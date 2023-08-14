‘Surge’ of racist bullying incidents in Moray schools causes serious concern

The number of recorded racist bullying incidents in Moray schools has doubled in the last year.

A recent Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed a “surge” in racist abuse in Moray schools.

The number of recorded incidents has doubled from 14 to 33 this year.

This is also higher than pre-pandemic levels when 15 incidents were recorded from 2018 to 2019.

The statistics have been labelled as “disheartening” and a cause of “serious concern”.

Work is underway to understand racism in Moray schools

The revealed volume of abuse is the highest recorded in the last six years.

The statistics show many of the attacks are based on race, and religion or belief.

SNP Moray Council group education spokeswoman, Sonya Warren, said councillors, council staff, carers and school staff will be working together to tackle the issue.

She said: “Our schools should be safe havens where every student feels respected and valued.

“It’s disheartening to see the number of racially motivated bullying cases double within a year.

“The detrimental effects of such bullying incidents on students’ mental well-being and their ability to learn are a cause for concern.

“We need to come together to foster an environment of respect, understanding, and empathy. Our students should be equipped with skills that promote harmony in our diverse society.

“SNP councillors will work with officers, teachers, pupils and parents to understand the causes of this surge in racist bullying incidents, make sure we strengthen measures to tackle the issue and support the young people affected by bullying.”

Moray Council has been contacted to comment.