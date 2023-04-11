Scott Begbie: Theatre audiences should have some respect and act responsibly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Theatre audiences should have some respect and act responsibly

Too many people are quick to demand their rights but slow to accept their responsibilities.

Audience members were removed from a theatre in Manchester after loudly singing along to a performance of The Bodyguard (Image: Oleksandr Nagaiets/Shutterstock)
By Scott Begbie

Oh, for the days when the extent of  bad behaviour in a theatre was someone constantly shoogling their box of Maltesers in the seat behind – and could be stopped with a loud tut.

These days, some places need riot police to turf out yobs singing over the cast of The Bodyguard, then getting punchy when asked to cut it out.

The scenes in Manchester last week were disgusting, with people oxtered out for trying to drown out Melody Thornton with their own version of I Will Always Love You. Then the whole show was abandoned 10 minutes before the end because of mini-riots and fist fights breaking out.

Sadly, it’s not an isolated case. Edinburgh’s Playhouse saw a brawl break out during The Jersey Boys, and actors often tell of people talking, shouting out or singing over their performances as they tour the UK.

None of that is big or clever. And it doesn’t help when you get the likes of Vanessa Feltz mouthing off on national TV about having a right to sing along to your favourite songs in a theatre. Eh, no you don’t.

And there’s the nub of the matter. “It’s my right… I’ve paid for my ticket, so I can do what I want.” Eh, no you can’t.

Too many people are quick to demand their rights but slow to accept their responsibilities. And the people demanding respect are the very ones who will not give it.

The performers on that stage are skilled professionals doing a job – entertaining you. They have trained for years to be there, so the least you can do is sit back and let them get on with it.

Trust me, they know how to act that part and sing those songs a damn sight better than anyone in the audience. Show them respect.

It’s not karaoke

As for paying for your ticket, so did everyone else sitting around you. And they have paid to enjoy watching performers like Melody Thornton knocking Whitney classics out the park. They don’t need some prosecco-fuelled, entitled halfwit thinking they’re more entertaining.

Unless you are at a panto or Rocky Horror, sit down, pay attention and be quiet – that way you, and everyone around you, will enjoy the show. If you want a sing-along, go to the local karaoke bar.

One good thing to come out of the shameful Manchester episode is the current national debate about people forgetting how to behave in public. Hopefully the troublemakers will take a tumble to themselves.

Thankfully, in all the times I have been in His Majesty’s, I have never witnessed such scenes. Aberdeen audiences are renowned for being appreciative but reserved – sometimes they don’t stand up and clap along, even when the folk on stage are urging them to let rip for the finale.

So, I have little doubt when The Bodyguard arrives at HMT in May, everyone will have a night to remember for all the right reasons. Please, just don’t shoogle your Maltesers.

Scott Begbie is a former journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Alex Watson: Jury duty could be the most eye-opening thing you never do
Campbell Gunn: Unanswered questions will plague the SNP for the foreseeable
Eleanor Bradford: In 50 years, mobile phones changed everything - for better or worse
David Knight: We've got stricter rules for lobsters than antisocial teens
The Flying Pigs: Former FM's got a pokey wee gairden jist like the rest…
George Mitchell: The preconceptions of others
Moreen Simpson: Fit's afoot at Holyrood? It seems the sharn has hit the pulley
Jim Hunter: 50 years on, John McGrath's Cheviot predictions have come true
Euan McColm: Anyone convicted of rape should expect to lose their liberty
Catherine Deveney: Rise of Andrew Tate and incels makes 1980s-style misogyny seem almost tame

Most Read

1
‘Mortifying and embarrassing’: Residents to withhold council tax and are demanding compensation due to…
2
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
3
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
4
From Aberdeenshire to Florida: Vegan skincare entrepreneur celebrates self-love success
5
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
6
Disabled Aberdeenshire man who was seen as ‘too challenging’ to do music at school…
7
‘I’ve genuinely loved every minute’: Leighton Clarkson wants third-place finish to repay Aberdeen and…
8
Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett to star on MasterChef TV show tonight
2
9
Gallery: Bunnies, bonnets and bikers – Aberdonian Easter through the years
10
Hotel boss resigns after punching porter in drunken attack

More from Press and Journal

A99 Wick to Latheron road reopens following crash involving car and lorry
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…
New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal
New use for former Burnett's bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and…
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship's defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait…
Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson's Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button…
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet

Editor's Picks

Most Commented