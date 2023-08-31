Moreen Simpson: 200th Lonach Gathering brought back happy Highlander memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: 200th Lonach Gathering brought back happy Highlander memories

Less formal than Braemar, Lonach Gathering's couthy charm is a delight.

The great traditions of Lonach Gathering have been celebrated for generations (Image: Helen Hepburn)
The great traditions of Lonach Gathering have been celebrated for generations (Image: Helen Hepburn)
By Moreen Simpson

I wis fair tricket to see oor Chazzer’s surprise appearance at the Lonach Gathering.

A’ the better to celebrate the 200th anniversary of one of the Neest’s top events. Less formal than Braemar, its couthy charm is a delight.

Oh, the memories of my first Lonach. Early 1970s, new EE recruit who’d never heard of it when the news ed sent me to fill a whole “live” page. “Phone over your first story before the start of the whisky march, others every hour or so, ending with the results.” Spik aboot panic. Fit wis the whisky march? Far would there be a phone?

The day before, it came into my napper to take mum and dad, who’d never been and I reckoned would enjoy the spectacle. At a drizzly 6am, mum loaded into my Mini two huge bags of sandwiches, ale, tea, sausage rolls, biscuits. Keeping good time, we stopped in a lay-by halfway to Strathdon for her rowies and tea. Never tasted better.

The King made a surprise appearance at this year’s Lonach Highland Games (Image: Brian Smith/ Jasperimage)

Bellabeg was hoochin’ wie the wonderful Lonach Highlanders when we got there – fit a thrill. Broom in their hats and a spring in their beets. Such a splendid age range – from teenagers to fairly ancient pensioners. I even found a phone booth in the middle of the village.

Bang on 8am, led by pipers, proudly bearing their spikes, they set off on their circuit march roon the various lairds and landowners, lining up ootside to get their dram of whisky at each of the six stops. Before filing back into line, they’d totter into the nearest bit of forest, there to hoik kilts and relieve their happy bladders.

Dad couldn’t resist a dram

It was the second stop that day which is frozen in my memory. Dad, who loved his drams, had drooled enviously at that first line-up. Come the second, I looked up from my notebook to discover him standing at the end of the line of kilted Highlanders, replete in sports jacket, troosers, shirt and tie, huddin’ oot one of mum’s cups for a drop o’ the hard stuff. Black-affronted, I went to hiss him back to us, when he got his dram and the crowd gave a wee cheer. He was ower the moon.

Another four scoops at the remaining stops, his face was flushed with triumph when the march ended. Later, the Highlanders stomped roon the show-ring before lunch; some o’ the teenagers obviously the worse for wear from their early-morning libations, nae even capable of cairryin’ their heavy spikes. The prood, older eens, still marchin’ on, with only the jaunty angle of the bent broom in their caps to show they’d already had a lang day.

Ninety-year-old Mrs Mary Taylor from Strathdon at the roadside in 1975, watching the Lonach marchers making their way to Roughpark (Image: AJL)

Years later, when Billy Connolly was the Laird o’ Candacraig, Lonach regularly hit the headlines with sleb guests like Robin Williams (who loved the hill-run), Steve Martin, Judi Dench and Eric Idle – but the Highlanders were aye the real stars.

I’m sure you enjoyed it on Saturday, Chazzer m’loon. Millie, I dinna ken far you were, but you wid have loved it. Try jinin’ the marchers at 8am next year. There might even be a G&T in it for you.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

