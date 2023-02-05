Calum Richardson: Sometimes failure is the wake-up call needed to win big

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Before any trophy is awarded or any goal reached comes a lot of hard work, and that’s what pushes us all from good to great, writes Calum Richardson.

Ten years ago, The Bay was crowned the UK’s number on fish and chip shop of the year at the Fish and Chip Awards – the Oscars for the industry. I had made it my goal to win.

Awards are a great way to elevate your business, keeping staff, your systems and processes up to date and working like a well-oiled cog.

One of the biggest lessons for me came 11 years ago, when The Bay won top fish and chip shop in Scotland, but not the main prize. We made some small errors and, even though it was a hard chip to swallow at the time, when I dissected the result, took the feedback on board and turned it into action, I soon realised we weren’t ready and didn’t deserve to win.

This kind of situation can go two ways – you can ignore it and ride on ego, or you can go out to get your goal.

We fine-tuned every detail of the business, and decided to venture out of the fish and chip arena and look into other, credible awards. We now have over 90 trophies, with wins for everything from sustainability to being one of the best eating experiences in the world.

We all need vision, goals and something to aim for

Awards not only help our business, but also the staff who work for us. Many of them are young and in their first jobs. They will eventually move on in their careers with a better understanding of what hard work and dedication can bring, helping them look good for their next employer, no matter where they go.

I have to thank all the staff we have, and all the staff we have had over the years, as every single one of them has been a massive part in the ongoing success of The Bay and the brand.

Winning awards is also great for the local area and all the other businesses in town, as the more people we can bring in, the more trade there is for everyone.

No matter what you do in life, you need vision, goals and something to aim for. The big question is: what do you do when you get there?

In truth, once you reach your goal or win the award, often you are already focusing on the next goal or award. This is what makes the good become great.

When I won the UK number one spot, I was already aiming to win at the Cateys – the biggest awards overall in the hospitality industry. And I can’t believe that the year I did win, I accepted the award online and in my living room, due to the Covid pandemic!

Calum Richardson is owner of The Bay Fish & Chips in Stonehaven