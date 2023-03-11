What a week: Trump says he’d end war and SNP candidates do battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What a week: Trump says he’d end war and SNP candidates do battle

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 11, 2023, 6:00 am
STV's Political Editor Colin Mackay with SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan ahead of their debate. Image: Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA Wire.
STV's Political Editor Colin Mackay with SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan ahead of their debate. Image: Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA Wire.

Ash Regan did a Mystic Meg, Rishi Sunak went full-on Trump and Boris Johnson did a Boris Johnson.

You know you’ve made an impact when your name becomes synonymous with your actions and that was true of astrologer Meg, real name Margaret Lake, who died aged 80.

She shot to fame in the 1990s for making Lottery predictions that were right on the money. One winner said she only checked her ticket which was under her bed after Meg prompted her to do so.

Famous astrologer Mystic Meg, real name Margaret Lake, died aged 80 this week. Image: The Sun/Shutterstock.

Money does buy happiness, according to Nobel prize-winning economist and psychologist Daniel Kahneman, who in 2010 published a paper saying the exact opposite.

His latest study surveyed 33,391 adults in the US and found “happiness continues to rise with income”.

Co-author Matthew Killingsworth explained: “Money allows people to live the life they want to live,” or as Woody Allen put it: “Money is better than poverty, if only for financial reasons.”

Smile if you want the job

In another study that contradicted previous findings, researchers at Toronto University found that job applicants who smile are more likely to impress.

An earlier survey had suggested that a blank expression was preferable.

The next study should be into how much money gets spent on studies into previous studies only for researchers to state the flipping obvious.

Fiery SNP debate

SNP candidates vying for the leadership job didn’t do much smiling at their first TV debate on Tuesday, which went from political to personal as they trashed each other and their party’s record.

The fiery exchanges left nationalists reeling and political rivals rubbing their hands with glee.

Ash Regan predicted last month that “mudslinging” would prove damaging, reminding colleagues: “We need to take a breath, we’re all going to be working together at the end of this.”

I don’t see any of those three working together after that bruising encounter, but then I’m not Mystic Meg.

Ash Regan had warned last month that “mudslinging” would do the SNP no favours, a prediction that appears to have turned out correct. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The UK Government faced a backlash over its Illegal Migration Bill, which would place a lifetime ban on people claiming asylum in the UK if they arrived through unauthorised means.

The plans have been condemned as unworkable and even unlawful as they appear incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Rishi Sunak appeared at a podium emblazoned with the words “Stop The Boats” in a scene reminiscent of Donald Trump and his “Finish The Wall” banner.

Reducing human misery and complex geopolitical issues to a three-word slogan is folly at best and dehumanising at worst and the Church of Scotland, the Scottish Refugee Council and Gary Lineker waded into the row.

It ended up being an own goal for the sportsman who is to step back from Match of The Day after the BBC said his social media posts on the matter had breached its guidelines.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman listens as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at a press conference following the launch of legislation on migrant channel crossings at a podium bearing the words “Stop the boats”. Image: Leon Neal/AP/Shutterstock.

Trump talk

Someone always fond of a slogan, Donald Trump, claimed it would take him “no longer than one day” to end the war in Ukraine.

In his bid for another turn at being president he said: “I am the only candidate who can make this promise, I will prevent, and very easily, World War Three.”

There’s a reason he’d do this all in a day, to take any longer would interfere with his golfing timetable.

A Washington Post report revealed he spent a third of his presidency – 383 days – at his private homes and 237 of those on the golf course.

He has also promised an investment in flying cars, so there’s that.

Donald Trump on what was then the site of his golf course in Aberdeen.

Closer to home, Boris Johnson put his dad forward for knighthood. Stanley Johnson has made a significant contribution to the political landscape, having appeared on both I’m a Celebrity and Hunted.

If I were to nominate anyone for an award it would be Roland Haechler of Sandaig, Lochaber, who saved the life of a frightened stag after it became entangled in pallet strapping.

Mr Haechler’s partner Bettina Fischer shared footage of the 20-minute rescue operation on social media to show the impact of litter on wildlife.

Roland Haechler and Bettina found the stag in Sandaig, with its antlers and neck tangled in the pallet strapping
Roland Haechler rescues a stag from pallet strapping, the animal was exhausted but otherwise unharmed after its ordeal. Image: Roland Haechler and Bettina Fischer.

The two might be pleased to hear that UN member states reached a historic agreement to protect marine life that has been 20 years in the making.

The High Seas Treaty will increase the number of protected areas in international waters.

The announcement was met with cheers at the UN headquarters in New York, with conference president Rena Lee of Singapore saying: “The ship has reached the shore.”

 

