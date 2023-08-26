King Charles makes surprise appearance at Lonach Highland Games

As thousands waited for the Lonach Highland Gathering and Games to begin, a special VIP guest made an unexpected appearance.

The crowds erupted in joyful cheer as King Charles entered the Bellabeg arena, with the sound of pipes piercing through the air.

His Majesty has been taking a well-deserved retreat at his Scottish residence at Balmoral, alongside the Duchess of Rothesay and her children.

Scores of people took out their cameras as the royal vehicle drove around the park, where the audience was greeted with a kind smile and gentle wave by The King.

In a beautifully decorated tent, Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire Sandy Manson welcomed him just in time for the famous march of the Lonach Highlanders.

Compere Robert Lovie remarked that it felt like “time was standing still” as the men entered the arena just as their forbears did so many years ago when the event began.

King Charles was the guest of honour

The King stood in admiration as the tartan-clad scores passed by, breaking out into a huge grin as the horse socks trotted along at the rear.

The refreshing drizzle didn’t seem to bother the umbrella-wielding audience, which patiently waited for the “army of kilted men” to pass by near them.

Thousands pressed against the barriers, eager to shake His Majesty’s hand as he walked about to greet the event’s organisers and selected members of the community.

As the guest of honour, he was then tasked to kick-start the spectacle with the 90-yard sprint.

Sheltered by a brolly, he then made his way around the park, meeting local Highland Dancers and stopping to wave at well-wishers.

After about an hour, he was whisked off back to Balmoral, to another cheer.