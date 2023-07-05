Moray Council officers make Cullen’s psychedelic dinosaur extinct

Planning officials have caused the extinction of a psychedelic dinosaur which sparked debate in Moray.

The colourful head has been towering above the doorway of The Outlet in Cullen for nearly a year as the owners try to sell it.

During this time, the head has become a quirky landmark for drivers on the A98 Buckie to Banff road.

Some have called it “tacky”, while others describe it as fun.

In March, the local authority ordered the Cullen Antiques Centre to apply for retrospective planning permission.

They stressed the dinosaur had fallen foul of business development rules surrounding material changes to the way buildings are use, which requires additional paperwork.

Meanwhile, John Webb, owner of Cullen Antiques Centre, condemned the order for planning permission as “completely unnecessary” and stressed the rooftop decoration was not permanent.

Why have planning officers made this decision?

The application attracted 39 objections and 31 supporting comments.

Now after three months of deliberation, planning officers have refused the application.

Therefore, it will have to be removed.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “The dinosaur head was considered in the context of both national and local planning policies and its impact in a conservation area and was refused as it did not comply with those policies.”

The origin story of the dinosaur

The psychedelic dinosaur head first appeared roaring from the rooftop in May last year after it was purchased from England for restoration.

Rosie Henderson, manager of the antique centre, told The P&J the sculpture was like a “broken shell” when they bought it and the team resolved to restore it.

According to Ms Henderson there has already been plenty of interest in the Cullen dinosaur, meaning it might still find its forever home.

Local artist Jake Westlake upcycled the prehistoric monster- giving it a bright and cheery paint to contrast its fearsome roar.