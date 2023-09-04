David Knight: One year on from her death, the Queen is still our strongest, fondest connection to the royals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Knight: One year on from her death, the Queen is still our strongest, fondest connection to the royals

Lasting love for the late Queen Elizabeth II binds the public to the royal family even as their popularity wanes.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 last year (Image: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock)
By David Knight

Like a hurricane hurtling towards us, we all knew what to expect, but few were prepared when it finally arrived.

The death of our Queen affected us all in various ways, whatever your views on the royals.

Friday marks the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As usual, time passed in a flash.

Sombre scenes fresh in our minds and a sense of loss which ran even deeper than expected. Her passing was a major episode in an extraordinary period of our history, to be discussed and debated beyond the current century.

A multitude of crises: Scottish independence, Brexit, the Covid pandemic, rising energy prices and cost of living, a chilling war on European soil again – and hospital strikes denying treatment to patients.

Amid all that, the Queen’s life and death occupies a special place in many hearts. A matriarchal figure who transcended normal family life; the mother of the nation, who held things together.

This was despite a never-ending line of imbecilic politicians north and south of the border, proving their incompetence over and over again. Alternative visions of Presidents Sunak and Yousaf becoming heads of state make me queasy in the pit of my stomach.

How have the royals fared without the Queen and Prince Philip?

She was the only monarch anyone under 70 had ever known. Even a sizeable minority with no time for the royals, who would happily sign their redundancy notices in a flash, held a grudging respect for the Queen – if not the institution.

Perhaps this is why only now do we see small, isolated outbreaks of public dissent aimed at King Charles and Queen Camilla from anti-royalists – emboldened by the new order being in place.

With the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death upon us, many might ponder how the King has fared in the past year – and think once more about the future of the monarchy without the two titans who shaped the modern Windsors: the Queen and Prince Philip.

Or they might be distracted, quite possibly, by the two other women in the King’s life – Diana and Camilla.

The then Prince and Princess of Wales aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia during their honeymoon in 1981 (Image: PA Archive)

I watched a documentary recently which recounted how the Queen virtually cancelled Camilla from royal life for a considerable time after Charles’s split with Diana.

Although Charles saw his dearest wish for Camilla to be crowned, public approval still appears to be set at lukewarm over her elevation.

It doesn’t take much for burning embers of resentment to flare again when underlying feelings remain raw over Diana. Especially when Netflix’s sixth instalment of its controversial Crown series later this year recreates Diana’s horrific death, for example.

One of the show’s bosses assured a TV industry event in Edinburgh that it was being done in the best possible taste, which seems hard to believe.

A certain amount of anti-Camilla backlash would seem inevitable after it’s aired.

The King is popular but Camilla is struggling

Popularity polls are always watched with trepidation by political leaders, especially as Humza Yousaf, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer score so badly. What they would give for the King’s ratings.

Charles is back at 62%, and has been consistently in this area for the past few years, apart from an occasional dip to 59%. Significantly, his heir Prince William also sits high – as does Diana, who still appears in polls of the most popular royals.

Depressingly for the King, Camilla is marooned near the bottom of the league table, just beating Andrew, Harry and Meghan – damned with faint praise.

Despite the King’s strong personal approval ratings, there are some worrying trends.

Anti-royal sentiment is highest among young people below mid-30s, the very age group William and Kate are supposed to appeal to

Figures for those who wish to see the royals abolished have reached their highest since the 1990s. And anti-royal sentiment is highest among young people below mid-30s, the very age group William and Kate are supposed to appeal to.

But the King and Queen remain in the driving seat after steadying the royal household during the Queen’s loss and the birth of a new Carolean era. And this is despite damaging Punch and Judy sideshows around Andrew, Harry and Meghan.

They can set the tone and direction of the family’s fortunes; it’s in their hands – for them to win or lose lasting public approval.

Lasting love for late Queen binds us to the royal family

Sadness surrounds the family decision to stay at Balmoral on the first anniversary of the Queen’s death, but it’s also a signal about Scotland’s importance.

It’s ironic that while strong royal bonds remain with the north-east and the Highlands, we are in a period where Scotland as a whole offers a much lower approval rating than elsewhere.

The Queen bagpipes cyclists
The Queen lived to be 96 years old and was the reigning monarch for seven decades (Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Despite a vast gulf between the fabulous privilege of the royals and the rest of us, a tangible bond with ordinary people in general could materialise on Friday.

I have a relative of almost 91 who is fading; countless families in Scotland lost loved ones of similar age to Covid and dementia. Something more powerful than poll ratings might flow towards the monarch as thoughts turn to personal tragedies: it’s called the milk of human kindness.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

