:15 pm
Rebecca Buchan (left) during her musical school days
Rebecca Buchan (left) during her musical school days

It’s brilliant to see Aberdeen City Council approve a new music centre, but the funding shouldn’t stop there, writes Rebecca Buchan.

If I had to sum up my childhood in a word, “music” would be it.

From a very early age, my parents noticed I liked a beat and could carry a tune. So, at seven, they decided to buy me an old baby grand piano.

Sounds fancy, I know. However, truth be told, the piano had seen better days. But it did the job.

Just a short while later, I realised I had caught the musical bug. When the opportunity arose to play the violin at school, I was first in line.

I loved music. I still do. But, the best thing for me was the opportunities playing an instrument presented. My social life had never been so good, and I was fortunate enough that it allowed me to travel the world.

“Wow,” I can hear you say. You must think I was pretty good. In truth, I was decent enough, but there were a lot of people who were much better than me. But that didn’t matter. I was lucky. And, when we played together, it felt like we made magic.

I made lifelong friends while playing in orchestras

The musical education system when I was a child was outstanding – which is why it has been so hard to watch participant numbers fall and music centres disappear.

That was, until last week, when Aberdeen City Council’s education and children’s services committee agreed to approve a new music centre in the city.

It was something which had fallen through the cracks since the coronavirus pandemic forced any music ensembles to shut down, to the detriment of the upbringing of aspiring young musicians out there.

Rebecca (second from left) rehearsing for a Peterhead Academy concert as part of a string quartet.

Orchestra started pretty early on for me, I think from around primary five. Saturday mornings were spent catching a bus from Peterhead town centre, with dozens of children from other local primary schools.

We’d make our way to Fraserburgh Academy, where we would come together with kids from all across Aberdeenshire.

It was there I met some lifelong friends, forming bonds with people who truly shared similar interests, who I learned so much from, and who I still know to this day.

I learned to truly work as part of a team

My parents paid a small contribution to the music centres, and I did benefit from private lessons. However, bursaries and free tuition existed for those who needed it.

The experience I gained by attending three different orchestras a week set me up for applying to join the National Youth String Orchestra of Scotland

As I became more proficient, I was able to start attending orchestra on Friday nights, with mainly older children from secondary schools. It was there I learned to appreciate what it is like to truly work as part of a team.

This taught me how to be focused, how to be ambitious (there was always that first desk position to play for), how to be patient, how to listen, and to appreciate the talent of others. Something, I would argue, most young people would benefit from.

Students learn valuable skills at music centres. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The experience I gained by attending three different orchestras a week set me up for applying to join the National Youth String Orchestra of Scotland.

The music scene across Scotland is like a family. In a way, it’s almost like the media scene. You think it’s vast, but, when you come to examine it closely, you see it’s really the same pool of like-minded people, involved across the board.

Well done to Aberdeen City Council for supporting music and young people

All the music groups I was part of opened so many doors. Tours of France, Germany and Dublin were all completed before I left secondary school. I played at the Edinburgh Festival, at Disneyland Paris and, possibly most importantly, Aberdeen’s Music Hall.

It also made me more versatile. When one orchestra I was part of was short of viola players, my teacher dug one out of his cupboard, told me to go and learn how to read alto clef, and said: “Bring this with you next week, instead of your violin.”

I have had many a critical thing to say over recent weeks about Aberdeen City Council and its priorities for our city centre. However, recognition of music centres and their significance to talented young people has to be congratulated.

Performing at Aberdeen’s Music Hall was a highlight for Rebecca. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

I would be over the moon if, at its budget meeting in March, the council agrees to put an extra £20,000 behind music tuition. It is, of course, great that the programme can go ahead as is, but the extra funds would not only allow beginners to experience the magic of playing as part of an ensemble – they would also help already experienced musicians to thrive.

I have been guilty of allowing my music skills to slip over time. Following university, I have rarely taken my instruments out of their cases. But writing this has inspired me to change my ways.

Rebecca Buchan is City and Shire Team Leader for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

