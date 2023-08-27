Gallery: Lonach Highland Games return with spectacle fit for a king

Scores of people packed the green lawn at Bellabeg for the glorious return of the iconic Lonach Highland Gathering and Games.

Despite the grim weather, brolly-wielding spectators stuck to the very end to watch light and heavy athletes test their strength and resilience after months of preparation.

This year’s event was made all the more special with the unexpected appearance of King Charles, who came to greet the crowds.

Thousands stood in fascination as cabers and hammers were hurled through the air – with loud cheers erupting as they thumped into the ground.

The highlight, however, was the unique march of the Lonach Highlanders who had been visiting local homes since early morning for a sip of whisky and a cheery greeting.

