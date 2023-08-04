Photographer accused of sex offences involving 12 women denies photoshoots were for ‘sexual thrill’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Photographer accused of sex offences involving 12 women denies photoshoots were for ‘sexual thrill’

Simon ‘Sid’ Scott told the jury at Aberdeen Sheriff Court that nothing he did with his accusers was "sexually motivated".

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building. Image: DC Thomson.

A professional photographer on trial over alleged sexual offences involving 12 women has denied doing anything untoward when he worked with them.

Simon ‘Sid’ Scott is accused of a string of sexual assaults and indecent behaviour, many of which were alleged to have taken place at photo shoots.

Giving evidence at the start of the defence’s case, the former photographer insisted the photoshoots were not a pretence for him to get a “sexual thrill”.

The police investigation into Scott’s alleged crimes involved cybercrime officers sifting through hundreds of thousands of his photographs, with 150,000 deemed to contain eroticism or nudity.

As the trial continued into its eighth day at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, the 44-year-old was acquitted on one charge of sending messages to a 13-year-old girl and asking about her sexual experience.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deemed there to be insufficient evidence to constitute criminal behaviour.

Following this fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar officially closed the Crown case.

Scott, of Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen, denies the remaining 12 charges against him.

Accused claims he never met accuser

Giving evidence on his own behalf, Scott told the jury he had never even met a woman who was accusing him of sexually assaulting her while she slept.

The woman told the court yesterday that after staying at Scott’s home, she woke to find him lying on top of her and groping her private parts.

Scott told defence advocate David Taylor: “None of these events happened. They weren’t familiar at all.”

“If she suffered a sexual assault, was it anything to do with you?” Mr Taylor asked Scott.

“Not to my knowledge,” he replied.

Scott also denied sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl while carrying out a “test shoot” in Queens Park in Glasgow in 2015.

The woman – now a solicitor – claimed Scott requested that she pull down a leotard she was wearing to improve the quality of the photographs before approaching her and touching her breast.

She also alleged Scott brushed raindrops off her naked skin.

Mr Taylor asked Scott whether he instructed the teenager to remove her bra during the photoshoot.

“I didn’t instruct that at any point,” he said.

Asked whether he exposed her breasts, Scott said “not in the way she described”, adding “I do not recall her ever being completely topless in that way.”

Denies shoots were sexually motivated

Scott also denied he touched the girl’s naked breast, but did concede he “maybe brushed the top of her breast” when pushing rainwater off her skin.

In relation to accusations involving a third woman, who claimed Scott invited her to a forest and photographed her topless, he claimed he “was not aware” that he touched her while he “smoothed down her hair” during the shoot.

Mr Taylor asked his client: “Was any of what you did sexually motivated or were you pretending you were having a photoshoot to get some sexual thrill?”

“Definitely not,” Scott replied. “It was all to get the best photos for the shoot.”

The trial, before Sheriff Morag McLaughlin, continues.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

