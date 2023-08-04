Campbell Gunn: I didn’t want Humza Yousaf to be first minister, but he isn’t doing a bad job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campbell Gunn: I didn’t want Humza Yousaf to be first minister, but he isn’t doing a bad job

Scotland's new first minister has managed to show competence while distancing himself from the previous, now tainted, administration.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has now been in post for just over four months (Image: Colin Templeton/PA Wire)
By Campbell Gunn

There’s no denying that Humza Yousaf has had a baptism of fire in his role as Scotland’s new first minister.

It will come as no surprise that, as I was part of Kate Forbes’s campaign team during the SNP leadership contest, Humza was not my choice for the post he now occupies. And he wasn’t helped by the fact that he won the contest by the narrowest of margins: 52-48.

However, I have to say that I have been agreeably surprised by his performance so far. No matter who had become first minister, the new incumbent would have faced exactly the same problems. The SNP is a party divided, and is facing problems, many of which are not of its own making, on issues such as gender recognition reform (GRR), the deposit return scheme, and highly protected marine areas (HPMAs).

The new first minister was also taking over from a highly experienced and extremely popular predecessor, in Nicola Sturgeon. That, of course, was before the SNP’s current problems with the police investigation, the dreadful optics of police forensic tents outside the former first minister’s home, and the subsequent questions over the now notorious campervan and other reported high value items.

Just a week after Humza Yousaf being sworn in as first minister, the police investigation and the arrests began. Then it also emerged that the SNP’s auditors had quit.

All the other potential problems an incoming first minister was already likely to face were swamped by these more serious issues. Worse, Humza had run a leadership campaign based on the claim that he was the “continuity” candidate, the one favoured by Nicola Sturgeon and her allies. At the time, that may have seemed a good strategy; not so much now.

So, the challenge for the new leader was not only to show competence in the job, but to distance himself from the previous, now tainted, administration. This he has managed to do – at least to a certain extent.

The GRR controversy has been effectively nullified by Westminster, who used Section 35 of the Scotland Act to block it. The deposit return scheme, another controversial proposal, has been indefinitely delayed, thanks to Westminster refusing to allow glass recycling to be included. And the HPMAs scheme was dumped after ferocious opposition from Highland and island communities, along with local MSPs Kate Forbes and Fergus Ewing.

SNP leadership rivals Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes hug as Yousaf is announced as leader (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Two out of three of these potential millstones around Humza’s neck have, in fact, been conveniently removed by Westminster. But, having created clear blue water between himself and the previous leadership, what has the new first minister achieved in his first few months in power?

What has Humza Yousaf done since March?

Importantly, he has immediately tried to re-establish links with the Scottish business community, which were healthy under Alex Salmond’s leadership, not so much under Nicola Sturgeon’s. The pause on the deposit return scheme and a rethink on the ban on alcohol advertising were a good start, as has been a pledge to reform business rates.

He has cleared out several of the previous cabinet, and promoted younger, up-and-coming politicians. He appears (from the outside at least) to have created a more collegiate government than operated under Nicola Sturgeon’s small, tight group of confidantes, though the number of special advisers – considerably higher than ever operated under the Labour-Lib Dem or even Alex Salmond’s administrations – may raise some eyebrows.

Last week, Yousaf unveiled the fifth in a series of papers detailing Scotland’s future if (when) it becomes independent. This one examined who could become Scottish citizens – an important issue, given Scotland’s need for an expanded population and our requirement for more immigrants.

The paper, like those before it, brought criticism from opposition parties, who claimed it was a misuse of civil servants’ time. Yet, few of them complained when the UK Government issued a 16-page leaflet written by civil servants, telling people how to vote in the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Humza Yousaf recently met with crowds of music fans at Speyfest (Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest)

The first minister has also made a series of announcements on an almost daily basis since the moment he took office, many of which have been virtually ignored by the media, thanks to the outside issues engulfing the SNP for the past few months.

There is no doubt that he will face more problems in the coming months, in the health service, the care sector and, perhaps most urgent of all as winter approaches, ferry services. That’s apart from tackling voices of dissent from within his own backbenches.

On that issue, the party’s October annual conference will be important. Neither Humza nor, indeed, anyone else within the SNP has yet come up with a reasonable proposal on how to progress the cause of independence in a way which cannot be simply ignored or blocked by Westminster.

And how he finds, or fails, to find a solution to that conundrum, no matter how well he actually performs in government, may yet turn out for the SNP membership to be the defining issue of Humza Yousaf’s leadership of the party.

Campbell Gunn is a retired political editor who served as special adviser to two first ministers of Scotland, and a Munro compleatist

