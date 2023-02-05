Calum Richardson: Sometimes failure is the wake-up call needed to win big

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Calum Richardson: Sometimes failure is the wake-up call needed to win big

By Calum Richardson
February 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Going for gold - whatever that means for you - helps to give motivation and focus (Image: Efetova Anna/Shutterstock)
Going for gold - whatever that means for you - helps to give motivation and focus (Image: Efetova Anna/Shutterstock)

Before any trophy is awarded or any goal reached comes a lot of hard work, and that’s what pushes us all from good to great, writes Calum Richardson.

Ten years ago, The Bay was crowned the UK’s number on fish and chip shop of the year at the Fish and Chip Awards – the Oscars for the industry. I had made it my goal to win.

Awards are a great way to elevate your business, keeping staff, your systems and processes up to date and working like a well-oiled cog.

One of the biggest lessons for me came 11 years ago, when The Bay won top fish and chip shop in Scotland, but not the main prize. We made some small errors and, even though it was a hard chip to swallow at the time, when I dissected the result, took the feedback on board and turned it into action, I soon realised we weren’t ready and didn’t deserve to win.

This kind of situation can go two ways – you can ignore it and ride on ego, or you can go out to get your goal.

We fine-tuned every detail of the business, and decided to venture out of the fish and chip arena and look into other, credible awards. We now have over 90 trophies, with wins for everything from sustainability to being one of the best eating experiences in the world.

We all need vision, goals and something to aim for

Awards not only help our business, but also the staff who work for us. Many of them are young and in their first jobs. They will eventually move on in their careers with a better understanding of what hard work and dedication can bring, helping them look good for their next employer, no matter where they go.

I have to thank all the staff we have, and all the staff we have had over the years, as every single one of them has been a massive part in the ongoing success of The Bay and the brand.

Winning awards is also great for the local area and all the other businesses in town, as the more people we can bring in, the more trade there is for everyone.

Regardless of your field, being the best takes hard work(Image: Scott Baxter/Shutterstock)

No matter what you do in life, you need vision, goals and something to aim for. The big question is: what do you do when you get there?

In truth, once you reach your goal or win the award, often you are already focusing on the next goal or award. This is what makes the good become great.

When I won the UK number one spot, I was already aiming to win at the Cateys – the biggest awards overall in the hospitality industry. And I can’t believe that the year I did win, I accepted the award online and in my living room, due to the Covid pandemic!

Calum Richardson is owner of The Bay Fish & Chips in Stonehaven

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Rab's a fan of coloured lights, they make him happy.
RAB MCNEIL: Coloured lights are magic, but scent escapes me
Former Aberdeen FC manager Jim Goodwin applauds fans as they unveil a 'Goodwin out' banner (Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Taken-for-granted football fans are entitled to be angry
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been accused of more than 20 counts of workplace bullying (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Can you believe Dominic Raab-to-the-Bone might be a bully?
The sun shines over the beautiful Highland capital. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Inverness is the perfect city for a short break
On the biggest UK strike in a decade, also known as Walkout Wednesday, half a million people took to the streets. Image: Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock.
What a Week: A Sunday sacking and a Walkout Wednesday
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Quatermass and the Pit was terrifying viewing for children of a certain age (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: I'm chuffed we've entered another era of must-watch TV
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (left) is facing multiple allegations of bullying (Image: House of Commons/PA)
Euan McColm: Leaders who enable workplace bullies are despicable cowards
A child is carried after disembarking a Border Force Hurricane rescue boat in Dover (Image: Stuart Brock/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Shrugging off missing children exposes our disgusting lack of human decency

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time!’ – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. BGF investment in STC Insiso Picture shows; l-r Keith Barclay, investor, BGF, Mark Rushton, chief executive, STC Insiso and Arrash Nekonam, chief technology officer, STC Insiso. Image: STC Insiso. Aberdeen. Supplied by STC Insiso Date; 17/01/2023
Aberdeen firm STC Insiso secures £2 million BGF investment
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock heads at goal against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.
Loan star Mattie Pollock determined to prove point to parent club Watford by helping…
Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
The grenade was found on Graemeshall Beach in Orkney. Image: Google Maps.
Orkney beach cordoned off after unexploded grenade discovered
PRIZE WINNER: Supreme champion went to Millerston Ramsay from Andrew Thornber and daughters, brought out by Allan Jackson.
Millerston breeding produces champion winner
The watch appears to be very old. Image: Police Scotland.
Police hope to reunite a 'very old watch' found at Inverurie Morrisons supermarket with…
Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented