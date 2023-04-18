Sharon Comrie: Paul O’Grady did so much to help dogs in need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sharon Comrie: Paul O’Grady did so much to help dogs in need

In person, Paul O'Grady was warm, welcoming and clearly adored animals.

The late Paul O'Grady was a passionate dog lover (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
The late Paul O'Grady was a passionate dog lover (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
By Sharon Comrie

Back in 2008, the Scottish SPCA had the privilege of being invited to take part in the Paul O’Grady Show on Channel 4. A section of the programme was dedicated to dogs across the UK looking for a new home, and we were chosen to represent Scotland.

Myself, a colleague and Bobby the border collie travelled to London from Dundee by train. On arrival, we were collected at the station by a limo and transported to the studio, where we soon met Paul.

I vividly remember how nice, warm and great fun he was, and how he made us feel right at home. He was so welcoming that any nerves we had were put immediately at ease.

We got to meet with the staff and dogs from Battersea and the RSPCA. The celebrity guests on the show that day were Harry Enfield, Graham Norton and June Whitfield. They each had a dog to showcase, alongside a staff member at each respective charity, and we were paired with the lovely June Whitfield.

June gave a brief history about Bobby and walked him around the set. Bobby was very well behaved and, if I do say so myself, had all the makings of a television superstar. June then made a wonderful appeal to the viewers to help find a forever home for him.

The dogs (and staff) were treated like stars for the rest of the day. We were put up in a hotel overnight, and the next day we made our way home by train. When we arrived back at the centre, we were delighted to have many enquiries from people offering to give Bobby a new home, and he went to his forever family a week later.

Paul was championing animal welfare long before his programme, Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, aired. I like to think of the late Paul being met at the rainbow bridge by dogs he lost, dogs he saved, and dogs who simply heard of his kindness and all the good he did for their kind. Rest in peace, Paul, you were one of a kind.

Use of cruel collars is shocking to Scottish public

Alongside The Kennel Club, we recently hosted a drop-in session at Holyrood to call for a ban on electric shock collars. The session was sponsored by our long-term supporter and dog welfare advocate, Christine Grahame MSP, with support from Maurice Golden MSP. Our aim was to raise awareness of the negative impact of shock collars, and urge action.

We received 47 reports from 2019 to 2021 regarding electric shock collars being used on dogs. In 2021, we conducted a survey of over 2,800 Scottish people and found that 83% supported a total ban on the use of collars that give dogs an electric shock. I will keep you updated on how this progresses.

Sharon Comrie is community and engagement manager for the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA)

