Erica Munro: Manners should be less about being good and more about being kind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Erica Munro: Manners should be less about being good and more about being kind

Manners evolve with the times, but thinking of others and being polite makes life better for everyone.

Traditionally, it's considered polite to send a thank you card - but a heartfelt text message can mean just as much in modern times (Image: sondem/Shutterstock)
Traditionally, it's considered polite to send a thank you card - but a heartfelt text message can mean just as much in modern times (Image: sondem/Shutterstock)
By Erica Munro

Apparently, there’s no specific word for “please” in Finland. In the Philippines, instead of saying “thank you”, it’s customary simply to assume that the favour will be returned some day.

In the same vein, I’ve learned that there’s a First Nation language in Canada with no word for “sorry”, the word being deemed pointless without actual redress.

The UK, of course, is historically congested with manners and etiquette. Many of the class-based rules have, thankfully, faded away, such as cap-doffing and general obsequiousness towards the “gentry”. Although, given that I’m currently devouring the Outlander series of historical novels, I feel rather melancholy that gentlemen, upon making my acquaintance, no longer make a showy leg, sink into a low bow and murmur: “Your servant, madam.”

Like most parents, I did my best to teach my three children good manners. At home, we still refer to the sitting room as the “being good room”, because that’s where no nonsense was allowed. Mummy and daddy needed peace to watch TV, basically.

Good table manners were important to me because that’s the way I was brought up. Everyone learned the “correct” way to hold their knife and fork, and nobody started to eat until everyone was served and seated. Napkins were used. Nowadays, we all shovel our food in however we choose – pasta night being particularly uninhibited – but at least the basics are in place for when required.

I was lucky to have children who weren’t particularly picky eaters, so rules about clearing plates weren’t an issue, not that I would have enforced that one anyway. It horrifies me a little, to think of threats hanging over food – no pudding for you if you don’t finish your mince and tatties? Er, no, that’s a surefire recipe for a lifetime of food issues, right there.

However, one rule I was forced to deploy during those challenging toddler years, that of “no bare bottoms at the table”, stood all of us in good stead and continues to do so.

From small things to actions that take more thought

It feels tricky to write about how much I cherish good manners without sounding uptight and stuffy. Ooh, get her, clutching her pearls, sour-mouthed, tutting away. But, for me, good manners are what make modern life bearable, and they should be cherished at all costs.

Let’s start with the small things, beyond simply a please or a thank you. A wave from the driver let into the traffic queue. A hand to the mouth for a cough or a yawn. A passing of scissors, handle first.

A help with a bag on a train. A door, held open. A dog on a lead. A grateful smile at the person putting the divider on the supermarket conveyor belt.

A bit of space in a queue. Gratitude towards waiting staff. Those wee things that you don’t often register, but which you definitely would register, on a cellular level, if they weren’t there.

Being considerate of other people – in a supermarket queue or on a beach – can really improve someone else’s day (Image: Steve Silver Smith/Shutterstock)

Then, the broader things that are more than split-second instincts. Remembering to ask after someone who’s not been well. Offering to pick something up from the shops.

Leaving only footprints, after a walk or a picnic. Careful driving and thoughtful parking.

Including people who enter a gathering on their own. Realising when you’re banging on a bit and, consequentially, shutting up and letting someone else speak. Accepting the “different” with neither fuss nor comment. Sharing snacks.

Having the wisdom and self-awareness to steal yourself away when you know you’re cranky, and no good is emanating from your presence… Maybe that one’s a bit niche, but I do feel that if you can’t be nice or even civil, then it’s only good manners to disport yourself somewhere else.

Manners evolve with the times

As I’ve already expressed, manners evolve with the times. I taught my children to write thank you letters as soon as they could form words with a pencil, because I knew how much their relatives appreciated receiving them. But, recently, I’ve turned a corner on that one.

One of my darling nephews sent me a card, in an envelope, in the post, with a stamp, thanking me for his birthday present. To my surprise, I rather wished he hadn’t.

Good manners cost nothing, you say? Well, when it comes to buying stationery and stamps, they cost a fair bit, these days. I’d rather he’d kept his hard-earned money to himself for his bills. Besides, he’d thanked me already.

Your idea of what constitutes good manners may differ wildly from mine

When I found myself with an unexpected day to kill in London – where he lives and works – last month, I messaged my nephew on the off chance that he might be free, in two hours’ time, for lunch and to receive his pressie.

His response? “Oh, wow! What a fun surprise!”

The sheer love and delight in that message, plus the wonderful hour we shared, was worth so much more than the receipt of the card which his good manners had compelled him to write. These days, I’m fine with a WhatsApp message or a text.

Your idea of what constitutes good manners may differ wildly from mine. Maybe it’s not the words for you, maybe it’s the body language, the almost imperceptible acknowledgement or dismissal of one person by another. Whatever it is, it’s about looking out for one another and simply being kind.

Erica Munro is a novelist, playwright, screenwriter and freelance editor

More from Columnists

First Minister Humza Yousaf with protester Theresa Mallett, who interrupted his speech at the recent SNP independence convention at Caird Hall in Dundee (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
David Knight: There is huge power in ordinary people challenging those at the top
Yvie 60th birthday cake was a work of art.
Yvie Burnett: I may have turned 60, but I'm not growing old gracefully
The grouse shooting season officially begins on August 12 (Image: Agent Wolf/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: On the Glorious Twelfth, let's protect glorious work of grouse moor managers
The James Webb Space Telescope is capable of taking astounding images, light-years away from earth (Image: NASA/CXC/SAO/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: A message from aliens or just a coincidence? That is the…
Anastatia Mayers and her mum Keisha were among the private astronauts during Virgin Galactic's first space tourism flight on Thursday. Image: Virgin Galactic/PA Wire.
What A Week: Driving through 'crystal maze' in Aberdeen and a trip into space
Youth gangs are turning Union Square into a 'hostile and dangerous' place. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Calum Petrie: Union Square louts need dealt with before it becomes a no-go zone
Sadly, space designated for people with mobility issues isn't always made available (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: We could easily make life easier for people with physical disabilities and…
David Baddiel has expressed an interest in writing a book about the male gaze (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Maaate, David Baddiel's brand of unchecked entitlement will always get in the…
The SNP has faced criticism for spending taxpayer money on VIP facilities for former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Image: Deadline News/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Some Holyrood civil servant expenses are justified - many others are beyond…
Could watching Hamilton leave Humza Yousaf feeling like the wily George Washington to Douglas Ross’s foolish King George?
James Millar: Who will be in 'the room where it happens' after general election?