Moray Council officers make Cullen’s psychedelic dinosaur extinct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray Council officers make Cullen’s psychedelic dinosaur extinct

The application attracted 39 objections and 31 supporting comments.

By Sean McAngus
Dinosaur head on rooftop in Cullen
The dinosaur has stood proudly in Cullen for nearly a year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Planning officials have caused the extinction of a psychedelic dinosaur which sparked debate in Moray.

The colourful head has been towering above the doorway of The Outlet in Cullen for nearly a year as the owners try to sell it.

During this time, the head has become a quirky landmark for drivers on the A98 Buckie to Banff road.

Some have called it “tacky”, while others describe it as fun.

In March, the local authority ordered the Cullen Antiques Centre to apply for retrospective planning permission. 

They stressed the dinosaur had fallen foul of business development rules surrounding material changes to the way buildings are use, which requires additional paperwork.

Meanwhile, John Webb, owner of Cullen Antiques Centre, condemned the order for planning permission as “completely unnecessary” and stressed the rooftop decoration was not permanent.

Why have planning officers made this decision?

The application attracted 39 objections and 31 supporting comments.

Now after three months of deliberation, planning officers have refused the application.

Therefore, it will have to be removed.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “The dinosaur head was considered in the context of both national and local planning policies and its impact in a conservation area and was refused as it did not comply with those policies.”

The Outlet on Seafield Street, Cullen with its painted dinosaur on the roof.

The origin story of the dinosaur

The psychedelic dinosaur head first appeared roaring from the rooftop in May last year after it was purchased from England for restoration.

Rosie Henderson, manager of the antique centre, told The P&J the sculpture was like a “broken shell” when they bought it and the team resolved to restore it.

According to Ms Henderson there has already been plenty of interest in the Cullen dinosaur, meaning it might still find its forever home.

Local artist Jake Westlake upcycled the prehistoric monster- giving it a bright and cheery paint to contrast its fearsome roar.

More from Press and Journal

First Minister Humza Yousaf watches the Greens' Lorna Slater speak at Holyrood (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Derek Tucker: Humza Yousaf risks destroying the SNP if he doesn't end pact with…
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel thief stole mum's ring as she lay in hospital after stroke
The Dingwall branch is due to close later this year. Image: Google Maps
Dingwall bank announced as one of several RBS closures
Ross MacMillan, centre. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd snare 'undoubted talent' Ross MacMillan from Inveraray
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Care home staff member Jolanta Gorska assaulted agency nurse Lorna Mackenzie at Cameron House on 25/10/22. Gorska was found guilty of assault and fined on June 22 2023, following a summary trial at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Cameron House care home staff member and attacker Jolanta Gorska (left); Cameron House care home (right)/assault victim agency nurser Lorna Mackenzie. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Gorska)/Google Street View (Cameron House)/Lorna Mackenzie (self) Date; Unknown
Care home worker injured nurse during row about opening a window
Dragged Tae The Steamie - a drag version of the Scottish classic - is coming to the Tivoli in Aberdeen. All images: Supplied by Dragged Tae Productions.
Drag adds fresh twist to classic Scots comedy The Steamie as it heads for…
Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney's options for alternative governance: A closer look at what was said in the…
South Manse at Potterton, Aberdeen, is the former Manse of the Auld Kirk. All images supplied by: Estate agents
Former manse in Aberdeen could be yours for £485,000
Denis Law legacy trail locations
In pictures: The 10 spots in Printfield set to become new Denis Law trail
Fiona McIver with daughter grace, 16 months.
Aberdeen IVF solo mum says choosing a donor was 'like online dating'