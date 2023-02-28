James Millar: All change at the top? Don’t bet on it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

James Millar: All change at the top? Don’t bet on it

By James Millar
February 28, 2023, 5:00 pm
What are the odds we'll see Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon back in power before long? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
What are the odds we'll see Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon back in power before long? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)

During this unpredictable era in UK politics, you’d be foolish to bet against anything, writes James Millar.

Political betting is an odd corner of the gambling market. The big bookmakers essentially use it as a marketing tool.

Politics is unpredictable and few pundits actually put their money where their mouth is. Yet, the big brands happily spew out odds for elections of all sorts, in anticipation of scooping up a bit of coverage.

Certain gambling rules are universal, however. There’s still some cache in being the bookies’ favourite.

And, as with all types of betting, a little bit of knowledge goes a long way. For example, a friend cleaned up in 2015 with a wager that the Greens would get more seats than Ukip at that year’s general election.

Nigel Farage may have been riding high at the time and his party outperforming the Greens in the polls, but our electoral system and the fact that he’s a tiresome, honking walnut, have always counted against him. Caroline Lucas won one for the Greens while Ukip returned no MPs yet again, and my friend cashed out a tidy drinking fund.

By the same token, those with any sort of insight bridled at the bookies installing Angus Robertson as early favourite to succeed Nicola Sturgeon. He may be the only candidate that anyone in Ladbrokes or William Hill HQ have ever heard of, but those in the know knew he was reluctant to stand.

With an unknown and essentially unknowable electorate, betting on the current SNP leadership contest is, as so often when gambling, a mug’s game.

Could old favourites make a comeback?

There is a more interesting bet to be made around the SNP leader after next. What Nicola Sturgeon does now remains an unanswered question. Might she rest, recharge, and return?

There’s precedent, of course. Alex Salmond had two stints as SNP leader. The next leader is destined to be the Berti Vogts of nationalism: they will inevitably pale in comparison to the success of their predecessors. Should they tank at the general election next year, could the call go up to bring back the most reliable election winner in Scots politics – one Nicola Sturgeon?

Is the next SNP leader destined to be the Berti Vogts of nationalism? (Image: SNS Group)

That’s an intriguing bet to begin with. But, why not multiply up the odds? There’s another former leader who we know is hell-bent on a return – Boris Johnson. Should the Tories still be trailing in the polls come next summer, there’s plenty in the party who will agitate to bring back the man who won a tidy majority in 2019.

It’s a long shot but, in 2025, the biggest political parties in Westminster may be led by the same people who led them in 2020 – Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson, and Nicola Sturgeon.

You’d be foolish to bet on it – but, during this unpredictable era in UK politics, don’t bet against it either.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Arts groups like Citymoves, which stages the DanceLive festival, are the bedrock of Aberdeen's cultural life. Image: Supplied by Citymoves Dance Agency
Scott Begbie: Bring curtain down on council's philistine plans to slash Aberdeen's culture budget
I was left with egg - or should I say pear on my face - when my daughter sneezed and revealed she had indeed stuck a stalk up her nose. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Lindsay Razaq: Pear-shaped moment left me with mum guilt – but we need to…
It seems unlikely that whoever becomes Nicola Sturgeon's successor can convince Scotland to make the leap for independence.
Chris Deerin: The SNP has blown it and the sooner Sturgeon's would-be successors admit…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Columnist for business supplement Picture shows; Rod Hutchison, a legal director in the corporate finance team at law firm MacRoberts. don't know. Supplied by MacRoberts Date; Unknown
Rod Hutchison: M&A activity still thriving in north-east
From left to right, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan are all in the running to be the next leader of the SNP, and Scotland's next first minister
John Ferry: A new first minister won't magically answer impossible independence questions
Clarkson's Farm follows Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run a farm in the countryside (Image: PA Features Archive)
David Knight: Jeremy Clarkson's crass clumsiness overshadows the good he's done for farming
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Therese Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honours relatives of fallen servicemen with the State Award on Sofiivska Square in Kyiv. Image: Presidential press service EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.
What a week: Fruit and veg rationed and geopolitical turmoil on the menu
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: M&A activity in renewables sector to flourish

Most Read

1
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
2
The A98 remains closed due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tractor and two cars involved in collision on A98 near Buckie
3
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
4
Police and other agencies are looking at ways to improve the safety of the Kessock Bridge, amid a spate of closures sparked by mental health concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge…
5
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
6
Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called to the scene.
Fraserburgh lifeboat called to Aberdour Bay after reports of person in the water
7
Ernie Mitchell, whose love of engineering started as a child listening to war planes fly over his home.
Obituary: Ernie Mitchell, retired RGIT lecturer and Aberdeen Model Engineering Society chairman, 86
8
CR 0041162 Reporter Name Adele Merson Location Westhill, Aberdeenshire Story - Kimberley Ross' son Carter, five, has a nut allergy. She is pushing for Scotland to roll-out a treatment called Palforzia which has been approved by NHS England for kids aged 4-17 with nut allergies. Scotland chose to reject it on the basis of cost Picture shows - Kimberley Ross and her son Carter Tuesday 14 February 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of Aberdeen care home into the hands of…

More from Press and Journal

portree assault
Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti
kyle sambrook
More than £10,000 raised for Glencoe mountaineering victim and his dog
Forensic scientist Andrew Gibb said only DNA profiles matching Christopher Harrisson and Brenda Page were found at the murder scene. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
DNA profile of Brenda Page murder accused was discovered at crime scene, court hears
Ditching plans to dual A96 would be 'betrayal' to north-east as summit branded a…
The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers hosted a special dance evening on Monday to hand over the money they had raised for charity Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity
North End's players from Skye were the P7 and under winners. Images: Courtesy of Abrightside Photography
Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William
Stewart Angus, coastal ecology manager at NatureScot. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.
Uist flooding: Professor highlights ways people can be protected
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
An artist's impression of the proposed new Peterhead community campus. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Aberdeenshire Council on track to formally submit plan for new Peterhead community campus

Editor's Picks

Most Commented