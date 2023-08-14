‘Surge’ of racist bullying incidents in Moray schools causes serious concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘Surge’ of racist bullying incidents in Moray schools causes serious concern

The number of recorded incidents has doubled from 14 to 33 this year.

By Lottie Hood
Child head in hands in front of lockers
The reported incidents of racist abuse has doubled in Moray schools over the last year. Image: Shutterstock.

The number of recorded racist bullying incidents in Moray schools has doubled in the last year.

A recent Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed a “surge” in racist abuse in Moray schools.

The number of recorded incidents has doubled from 14 to 33 this year.

This is also higher than pre-pandemic levels when 15 incidents were recorded from 2018 to 2019.

The statistics have been labelled as “disheartening” and a cause of “serious concern”.

Work is underway to understand  racism in Moray schools

The revealed volume of abuse is the highest recorded in the last six years. 

The statistics show many of the attacks are based on race, and religion or belief.

SNP Moray Council group education spokeswoman, Sonya Warren, said councillors, council staff, carers and school staff will be working together to tackle the issue.

Sonya Warren
Councillor Sonya Warren. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

She said: “Our schools should be safe havens where every student feels respected and valued.

“It’s disheartening to see the number of racially motivated bullying cases double within a year.

“The detrimental effects of such bullying incidents on students’ mental well-being and their ability to learn are a cause for concern.

“We need to come together to foster an environment of respect, understanding, and empathy. Our students should be equipped with skills that promote harmony in our diverse society.

“SNP councillors will work with officers, teachers, pupils and parents to understand the causes of this surge in racist bullying incidents, make sure we strengthen measures to tackle the issue and support the young people affected by bullying.”

Moray Council has been contacted to comment.

More from Moray

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Hollywood fraudster and a predatory photographer
Wakefield Nursing Home.
Major changes to Cullen care home, caravan could become office for horse sanctuary and…
Head to Captains Table for fantastic views and homemade food in Findhorn. Image supplied by Captains Table.
Restaurant review: Captain's Table at Findhorn offers unbeatable views and community spirit
Nairn beach, with people on it.
Weekend weather: Parts of Highlands and Moray to reach above 20C, but colder in…
Ongoing A96 works are causing major delays in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges and David Mackay / DC Thomson.
Mile-long tailbacks and delays of 20 minutes - when will A96 congestion in Elgin…
Buckie War memorial, with people standing in front of it.
Restored Buckie War memorial unveiled
Plans approved to breathe new life into former Lossie bar site. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
Confirmed: Former Lossie bar to be demolished to make way for flats and shops…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aiden McCrea, 20, was caught with ?250,000 of high-purity cocaine Picture shows; Aiden McCrea . N/A. Matthew Donnelly Date; 11/08/2023
Spanish drug gang's Moray 'soldier' jailed after £250,000 of cocaine seized from shed
Janet Morrison, Aileen McCook, Maureen Whyte, Edith Weatherhead and Veronica MacLennan are regulars at Elgin Community Center and are concerned over plans to close the building.
'We've been here 30 years': Devastated Elgin Community Centre users speak of shock at…
Exterior view of Forres Academy.
Repairs to be carried out at Moray school with potentially dangerous concrete ahead of…

Conversation