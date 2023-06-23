David Ross: Stalemate on Scottish land reform needs to come to an end now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Ross: Stalemate on Scottish land reform needs to come to an end now

Given the clear advice from experts on what is needed from land reform in Scotland, the lack of government progress is baffling.

Many campaigners are frustrated with the lack of progress when it comes to land reform in Scotland (Image: nikkytok/Shutterstock)
By David Ross

Last week, the chair of the Scottish Land Commission, Andrew Thin, tweeted: “In Scotland there is no restriction on how much land an individual can own. In contrast some sort of approval mechanism exists in no less than 18 countries within the EU. Plenty of support for joining that club…”

The support he was referring to came from the results published this month in the Scottish Government’s public consultation on proposals for the forthcoming Land Reform Bill.

The one Mr Thin was highlighting was: “A majority of respondents (72% of those answering) agreed with the application of a public interest test to transactions involving large-scale landholdings.”

It may not be at the top of most people’s concerns, but the fact that more that than half of rural land in Scotland (57%) is in private estates owned by fewer than 500 people clearly does matter to many. That huge swathes can still change hands with only those of great wealth and their lawyers having a say hardly enjoys popular endorsement.

There is a public interest that should be tested, particularly that of the local community.

 

The Land Commission itself has been addressing the issue, publishing “Natural Capital and Land Reform – Next steps for a just transition”. This paper outlines how Scotland can achieve its ambitious climate and nature objectives in ways that also deliver on land reform and strengthening communities.

It highlights that the existing pattern of concentrated land ownership, present “significant challenges”. In other words, the big estates can be a problem, which ministers should address.

Measures could include implementing stronger regulation, imposing stricter conditions on public funding, granting communities a more influential role in ownership and decision-making processes, and reinvesting a fair portion of the increasing land values back into supporting people across Scotland.

The price of Scottish land has, indeed, been rising, boosted by new corporate and individual buyers seeking to invest in the natural capital of the estates. This allows them to “greenwash” their day-to-day commercial activities, and access government support for the likes of tree-planting and peat restoration.

This column has referred to them as “green lairds”, simply to distinguish them from more traditional purchasers. But it was upmarket estate agents who first highlighted the distinction. They reported new entrants seeking estates not for amenity or sporting potential, but for their “green credentials”; an insatiable demand for land for tree planting; the likes of peatbogs to offset carbon emissions produced elsewhere.

‘Scotland’s increasingly valuable rural land is only available to a limited few’

Last month, the Land Commission published another paper titled Rural Land Market Insights Report 2023. It found that “Scotland’s increasingly valuable rural land is only available to a limited few as high demand from forestry, natural capital investment, and corporate estate buyers continues to drive high prices.”

There was a need for action “to ensure that communities, family farms, local businesses, and individuals are not priced out of the rural land market due to sustained high land prices driven by large-scale forestry and natural capital investments.” It looked to the Land Reform Bill for such action.

The landowners’ organisation Scottish Land and Estates challenged the report’s findings. But the commission is a statutory body, established “to stimulate fresh thinking and change in how we as a nation own and use land, and to advise the Scottish Government on an ongoing programme of land reform.” It has not been the only government advisory body to contend that the huge estates may obstruct the government’s environmental and climate change agenda.

The Just Transition Commission (JTC) was created to guide, oversee and scrutinise progress towards a carbon net zero economy “in a way that delivers fairness and tackles inequality and injustice”.

It’s time for the Scottish Government to act

A year ago, the JTC published its second report, which called for further land reform. It referred to the large estates as “extreme asymmetries in ownership which presents a major barrier to a just transition where the costs and benefits of climate action are fairly distributed.”

It went on: “In delivering a just transition, the Scottish Government must aim to tackle the root causes of these severe inequalities in land ownership and governance, which are fundamental to issues facing nature, economic development, housing, and food systems.”

Given such clear advice from the JTC and the Scottish Land Commission, many are still scratching their heads over the direction of the Scottish Government

Given such clear advice from the JTC and the Scottish Land Commission, many are still scratching their heads over the direction of the Scottish Government. Particularly following the announcement in March of a £2 billion private finance deal with City of London players. This to help efforts to restore native woodland and capture 28 million tonnes of greenhouse gases over the next 30 years.

But it can only continue to fuel increasing land values, further undermining efforts to achieve the “just transition” to the net zero carbon economy ministers claim is central to their vision for Scotland.

It also begs a question. What is the point of appointing advisers to research and deliver expert opinion if they are to be ignored?

David Ross is a veteran Highland journalist, author and a supporter of Community Land Scotland

