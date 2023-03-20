Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes v Anas Sarwar is the revitalising competition Scotland needs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes v Anas Sarwar is the revitalising competition Scotland needs

By Chris Deerin
March 20, 2023, 5:00 pm
Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar (left) and the SNP's Kate Forbes could be the kind of politicians Scotland needs to change things for the better
Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar (left) and the SNP's Kate Forbes could be the kind of politicians Scotland needs to change things for the better

The SNP’s Kate Forbes and Labour’s Anas Sarwar have far more in common than either do with Sturgeon and her acolytes, writes Chris Deerin.

These are awful times for Scottish politics. The SNP leadership race isn’t so much Wacky Races as a motorway pile-up. The administration that has ruthlessly ordered our society for the past decade has collapsed, like one of my occasional, ill-advised attempts at baking. The nation is confused, adrift, directionless.

Such is the received wisdom. And, as so often, the received wisdom is wrong.

I’d like to argue that this is, in fact, a moment pregnant with excitement and possibility, and that it will ultimately prove to have been both necessary and the beginning of better times.

A caveat – my premise is based on the principals fulfilling their potential, on being up for a bit of a scrap, and, of course, on that essential political ingredient: a healthy dose of luck.

Let’s start with what is increasingly looking like the outcome of the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon. Few would have predicted a Kate Forbes victory after that difficult first week, which seemed so badly mishandled that it might have been an act of self-sabotage. But Forbes dug in.

She didn’t take the easy option of quitting. Instead, she kept on, talked about independence, yes, but also about the need to move on from the objective mediocrity of the Sturgeon government.

This only brought further brickbats from those fiercely loyal to the outgoing leader, but Forbes has been adamant: our economy is underperforming, the schools are not doing well enough, and the NHS needs change. None of these crises is inevitable – each is the result of political choices, and the wrong ones.

As the current leadership has imploded – farewell Nicola, Peter Murrell, John Swinney, Liz Lloyd – so Humza Yousaf’s strategy as the continuity candidate has gone with it. All that ministerial support, all those MSPs insisting he was the only possible option, all that effort by the party machine, is failing to push him over the line.

Forbes is still in it, still competing, still looks like she might squeeze past, particularly when Ash Regan drops out and her supporters’ second preferences are redistributed.

From left to right, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are currently all still in the running to be Scotland’s next first minister (Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Yousaf may still win – who knows? But murmurings within the party suggest this is increasingly unlikely. He is being undone by the public airing of his obvious limitations, and general puzzlement as to why he should be the anointed one.

Through it all, his main competitor has projected dignity, honesty and authenticity. One thing we know for sure is that the public quite likes what it sees.

Forbes and Sarwar have a lot in common

Labour’s approach through all this has been sensible: why interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake? Anas Sarwar has largely kept out of the fray. There will be a time for Labour to hit the accelerator, and it is close, but first let the SNP unhinge itself.

If Forbes wins – and I now suspect she will – the nature of the competition at Holyrood will change. She and Sarwar have far more in common than either do with Sturgeon and her acolytes.

Both see clearly where inactivity and timidity have left Scotland. Both understand the need for a focus on wealth creation and business confidence as a means to growth and sustainability, to enhance national competitiveness in a changing global economy, and to provide the tax revenues that can better fund the public services we all rely on.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar delivers his keynote speech to the party’s Scottish Conference 2023 in Edinburgh (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)

Both, too, speak plainly about the need for a rethink of our education system. When I interviewed Forbes for my think tank Reform Scotland a few weeks ago, she was open to restoring Scotland to the international comparative studies that the SNP previously withdrew from. “Data is king,” she said.

Head teachers should have more autonomy to run their schools as they see fit, rather than taking diktat from Edinburgh. A strong education system is the crucible from which all else flows.

Medics are desperate for serious consideration of how the NHS can be reformed so that it works more effectively for our times. More money cannot always be the answer – an independent inquiry into the short, medium and long-term challenges facing the service, followed by action, is essential.

Forbes v Sarwar could reenergise the country

On all these issues, Sturgeon refused to lift her head from consulting the latest polling on independence. Neither Forbes nor Sarwar owes her anything, and are free to chart their own course.

Sarwar is a gifted operator and a smart strategist, but has struggled for attention due to the nationalists’ dominance and long soap opera. The narrowing of the polls and a Labour government at Westminster will boost his profile and guarantee him a hearing from voters.

They must have the courage to bust through the narrow parameters Sturgeon has erected around what is politically acceptable and sayable

It is up to him and some of the impressive individuals on his front bench to show that the party is finally ready for a return to devolved government after so long in the wilderness. They have it in them.

Forbes versus Sarwar is the competition Scotland needs: two young, bright, ambitious leaders with their focus on the big, mainstream policy areas that affect us all. They must have the courage to bust through the narrow parameters Sturgeon has erected around what is politically acceptable and sayable. If they can do that, they – and we – can achieve anything.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

A family visit Berlin's Holocaust memorial (Image: Anton Havelaar/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Gary Lineker's ill-judged analogy was an insult to the memory of victims
2
There are some security concerns over the TikTok app (Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Where will Michael Gove learn his dance moves if TikTok gets…
Jamie Lee Curtis clutches her Oscar for best performance by an actress in a supporting role after it is engraved at the Governor's Ball. Image: AP Photo/John Locher.
What a week: All glitter at the Oscars but no joy for Granite City…
Broadmoor psychiatric hospital has housed many infamous criminals. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Behind the locked doors of Broadmoor
The Hunting with Dogs (Scotland) Bill became law at the beginning of this month (Image: Christopher Chambers/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Scotland is finally doing more to protect wild animals in law
No journalist wants to receive calls at home from angry politicians (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Impartiality is a tricky tightrope to walk
A demonstration in support of Gary Lineker held outside the BBC's main sports studios at Media City in Salford Quays, prior to his return to the BBC (Image: Joel Goodman/LNP/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: BBC's mistake was hitting out at critics rather than continuing great work
All three SNP leadership hopefuls have claimed Scotland will be independent within the next five years (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Next first minister must level with supporters about likelihood of independence
Weeks before becoming BBC chairman, Richard Sharp helped the then prime minister, Boris Johnson, secure an £800,000 loan (Image: PA)
Catherine Deveney: Not declaring political affiliation doesn't mean you don’t have one
It turns out pink fizz and flowers aren't the only things mums want (Image: Sven Hansche/Shutterstock)
Ailsa Sheldon: Here's what women actually want for Mother's Day

Most Read

1
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
A group from Shazam Theatre Company are due to showcase a new play at Pitlochry for the first time. Image: Marie Skene.
Aberdeen theatre group to take 'bizarre' production to National Theatre Connections Festival
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Tonight's Highland League Weekly main game is Buckie Thistle against Rothes, while there's also highlights of Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…
Aberdeen's beach front food trucks have increased in number but a council decision has cast doubt on their future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How many food trucks can Aberdeen beach handle? Council defers five new licences amid…
Volunteers of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team. Image by Assynt MRT.
Heading out into the hills? Mountaineering experts share tips on what to put in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented