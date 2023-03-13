Chris Deerin: ‘Continuity’ from Humza Yousaf doesn’t mean much given SNP’s mediocre record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Deerin: ‘Continuity’ from Humza Yousaf doesn’t mean much given SNP’s mediocre record

By Chris Deerin
March 13, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 13, 2023, 7:32 pm
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during a visit to Creative Stirling (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during a visit to Creative Stirling (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)

If he was as good as we’re told, the health secretary should be out of sight in the SNP leadership race by now – but he isn’t, writes Chris Deerin.

Voting in the SNP leadership race only opened today, but the contest should already be over.

Humza Yousaf has been enthusiastically backed by most of the senior figures in the party, from Deputy First Minister John Swinney down. Cabinet ministers have said they would think twice about serving if his main challenger, Kate Forbes, were to win. The SNP’s Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black, that clenched fist in perpetual search of a brawl, has threatened a possible split.

Even Nicola Sturgeon, who promised in her resignation press conference that she wouldn’t pick a side, has made it clear she favours Yousaf. Every time it’s pointed out that the party machine, run by Sturgeon’s husband, has blatantly thrown its weight behind him, the health secretary huffs and blows, like a toddler who denies eating all the chocolate biscuits despite the telltale smudge around his mouth.

With all this institutional might lined up, Yousaf is the anointed one in a party that is used to taking its orders from the top. It should be a walkover. It should be unthinkable that he could lose. And, yet, he still might – and it is worth asking ourselves why.

There is, I think, a degree of bafflement among SNP members and the wider electorate that the best the Sturgeonites can do is propose as her successor someone who has been a minister for 10 years – as he constantly likes to remind us – with almost no record of significant achievement behind him.

The “useless” tag deployed by the opposition parties might not be very nice, but it has a worrying echo of truth to it. Yousaf has been responsible for a public transport system that seemed in recent years to grind to a halt, the failed Hate Crime Bill, and an NHS crisis that feels wholly ungrasped.

This matters. We are not talking about electing a Rotary Club president, but a first minister, responsible for our children’s education, our sick and elderly, and our economic prospects. Competence counts, and questions about Yousaf’s refuse to go away.

He is the candidate of a leadership group that has rarely risen above mediocrity over the past eight years. SNP members liked Sturgeon because she was plausible, charismatic and kept winning elections. But, some of them are aware that this extraordinary period of democratic primacy was not put to best use – they too have kids, family health problems and worries about covering the bills.

Take Humza Yousaf at his word

In the end, Sturgeon offered little but excuses in place of meaningful reform, a series of peripheral policy obsessions that often fell apart on contact with reality, and a failure to convert Scots to independence, despite a UK political environment that could scarcely have been more favourable.

When Yousaf uses the word continuity, one should, therefore, take him at his word. SNP members must consider whether carrying on with the same kind of stuff, but without a figure of Sturgeon’s stature at the helm, is likely to keep the Nats in government or take them any closer to independence.

From left to right, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes, taking part in SNP leadership hustings in Glenrothes earlier this month. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA

Yousaf is a low-wattage candidate, the kind who often emerges towards the end of exhausted governments, when the brighter lights have burnt out. In the hustings, there has been little indication that he understands or is interested in policy in any great depth, or that he is genuinely bursting with energy to tackle the central challenges our country faces.

He deploys Sturgeonite buzzwords, such as “progressive” and “wellbeing”, with meaningless, suspicious ease. He flips around on independence strategy depending on what the polls tell him.

SNP is already past the peak of its popularity

The same polls have shown since the race began that the public are more impressed by Forbes. While her strong faith leads her into some positions that are at odds with broad opinion, it also gives a moral authenticity to her commitment to ending poverty, and her desire to fix up the tatty edges of Scotland for the 21st century.

She has said what she thinks, and has been true to herself, despite the condemnation and abuse that followed. That counts for something. She has shown courage and resilience, and there is no denying her potential.

There are senior people in the SNP, including some of those publicly backing Yousaf, who see him as a placeholder

This has not been a fair fight – from the very beginning, SNP HQ has sought to script and direct events in Yousaf’s favour. If he was as good as we’re told, the health secretary should be out of sight by now. But people who are willing to think for themselves have taken a look, and are left only with doubts.

There are senior people in the SNP, including some of those publicly backing him, who see him as a placeholder, to be controlled by the outgoing regime, who will make way for someone better within a few years.

A lot of damage can be done to the SNP’s reputation in that time, and it’s clear the party is already past the peak of its popularity. A Labour government is preparing for power at Westminster, and Scottish Labour is on the up at last.

So, by all means, elect Humza Yousaf, but don’t dare say you weren’t warned about what happens next.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

