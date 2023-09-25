Ben Dolphin: Why visit Scotland in winter? For the picture-perfect trifecta of landscape, light and weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Dolphin: Why visit Scotland in winter? For the picture-perfect trifecta of landscape, light and weather

It’s our dampness and cloudiness, our darkness, that often brings out the most dramatic, beguiling and cinematic aspects of Scotland.

Skye's famous Old Man of Storr, pictured against a moody sky during winter (Image: Jorge Corcuera/Shutterstock)
By Ben Dolphin

“I’m told they will be busy,” said an American tourist, listing the places on her itinerary: Skye, Glen Coe, Loch Ness.

“Yup,” I replied.

“Hmm. I did think about visiting between October and March to avoid the crowds, but…”

She tailed off, shrugging, as if to say: “But why on earth would anyone in their right mind do that?”

That was a red rag to a bull. I excitedly told her how I only take Scottish holidays in the “off months”, proceeding to list the (many) reasons why. Snow, cold, quiet, cost, unique quality of light.

She listened patiently and then headed off on her walk.

A couple of hours later, she returned, walked over to me and immediately asked: “That light. How exactly is it unique?”

I opened my mouth to reply, but nothing came out. In that moment, the sober realisation hit me that maybe, just maybe, Scottish light is – gasp! – just like any other?

I looked upwards, flipping through the photo album in my head for scenes that best described this “uniqueness”: low sun, long shadows, golden sunrises, misty mornings.

“But… Are any of those things uniquely Scottish?” I wondered.

I suspect we all enjoy a bit of exceptionalism where Scotland is concerned. Yes, there are hills, coastlines and beaches all across the world, but ours are just that bit more special, aren’t they?

There must, however, be other places in our neck of the woods with similar claims on that uniquely austere northern light. Ireland? Iceland? The Faroes? Norway?

Remarkable light, even on the greyest days

Seconds felt like minutes. I had to say SOMETHING.

“Summer light is too flat,” I began. “The sun directly overhead, no shadows. Everything’s washed out. But a winter walk on a bright day is to spend the whole day in the kind of light you only see at 5am or 9pm during the summer.”

I told her how, as much as I love the clear, crisp, blue-sky days, the moody ones are better.

“Changeable,” I said, explaining how our location at the edge of an ocean and a continent, subject to weather systems from all directions, turns Scotland’s “changeability” dial up a notch, adding drama and a sense of menace.

Snow on the frozen lochans of Rannoch Moor and Glen Coe (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)

That foreboding greyness descending as an Atlantic storm arrives. The clarity and unreal brightness as the same storm departs – headlands hazy with sea spray, white horses galloping in the sun.

Sunrise over fog. Mist hanging in the glens. Solitary shafts of sunshine defiantly piercing a swirling, jet-black sky, then racing across land and sea like spotlights on a stage.

That watery sheen, even when it hasn’t been raining, as though someone has been busy with the misting spray. An odd lustre – think 1,000 lochans sparkling in a dark bog.

There can also, I told her, be remarkable light even on the greyest days – low cloud hugging snow-filled coires, casting those dark recesses in frigid purple and blue hues. And, even when drizzle has drained all colour from the landscape, leaving only shades of grey, it can still look like a charcoal drawing made beautifully soft, as though fingers had smudged on the paper.

A North Atlantic Light filter – for no extra charge

Of course, in my eagerness to please, I was now making it sound like every day between October and March is photographic ecstasy in Scotland. Clearly, that’s not the case. This is a country where weeks of featureless grey stratus can drive you to despair.

But, arguably, it’s our dampness, cloudiness and windiness, our darkness, that often brings out the most dramatic, beguiling and cinematic aspects of Scotland.

After all, if Scotland was a film set that you could light to maximum effect, you’d choose to do so from the side, to exaggerate the shadow and highlight the cragginess. You’d add a red filter to the lens to really bring out the rusty browns in our landscape. Perhaps a neutral-density graduated filter to make a moody, dark sky. A diffusion filter for some blurred edges.

A hiker walks towards the summit of Sgurr an Tuill Bhain on a sunny winter’s day (Image: Duncan Andison/Shutterstock)

In that respect, I can well imagine our brand of winter light being packaged for filmmakers and photographers, as something you could buy and apply to footage and photos.

“Upgrade to ‘North Atlantic Light’ – just £15!” A fun creative setting in Photoshop. A striking, one-click fix to lend your work a certain maritime mountain moodiness.

But, while you could doubtless simulate off-month light for any number of North Atlantic territories, Scotland’s landscape is most definitely our own. As is our particular brand of North Atlantic weather.

So, when I said “unique quality of light” to my American tourist, I realise now that wasn’t what I meant. Rather, I meant the interplay of landscape, winter light and weather. The scattering, diffusing, reflecting and amplifying of North Atlantic light to create something unique. Something worth travelling halfway around the world for. Something… Scottish.

Ben Dolphin is an outdoors enthusiast, countryside ranger and former president of Ramblers Scotland

