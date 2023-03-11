What a week: Trump says he’d end war and SNP candidates do battle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ash Regan did a Mystic Meg, Rishi Sunak went full-on Trump and Boris Johnson did a Boris Johnson.

You know you’ve made an impact when your name becomes synonymous with your actions and that was true of astrologer Meg, real name Margaret Lake, who died aged 80.

She shot to fame in the 1990s for making Lottery predictions that were right on the money. One winner said she only checked her ticket which was under her bed after Meg prompted her to do so.

Money does buy happiness, according to Nobel prize-winning economist and psychologist Daniel Kahneman, who in 2010 published a paper saying the exact opposite.

His latest study surveyed 33,391 adults in the US and found “happiness continues to rise with income”.

Co-author Matthew Killingsworth explained: “Money allows people to live the life they want to live,” or as Woody Allen put it: “Money is better than poverty, if only for financial reasons.”

Smile if you want the job

In another study that contradicted previous findings, researchers at Toronto University found that job applicants who smile are more likely to impress.

An earlier survey had suggested that a blank expression was preferable.

The next study should be into how much money gets spent on studies into previous studies only for researchers to state the flipping obvious.

Fiery SNP debate

SNP candidates vying for the leadership job didn’t do much smiling at their first TV debate on Tuesday, which went from political to personal as they trashed each other and their party’s record.

The fiery exchanges left nationalists reeling and political rivals rubbing their hands with glee.

Ash Regan predicted last month that “mudslinging” would prove damaging, reminding colleagues: “We need to take a breath, we’re all going to be working together at the end of this.”

I don’t see any of those three working together after that bruising encounter, but then I’m not Mystic Meg.

The UK Government faced a backlash over its Illegal Migration Bill, which would place a lifetime ban on people claiming asylum in the UK if they arrived through unauthorised means.

The plans have been condemned as unworkable and even unlawful as they appear incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Rishi Sunak appeared at a podium emblazoned with the words “Stop The Boats” in a scene reminiscent of Donald Trump and his “Finish The Wall” banner.

Reducing human misery and complex geopolitical issues to a three-word slogan is folly at best and dehumanising at worst and the Church of Scotland, the Scottish Refugee Council and Gary Lineker waded into the row.

It ended up being an own goal for the sportsman who is to step back from Match of The Day after the BBC said his social media posts on the matter had breached its guidelines.

Trump talk

Someone always fond of a slogan, Donald Trump, claimed it would take him “no longer than one day” to end the war in Ukraine.

In his bid for another turn at being president he said: “I am the only candidate who can make this promise, I will prevent, and very easily, World War Three.”

There’s a reason he’d do this all in a day, to take any longer would interfere with his golfing timetable.

A Washington Post report revealed he spent a third of his presidency – 383 days – at his private homes and 237 of those on the golf course.

He has also promised an investment in flying cars, so there’s that.

Closer to home, Boris Johnson put his dad forward for knighthood. Stanley Johnson has made a significant contribution to the political landscape, having appeared on both I’m a Celebrity and Hunted.

If I were to nominate anyone for an award it would be Roland Haechler of Sandaig, Lochaber, who saved the life of a frightened stag after it became entangled in pallet strapping.

Mr Haechler’s partner Bettina Fischer shared footage of the 20-minute rescue operation on social media to show the impact of litter on wildlife.

The two might be pleased to hear that UN member states reached a historic agreement to protect marine life that has been 20 years in the making.

The High Seas Treaty will increase the number of protected areas in international waters.

The announcement was met with cheers at the UN headquarters in New York, with conference president Rena Lee of Singapore saying: “The ship has reached the shore.”