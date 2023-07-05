Derek Tucker: Humza Yousaf risks destroying the SNP if he doesn’t end pact with Greens today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Derek Tucker: Humza Yousaf risks destroying the SNP if he doesn’t end pact with Greens today

Scotland's first minister has weathered several storms, but upholding the Bute House Agreement will end in tragedy for his party.

First Minister Humza Yousaf watches the Greens' Lorna Slater speak at Holyrood (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
First Minister Humza Yousaf watches the Greens' Lorna Slater speak at Holyrood (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
By Derek Tucker

First Minister Humza Yousaf could surely never have imagined, in his wildest nightmares, quite what lay ahead when he put his name down as the shoo-in for replacing Nicola Sturgeon.

Baptism of fire doesn’t even come close to describing what he has been through in the first three months or so of his tenure.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds missing from his party’s bank account, the resignation of the party auditors, the arrest of chief executive Peter Murrell, followed by treasurer Colin Beattie and then Ms Sturgeon herself. The murder-style forensic examination of the Murrell-Sturgeon home and SNP headquarters, and the curious case of the luxury £100,000 motorhome which had sat for two years, uninsured and unused, on Mr Murrell’s elderly mother’s driveway in Fife.

It all created the widely-held impression that the once-seemingly impregnable ruling party was in complete meltdown.

All three of those arrested were swiftly released without charge but under further investigation, and the longer the current information vacuum continues, the more people assume that the smoke does indeed lead to a fire.

Mr Yousaf appears to bear no responsibility whatsoever for the events which occurred prior to taking office and, indeed, says he was blissfully unaware of the existence of the motorhome and the resignation of the auditors until his feet were under the Bute House table.

What he does bear responsibility for, however, is the continuing chaos which has happened since then, and the hard fact he must swallow is that the more he obfuscates and prevaricates on one crucial issue, the more difficult the task ahead of him becomes. The task he must perform, with little electoral risk, is to end immediately the one-sided Bute House Agreement with the Greens, whose joint leader, Lorna Slater, is single-handedly responsible for much of what has gone wrong.

I must admit I find it curious how much power Ms Slater and her recently-invisible joint leader, Patrick Harvie, have been allowed to wield. The SNP has always had its finger firmly on the pulse of the nation’s mood, yet it allowed the Greens to push forward with the Deposit Return Scheme, despite persistent warnings from all quarters that it was doomed to failure.

Scottish Green Party co-leaders, Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater (Image: PA)

Retailers big and small railed against it, the public made it known that it didn’t want it, and the UK Government gave clear indications that it would not allow it if glass was to be included. But Ms Slater, tone-deaf to all this, pushed ahead, until finally forced to admit what everyone had told her – the scheme was unworkable in its current form.

The whole farce was a classic example of what happens when ideology and pragmatism head in opposite directions. Anyone with an ounce of pride would have accepted responsibility and resigned, but Ms Slater did neither. An attempt to remove her through a Tory-led no-confidence vote failed because the SNP rallied behind her, seemingly oblivious to the damage she was, and is, inflicting on them.

First the drinks industry, then fishing

Not content with attempting to destroy the drinks industry, this Queen Midas in reverse had her sights firmly set on destroying the west coast fishing industry by attempting to introduce Highly Protected Marine Areas, which would have put 10% of waters out of bounds.

Again, oblivious to how out of touch she is with Scotland’s diverse communities, she visited the Isle of Rum, taking a ministerial car to Mallaig and then eschewing the £4.70 public ferry to the island, and instead hiring a private catamaran at a cost the Scottish Government refuses to disclose.

Bottle being put into DRS machine
Scotland’s proposed deposit return scheme for recycling has now been scrapped (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)

This time, fortunately, the Scottish Government has seen the dangers ahead and scrapped the scheme. It is astonishing that, faced with such breathtaking incompetence from one of their adopted ministers, the SNP has not accepted that this political marriage of convenience was made in hell.

Mr Yousaf has made a decent job of navigating through many of the disasters he inherited and, until his confusing address to the SNP special conference last month, gave the impression of being much more competent and self-assured than his critics assured us he would be. He is in serious danger of destroying all that, however, if he does not realise – today – that he must end this pact with the Greens, get on with the job of running Scotland, and allow the Greens to return to the shadows where they belong.

Derek Tucker is a former editor of The Press and Journal

More from Press and Journal

Dinosaur head on rooftop in Cullen
Moray Council officers make Cullen's psychedelic dinosaur extinct
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel thief stole mum's ring as she lay in hospital after stroke
The Dingwall branch is due to close later this year. Image: Google Maps
Dingwall bank announced as one of several RBS closures
Ross MacMillan, centre. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd snare 'undoubted talent' Ross MacMillan from Inveraray
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Care home staff member Jolanta Gorska assaulted agency nurse Lorna Mackenzie at Cameron House on 25/10/22. Gorska was found guilty of assault and fined on June 22 2023, following a summary trial at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Cameron House care home staff member and attacker Jolanta Gorska (left); Cameron House care home (right)/assault victim agency nurser Lorna Mackenzie. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Gorska)/Google Street View (Cameron House)/Lorna Mackenzie (self) Date; Unknown
Care home worker injured nurse during row about opening a window
Dragged Tae The Steamie - a drag version of the Scottish classic - is coming to the Tivoli in Aberdeen. All images: Supplied by Dragged Tae Productions.
Drag adds fresh twist to classic Scots comedy The Steamie as it heads for…
Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney's options for alternative governance: A closer look at what was said in the…
South Manse at Potterton, Aberdeen, is the former Manse of the Auld Kirk. All images supplied by: Estate agents
Former manse in Aberdeen could be yours for £485,000
Denis Law legacy trail locations
In pictures: The 10 spots in Printfield set to become new Denis Law trail
Fiona McIver with daughter grace, 16 months.
Aberdeen IVF solo mum says choosing a donor was 'like online dating'