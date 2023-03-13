Former Evening Express news editor Jimmy Lees celebrates 100th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Evening Express news editor Jimmy Lees celebrates 100th birthday

By Ellie Milne and Moreen Simpson
March 13, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 13, 2023, 7:06 pm
Former Evening Express news editor, Jimmy Lees, celebrated his 100th birthday at Broomhill Park on Monday. Pictured with manager Carolyn Slessor (left) and support worker Wendy Craig (right). Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Former Evening Express news editor, Jimmy Lees, celebrated his 100th birthday at Broomhill Park on Monday. Pictured with manager Carolyn Slessor (left) and support worker Wendy Craig (right). Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

A journalist who shared many of the top news stories of the 20th Century with the people of Aberdeen has celebrated his milestone 100th birthday.

Jimmy Lees started working in newspapers at just 15 years old and went on to become news editor of the Evening Express in 1975.

Born on March 12 1923 in Stonehaven, Mr Lees has spent his whole life living and working in the north-east.

As a young boy, he attended Fetteresso Primary School before completing a short stint at Mackie Academy.

Jimmy Lees with his 100th birthday card from the King. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

He decided to leave school in 1938 to take on the role of cub reporter at the Mearns Leader where he was paid 10 shillings a week.

However, he was forced to take a break during the Second World War when he was enlisted by the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers to serve in France as a radar mechanic.

Most memorable story

The majority of Mr Lees’s journalism career was spent across The Press and Journal and the Evening Express, where he moved to in 1948.

“I was lucky to have had such an interesting job and meet so many fascinating people,” he said. “There have been many laughs and, of course, tears. But I wouldn’t change a second of it.”

Jimmy Lees pictured during his time as a reporter.

One of the biggest stories he covered was the typhoid epidemic of 1964, which involved sharing the daily figures of those who had contracted the disease with readers.

“That was probably the most memorable story I ever covered,” he said. “The eyes of the world were on us.

“Every day, the Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ian MacQueen, would hold two press conferences, attended by ranks of international journalists, to give the tally of new patients, which was climbing fast – eventually reaching more than 400.

“We were called ‘the beleaguered city’, cut off from the rest of the nation. And all the while the the scientists were searching for the source of the infection. Amazingly, only three people died.”

Typhoid put Aberdeen in the media spotlight and Medical Officer of Health Dr Ian MacQueen (right) became a well-known face on television and in the newspapers as he gave out the latest information. Picture taken in June 1964. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

Breaking the news

The 100-year-old was one of the reporters who had a seat in the court during the Maxwell Garvie trial at Aberdeen High Court in 1969.

Huge queues would form outside the court due to the huge public interest surrounding the sensational trial of Mr Garvie’s wife and her lover, and the associated “Kinky Cottage”.

Mr Lees and his fellow reporters would take 20-minute bursts of shorthand notes and then run to the Broad Street office to get their stories written up.

The scene at the zoology building in Aberdeen after it collapsed in November 1966. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

Just a few years earlier, he also reported on the 1966 collapse of the zoology building at Aberdeen University which resulted in the death of five construction workers who became trapped under the rubble.

When the newspapers relocated to the Lang Stracht in 1975, Mr Lees was promoted to news editor of the Evening Express.

He held this top role for seven years, overseeing a team of 20 reporters, before retiring in 1982 – just as computers were replacing typewriters.

Jimmy Lees pictured in 1977 in his role as news editor for the Evening Express, during a presentation to reporter Jean Weir.

“It was indeed an exciting career,” he said. “You never knew what was going to happen from one day to the next. Some of it involved harrowing and tragic stories. But others could be quite a laugh. I enjoyed every second of it.”

Celebrating 100 years

Mr Lees married his wife, Phyllis Lees, in 1961 and the pair lived together in their Burniboozle home until her death in 2014.

The 100-year-old now resides in sheltered housing at Broomhill Park where he celebrated his milestone birthday with a tea party on Monday.

Jimmy Lees receievd a card signed by the Broomhill Parks staff and residents. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Residents and staff packed into the part room which was lined with balloons and banners to mark the special day.

They all enjoyed an array of homemade bakes, sandwiches and a special 100th birthday cake while Mr Lees opened gifts and handwritten cards.

John Booth, VSA interim chief executive paid a visit to the home for the celebration as did honorary president Fiona Kennedy who led the room in a lively rendition of the Northern Lights of Aberdeen.

He has also received many birthday messages from the reporters he mentored over the years.

Former Evening Express reporter Alison Shaw said: “As a boss he was courteous and compassionate – not just to his staff but to the subjects of the stories he oversaw. He had covered a huge range of stories himself and still has amazing recall.

“He’s sharp as a tack and can tell you in astonishing detail about court cases and individuals that were in the news 60 or 70 years ago. Just brilliant.”

