The Flying Pigs: Can Greenpeace deal with Boris’s newt problem on the way back from Rishi’s place?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

The Flying Pigs: Can Greenpeace deal with Boris’s newt problem on the way back from Rishi’s place?

Activists have come up with a great plan to keep the PM's hoose nice and cool as temperatures rise.

Greenpeace activists on the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's house (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
Greenpeace activists on the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's house (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Moray Barber, Andrew Brebner, Simon Fogiel, Greg Gordon and John Hardie.

View from the Midden – rural affairs with Jock Alexander

It’s been an environmental wik in the village. You micht hae seen the prime minister’s had his big hoose covered wi’ black drapes by Greenpeace efter announcing a hunner new oil and gas licenses, at the same time as the world’s officially sterting tae bile and bits o’ Greece is spontaneously combusting.

It is nae much o’ a punishment though, is it? Seeing as it’ll jist keep his hoose nice and cool as temperatures rise. I dae the same thing wi’ a tarp ower the byre faniver we hae a really sunny day. July 23, 1976, I think it wis.

The Flying Pigs

But Rishi’s nae the only politician wi’ hoose trouble. Boris Johnson’s plans for a new ootdoor sweeming pool is being held up ‘cos the massive gairden o’ the property that he’s recently bought wi’ the proceeds o’ spikin nonsense tae Americans is hame tae a protected species o’ great crested newt.

But these twa antagonists hiv history, wid ye believe? Boris moaned in the past aboot “newt-counting” causing delays tae the building o’ new hames. I dinna think it got much coverage at the time, on account o’ it being jist anither example o’ the sort o’ ill-informed keich he wiz ayewiz coming oot wi’. But it seems the newts hiv been biding their time and are noo haein’ their revenge.

It is a fascinating David and Goliath story. On the one side, ye hiv a secretive, slimy pest. And, on the ither een, ye’ve got some newts.

But, onywye, as the newts are a “protected species”, onyb’dy fa is found guilty o’ disturbing them will get an unlimited fine or up tae six months in prison. So, here’s hoping Boris’ll soon be discovered efter dark, decked oot in een o’ that hard hats he wiz ayewiz popping on, caught reed-handed, howking awa at them wi’ a shovel.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has got a newt-related issue (Image: Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Mind you, at wiznae the only aminal story this wik. A zoo in China hid tae deny that it wiz employing fowk dressed up in bear costumes, due tae a video daein the rounds fit showed een o’ their sun bears standing upright and gi’en folk fit looked like a cheery wave.

I hiv tae say, the video did gie me pause. The bear diz hae the belligerent stance and saggy backside typical o’ the mannies fa prop up the bar in the village pub, and naeb’dy’s seen Haldie Winton since last Widnsday.

Cheerio!

Cava Kenny Cordiner, the football pundit whose feminist credentials is beyond reproof

The football season is getting closerer and closerer, and the Dons continued their perspirations with a 3-2 friendly win against Charlton in that London last weekend. I travelled down to the Big Smock with Basher Greig and Dunter Duncan, and we had a cracking time.

Basher Greig says that AFC pre-season was a bit like Ben-Hur. Dunter says to him, he says: “How come?” and Basher says: “Because they’ve been played by Charlton and Preston.” Then we all had a good laugh. Though I still don’t know why.

Whilst we wait for this weekend’s curtain-twitcher away to Livvy, Old Kenny has been taking in some more women’s sports what has been shown on the telly. The World Cup is on, and England’s Lionesseses has done what Germany couldn’t not do and made it into the knockout stages. They square up to Nigeria on Monday, and I will be cheering them on hoping they make it to the quarter finals. Aye, Nigeria that is!

The World Cup continues. Here we see Linda Caicedo of Colombia in action on the pitch (Image: James Worsfold/Shutterstock)

My Melody has been watching the Netball World Cup and, in for a pound, in for a penny, I’ve been watching it with her. Netball is a bit like basketball, but the players is all women and there’s no drivelling. And it’s also a bit like football, because England is better than Scotland and have made it to the semi-finals.

It’ll be a busy few days of cheering for Old Kenny. Cheering for the Dons against Livvy on Saturday, and cheering for whoever is sticking England in the football and netball!

Melody, she turned around to me and says, she says, it’s not right that I support anyone but the Lionesses, and I only does it out of prejudice. I says to her, I says: “You could not be more wronger! It’s because I is not prejudiced that I treat the England women exactly the same as I’d treat the men’s team. Anything else would be monogamy.”

The Flying Pigs

On a final note, we’d like to add our voices to the tributes to Robbie Shepherd, who sadly died this week. A talented broadcaster, a champion of the Doric tongue and a dear friend to us.

In the words of the great man: “See ye neist wik.”

@FlyingPigNews

More from Columnists

Lisbon
Yvie Burnett: Panic mode over garden party - but some sun does the world…
With the world unrecognisable from our childhood, parents these days are in unchartered territory. Image: Shutterstock
Calum Petrie: The generational gap has never been so big
First Minister Humza Yousaf has now been in post for just over four months (Image: Colin Templeton/PA Wire)
Campbell Gunn: I didn't want Humza Yousaf to be first minister, but he isn't…
Lobster pots in Peterhead, which is to host a new seafood festival (Image: richardjohnson/Shutterstock)
Moreen Simpson: SeaFest in Peterhead means even more fun for foodies in the north-east
Flames of a fire spread rapidly in Lamia, Greece (Image: Aris Martakos/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: 'Short-term votes for long-term climate catastrophe' seems to be the latest Tory…
A barge on the Forth and Clyde Canal (Image: Hazel Plater/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Unaffordable property market means I'm setting sail on a new adventure
Signs mark a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) in London (Image: Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Derek Tucker: Obviously going green is best - but we all need to get…
Robbie Shepherd was a Press and Journal columnist for three decades
Moreen Simpson: Robbie Shepherd had endless enthusiasm for the north's great traditions
No hangover post-pub? Cheers to that (Image: jjmtphotography/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Good things come to those who waited for alcohol-free Guinness
Existing electricity pylons running beside the River Conon in the Highlands (Image: Anne Coatesy/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: True cost of Skye pylons isn't a concern to developers intent…