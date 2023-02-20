Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes has already shown she’ll fight for economic equality in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes has already shown she’ll fight for economic equality in Scotland

By Chris Deerin
February 20, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 20, 2023, 8:08 pm
Kate Forbes announced her intention to run in the SNP leadership race on Monday (Image: Andrew Woodhouse/Skye Commercial Photography/PA)
Kate Forbes announced her intention to run in the SNP leadership race on Monday (Image: Andrew Woodhouse/Skye Commercial Photography/PA)

Commissioned by Kate Forbes, the new Stewart Review is proof of the SNP leadership hopeful’s determination to make a difference, writes Chris Deerin.

Back in 2017, I was working at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government and arranging a discussion of where Britain and Scotland were heading after the vote for Brexit.

It was in the middle of that year’s general election campaign and, therefore, none of the MPs furiously campaigning to keep their jobs were available.

I wanted someone from the SNP, however, and was pointed in the direction of a promising activist, then in her mid-20s. I made contact and she confirmed she was happy to travel the many miles down from the Highlands for the event.

On the evening itself, I watched something remarkable happen. As Kate Forbes began to speak with fluidity and insight, her fellow panellists – who included the former Tory minister David “Two Brains” Willetts and the respected veteran journalist David Aaronovitch – sat up. It was evident to me, to them and to the gathered audience, that she was something special.

At the still tender age of 33, Forbes has launched her bid to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and first minister. Her obvious talent has already taken her far.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch holds the post of cabinet secretary for finance and the economy, one of the top jobs in the Scottish Government. Her competence and focus has impressed her civil servants, a business community that is otherwise heartsick of the SNP, ministers and mandarins at Westminster, and the public at large.

I have no idea whether Forbes will win – that’s a matter for SNP members – but I hope she does. I like her style. She is open-minded, curious, and works collaboratively. But, more than this, I admire her seriousness and determination to make a difference in areas that really matter.

Since taking office, she has reshaped the team of officials and ministers around her to focus on delivery. Unlike some of her fellow ministers, she wants, and is intelligent enough, to challenge and be challenged.

The Stewart Review makes for sobering reading

Forbes was responsible for one of the government’s smartest appointments – she chose Mark Logan, a founder of the celebrated Scottish unicorn Skyscanner, to be the government’s first chief entrepreneur. His debut report, on how to boost the performance of the nation’s tech businesses, was a masterpiece of public policy.

Before heading off on maternity leave, Forbes commissioned a new piece of research by Ana Stewart, a leading tech entrepreneur, and Logan. They have looked into why companies founded by women attract so little investment when compared to those started by men. Launched on Monday, the Stewart Review makes for sobering reading, and offers detailed proposals for how the gap might be closed.

Despite forming half of Scotland’s population, women only make up one in five of its entrepreneurs. Worse, start-ups by women received only 2% of the overall investment capital over the past five years. In 2022, of the companies that received external investment, 12% were female-led and 73% were male-led.

Mark Logan, with Nicola Sturgeon and Kate Forbes. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

As Stewart and Logan write, “this state of affairs represents both an enormous loss of talent from Scotland’s start-up economy and a denial of opportunity on, literally, an industrial scale.”

Our country is struggling to produce economic growth – imagine what might be achieved by unleashing this potential. Women are every bit as entrepreneurial as men, but too many of them face obstacles on their journey, from basic sexism to societal and institutional barriers. These include logistical difficulties, because women are more likely to be primary carers and to manage the family home, and, therefore, be time-poor and geographically constrained.

Many experience the sense of “not belonging” in the masculine world of entrepreneurship. The networks that exist are heavily geared towards serving this male demographic.

We can spark our economy back to life and open up opportunities for women

Among the solutions offered by the review is the idea of taking support, mentoring and education to where women entrepreneurs are, through mobile start-up centres. Substantially more women than men tend to abandon their entrepreneurial project somewhere between having the original concept and securing investment.

The report suggests that Scotland’s enterprise agencies create a fund that would make grants to founders from underrepresented demographics of up to £50,000. This would buy them time to develop their product and business before entering the tricky marketplace for private funding.

It also recommends that state agencies and prospective private investors should be expected to have a minimum threshold of women on their team, to ensure women entrepreneurs get a fairer hearing.

The SNP could do a lot worse than take a chance on this bright, young star

There’s considerably more to the Stewart Review than this, but you get the idea. It’s important, gritty stuff and, if properly implemented, stands a good chance of helping spark our economy back to life and opening up opportunities that are too often unavailable to half the population.

In the end, bettering life chances, growing the jobs market, supporting innovation and having the courage to tackle deep-seated problems is what government’s about. Everything I’ve seen of Kate Forbes since that first meeting in 2017 suggests she will put her energies into doing this.

The SNP could do a lot worse than take a chance on this bright, young star. There’s certainly little to indicate it could do any better.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Open, honest and positive communication, even with strangers, has the potential to make someone's day better (Image: Gustavo Frazao/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Life's too short for small talk - I want to know who…
Nicola Sturgeon heads home after announcing her plans to soon step down as first minister (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Knight: Post-Sturgeon, lost SNP must decide whether to fight on or change tack
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Is there life after death? That is the enduring question. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: What happens when we die?
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at her home in Glasgow after announcing that she will stand down. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
What a week: From a Holyrood drama to Hollywood blockbuster Tetris
Nicola Sturgeon, pictured here in 2019, will soon step down as first minister (Image: Terry Murden/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: I'm glad Nicola got one last shottie ahin the lectern
Rihanna has stepped back from the spotlight in recent years (Image: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: Rihanna's return to the stage brought back some surprising memories
Singer Dusty Springfield with composer Burt Bacharach in 1970 (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Moreen Simpson: Burt Bacharach wrote the musical soundtrack to my romance
Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photo at the 2017 launch of ferry Glen Sannox at Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow in Inverclyde (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Nicola Sturgeon and Jacinda Ardern saw power as a responsibility, not a…
Make the most of your freedom to explore Scotland's countryside (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: Scotland's unique and wonderful right to roam should be celebrated

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
David Groves leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rosemary Fitzgerald known as McCready
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Leah and Ryan Stott will run the Edinburgh Marathon in May. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds, the new managers of The New Arc wildlife rescue centre near Ellon, first moved to the north-east in late December to take charge of the facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Rebecca Rennie was last seen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Sale leader at 30,000gns was Harestone Sandiego from the Harestone family,
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Grant MacFarlane leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head

Editor's Picks

Most Commented