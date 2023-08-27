Gallery: Lonach Highland Games return with spectacle fit for a king

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Lonach Highland Games return with spectacle fit for a king

Crowds were treated with a thrilling display of traditional games - and a surprise visit from King Charles.

Surprise visit from The King at Lonach Highland Games. Image: Brian Smith/ Jasperimage
Surprise visit from The King at Lonach Highland Games. Image: Brian Smith/ Jasperimage
By Denny Andonova

Scores of people packed the green lawn at Bellabeg for the glorious return of the iconic Lonach Highland Gathering and Games.

Despite the grim weather, brolly-wielding spectators stuck to the very end to watch light and heavy athletes test their strength and resilience after months of preparation.

This year’s event was made all the more special with the unexpected appearance of King Charles, who came to greet the crowds.

Thousands stood in fascination as cabers and hammers were hurled through the air – with loud cheers erupting as they thumped into the ground.

The highlight, however, was the unique march of the Lonach Highlanders who had been visiting local homes since early morning for a sip of whisky and a cheery greeting.

39 Best pictures from Lonach Highland Games taken by Brian Smith, Jasperimage.

The Lonach Highland Gathering and Games at Bellabeg Park.
The King shakes hands with some of the participants.
The King has a wander round the grounds.
Here is the start of the march of the Lonach Highlanders.
Despite the weather, people still had a great time watching the games.
Luckily people remembered to bring their umbrellas!
A strong start to the games.
Hundreds of people attended the games this year.
Lots of families huddling under brolly’s today!
A fantastic showing of the march.
Pipers filled the grounds with fantastic upbeat Scottish music to entertain the crowds.
King Charles watches the march from the sidelines, he looks impressed with their turnout.
Thankfully the king remembered his umbrella too!
Here are the Men’s Tug O War Team winners looking proud as punch.
A young piper performs a solo.
The Men’s Tug O War looks pretty tough!
Everyone enjoying the games and the breaks between rain showers.
Here are the Ladies Tug O War Winners looking delighted at their win.
One of the highland dancers performing a routine.
The crowds enjoyed watching the dancers perform.
An exciting day for the pooches as well, this lovely Beagle seems quite tired already!
A fantastic vibrant buzz at the games as the showers stopped for a while.
Lots of people watched from the seating areas surrounding the games.
This looks like a very tricky balancing game!
These girls look like they are having a good giggle.
Ouch! Straight shot to the face, this girl is determined to win!
Another fantastic shot, who will win?
People enjoying the event.
Looks like we have a winner!
These ladies look to be enjoying the show!
The King having a chat with some of the Highlanders.
A superb turnout despite the typical Scottish weather.
Time for the little highland dancers to get up on stage.
More dancing throughout the show.
A brilliant throw!
This one didn’t look easy!
Pull! Pull! Pull!
The King fires the gun for the start of the race.
More determined Highlanders playing Tug O War.

