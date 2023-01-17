£1.50 to see Nigel Farage in Aberdeen pub (but the secret location will not be revealed until the day)

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brexit campaigner and TV host Nigel Farage will host an episode of his GB News show from an Aberdeen pub in April.

The prime-time show, Farage at Large, is due to visit the Granite City for a live show on April 20.

Mr Farage, 58, will spend time chatting with his interview guests and taking questions from the audience.

Organisers say tickets cost £1.50, and anyone hoping to attend has to sign up in advance and will need photo ID.

Due to security concerns, the exact venue will only be revealed 24hours before the event starts.

However, Aberdeen’s tickets have already been sold out – less than 24 hours after going on sale.

Seven cities around the UK will be receiving a visit as part of the show’s nationwide tour.

Aberdeen is the only city in Scotland to be hosting a show, the other six are in England.

Could there be protests in Aberdeen?

Mr Farage’s announcement of a visit to Scotland has caused some to raise concerns that there could be protests.

The former UKIP and Brexit Party leader continues to be a divisive figure in British politics.

In 2013, Mr Farage was surrounded by protesters on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile and had to be taken away on an armoured police van.

However, the show has hosted various live events in places such as Southend, Redcar, Dudley, Stoke-on-Trent, and others without incident.

How many people will be watching?

When GB News launched in June 2021, it was criticised for poor production quality and low viewership figures.

However, viewership has been on the rise since Mr Farage launched his show in July 2021.

It has consistently been one of the most-watched shows on GB News.

In December 2022, the start-up shocked pundits after respected media firm Press Gazette reported GB News had beaten Sky News for prime-time ratings in the past month.

GB News managed an average 57,107 viewers in the evenings versus 52,230 for Sky News. BBC News remains the most watched in the country at 98,733.

What will Mr Farage talk about in Aberdeen?

There have been no confirmed guests or topics that the show will include.

Due to the Aberdeen event not happening until April, it will be difficult to predict what will be discussed.

But due to the nature of the question and answer session, it is likely issues that are important to people in the north-east will be asked.

In March, Mr Farage called for a referendum on the government’s target to reach net zero by 2050.

Instead, he has encouraged a continued focus on oil and gas in the north-sea, as well as other fossil fuels.

Aberdeen MSP: ‘Farage should see damage Brexit has done’

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has claimed Mr Farage might not be a popular visitor to the city.

He said: “Aberdeen is a diverse, warm and welcoming city, that has opened its arms to folk from across the world. It is also a city that benefitted hugely from European Union membership.

“This city represents so much of what Nigel Farage’s politics have tried to tear down.

“As one of the main architects of a Brexit that Aberdonians overwhelmingly rejected, Farage might not be the most popular of visitors.

“Perhaps Farage could use his visit to see the damage that Brexit has done to our city, and admit that it hasn’t worked for Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen councillor for Hilton, Woodside, Stockethill ward Deena Tissera has also criticised Mr Farage’s decision to come to Aberdeen.

The Labour Party member said: “Nigel Farage is about as welcome to Aberdeen as GB news is to Moscow neither are compatible with their views on real-life within an energy crisis.

“I suspect Nigel Farage will be a very lonely boy when he visits Aberdeen as he has absolutely nothing in common with our city or our people.”