Divine apartment in former home of bishop for sale at over £395,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Divine apartment in former home of bishop for sale at over £395,000

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 31, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 5:08 pm
Number 156b King's Gate is the lower flat in the detached granite property that was once home to the Bishop of Aberdeen.
Number 156b King's Gate is the lower flat in the detached granite property that was once home to the Bishop of Aberdeen.

Once home to the Bishop of Aberdeen, number 156 King’s Gate has historically been a substantial and significant property in the city’s west end.

It was eventually converted into two self-contained residences and now number 156b King’s Gate has come onto the market.

This extremely spacious lower flat in the detached granite property boasts three bedrooms and two reception rooms.

It has well-proportioned accommodation with many of the original features including hardwood finishings, oak panelling and stained leaded glasswork.

The property is very spacious with lots of room to adapt areas, for example, to make a workspace.

Current owner Irene Walker said: “The bishop lived at 156 King’s Gate prior to the property being converted.

“An elderly neighbour told me that locals used to come by to get ‘Holy Water’ from a tap at the side of the house next to the door.”

The tap has since been removed but other original details are retained and complemented by modern features including gas central heating, double glazing, an alarm system, en-suite tiled bathroom with walk-in shower and fitted kitchen with integrated appliances.

The garden makes the most of the sunshine and is neat and attractive.

The private garden areas are laid out as a seasonal extension to the living accommodation to capitalise on the sunny aspect and include a covered decked area.

Irene, who shares the property with her partner Zander, said the location, large hallway with original wooden panels and spacious rooms were what attracted her to it 13 years ago.

She said its special features include “bay windows, large accessible rooms and high ceilings”.

The aspect Irene has enjoyed most about living there is that “it’s central but feels remote” and added: “It’s an ideal location with good local schools and within walking distance of the city centre and Hazlehead Park. It’s also on a bus route.”

The dining area offers lots of space for entertaining or family dinners.

By way of home improvements, they have replaced the front bathroom and en suite, installed a new kitchen, decorated throughout and worked on the back garden.

Asked what type of buyer she thought the home would suit especially, Irene said: “Professionals or someone who wanted to downsize from a larger house.”

On entering the property, there is a vestibule with hardwood exterior door featuring leaded glass side and upper panels, medium oak panelling to picture rail level, tiled floor and glazed internal door.

The kitchen is stylish and well-equipped with glossy units and appliances.

The reception hallway also has medium oak panelling as well as a concealed airing/linen cupboard and shelved storage cupboard, light oak flooring and glazed door to the lounge.

This area is adaptable and could be an ideal study area or home office.

There is an upgraded tiled shower room with white suite of porcelain bowl wash-hand basin set on vanity unit, open walk-in shower with thermostatic rainfall shower, heated towel rail, ceramic floor tiles with underfloor heating and w.c.

The lounge has a bay window as well as a west-facing window and focal-point fire.

The bright and airy south-facing lounge has a bay window and a further west-facing window with a log effect gas fire as a focal point.

The master bedroom has a south-facing bay window creating a bright environment, and has wooden blinds, ornate plasterwork and double fitted wardrobe.

The en-suite bathroom has high gloss floor and wall tiles with white suite with bath, w.c, wash hand basin and vanity unit and open walk-in shower with rainfall and handheld facilities.

There are two double bedrooms to the rear, one of which has French doors opening to the rear garden.

The bedrooms are generously proportioned with appealing features.

The recently-upgraded fitted kitchen has a range of high gloss finished doors and trim with co-ordinating work surfaces.

There is a five-ring induction hob with angled extractor, a microwave with fan-assisted oven, an Asterite sink and drainer with mixer tap, an integrated dishwasher, washing machine, tumble dryer and fridge/freezer all with matching door panels.

The kitchen also has an exterior door opening to the garden and there is a dining room with downlighters and TV point on the wall.

Luxurious finishes in the bathroom and shower room.

Outside there is a tarred driveway and parking area providing space for numerous cars as well as an extended detached garage with electrically-operated up-and-over door, light and power and work storage area.

The rear garden is on two levels with the lower level being enclosed with AstroTurf and some shrubs with steps leading up to a raised covered decked area complete with two handy electrical points.

Price over £395,000 with Alex Hutcheon + Co (01224 623423) and on the aspc website.

The covered deck area ideal for al-fresco dining.
The lovely garden for outdoor entertaining or just an outdoor morning coffee.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

The Bothy at Udny, Ellon, was designed by Annie Kenyon and completed in December 2021.
Six substantial family homes for sale now from Cults to Culbokie
One of Dandara's delightful properties in Aberdeen's west end.
Dandara offers deals on homes at Hazelwood and The Grange
Number 14 Keirhill Avenue at Broadshade Heights, Westhill, was build to a high spec by Kirkwood Homes.
Beautiful four-bed detached house at Broadshade Heights for over £450k
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
Mill Cottage is going under the hammer with Auction House Scotland at 2pm on January 26.
Converted steading in Dee Valley up for auction with £76,000 price drop
Prices for the final homes at Leathan Green start from £277,500 and the sales office is open Thursday to Monday from 11am to 5.30pm.
Leathan Green in Portlethen unveils final five homes for sale
2 May Baird Park, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £135,000.
Take a look inside this £135,000 apartment in the grounds of the former Royal…
Peeling paint due to excess moisture is the second costliest house repair. It could cost between £2,200 and £3,200 to fully repaint a damaged house. Image: Shutterstock
The costliest home repairs to avoid in a cost-of-living crisis
Kerry Hendrikson, left, and Nicola Ewen at the new Aboyne office.
Laurie and Company welcome clients to new branch in Aboyne
The Maples is an energy efficient housing development offering people the chance to apply for green mortgages. Photos supplied by Tulloch Homes.
The grass is greener at eco-friendly Inverness housing development as buyers could qualify for…

Most Read

1
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
2
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
3
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
The incident occurred at around 1.40pm today. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Train and car collide at level crossing between Nairn and Inverness
6
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
3
10
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Captain Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart linked with move to MK Dons
Two men police Scotland are trying to identify
Photographs issued to find two men to assist investigation into Inverness 'serious assault' from…
26 June 2021. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, IV36 1AU. This is from the pre-season friendly match between Forres Mechanics and Inverness Caledonian Thistle. 16 Forres Joe Gauld
Allan Hale pleased to bolster Huntly squad as Joe Gauld signs from Forres Mechanics
Simon Murray bagged four for Queen's Park as they thumped Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay delighted after landing striker Simon Murray from Queen's Park
Fife Park Pavilion in Keith
Moray Council calling for 'last chance' to save pavilion in Keith from demolition with…
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Aberdeen University graduate accused of murder told police: 'She's under the kitchen floor'
New signs in Gaelic and English will appear at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'We are deeply sorry': NHS Highland admits staff shortages led to death of pensioner
Mike Park, chief executive of the Scottish White Fish Producers' Association. Image: Supplied.
North-east fishing leader says 'poster boys' for Brexit have been let down three years…
H &M Designs owner Hayley Kessack is happy with the growth of the business. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
How Elgin woman Hayley Kessack turned a crafty hobby into a business
Banks o' Dee co-boss Jamie Watt. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jamie Watt arrives at Inverurie Locos with unfinished business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented