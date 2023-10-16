Scott Begbie: Jimmy Savile should not be back on prime-time TV – even when played by Steve Coogan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Jimmy Savile should not be back on prime-time TV – even when played by Steve Coogan

The only thing achieved by The Reckoning is ratings for the BBC - and that’s simply not a good enough reason to make it.

A still from The Reckoning TV series
Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning (Image: BBC/ITV Studios/Matt Squire/PA)
By Scott Begbie

I have a question about The Reckoning. Why?

Seriously, why on earth make a four-part series about the depraved monster who was Jimmy Savile?

And why air it on the BBC, the place that gave safe harbour to a predator so vile that he now belongs in a pantheon of evil alongside the likes of Fred West and the Yorkshire Ripper?

Is there some new insight into his monstrous reign that hasn’t been raked over endlessly, including documentaries laying out all the grisly facts and acts of this prolific paedophile and necrophiliac?

No, this was a decision to present the crimes of Savile, the naive complicity of the establishment and the ruination of his victims’ lives as entertainment. As if the damage and terror he created is there to be played out for the masses like some sort of Roman bread-and-circuses sideshow attraction. And that’s not something I will watch.

The Reckoning appears to be most notable as a vehicle to showcase the considerable acting talents of Steve Coogan – and that box has certainly been ticked, given reviews about the show are universal in praise of his portrayal as chillingly realistic.

For that reason alone, perhaps I should watch The Reckoning.

I met Savile – and I don’t want to relive that

You see, I met Savile several times in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He was the guest celebrity to lead a major charity walk staged in Edinburgh every year, and I was the trainee reporter sent to cover it.

I’ve been up close and personal with Savile, shook his hand and chatted with him, looked him in the eye on at least three occasions. For the record, no, there was no inkling about what lay behind those eyes.

The concept of The Reckoning is repellent

I’d love to say I had a feeling he was somehow off, or a wrong ‘un. I didn’t.

All I felt was a bit of awe at interviewing a household name I had grown up watching on the telly and, at that time, still saw on the box every Saturday night.

So, am I not even mildly curious about seeing if Coogan’s take matches my memories of the real man? Not even remotely, because the concept of The Reckoning is repellent.

What good comes from this TV drama?

Why make voyeur telly out of such unspeakable crimes and such an unspeakable man? Why add to the notoriety of Savile and feed a ghoulish fascination with him?

What good flows from that? Who is helped? What is changed? What is prevented?

Alan Partridge promotional picture for live show "Strategem", coming to Aberdeen P&J Live
Steve Coogan is perhaps best known for his comedy character Alan Partridge

The only thing achieved is ratings for the BBC – and that’s simply not a good enough reason.

Jimmy Savile should not be back on prime-time BBC, not even if he’s being channelled by Steve Coogan. I reckon it’s a disgrace that he is.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

