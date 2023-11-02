James Millar: Rishi Sunak’s disdain for data shows he’s anything but tech-savvy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Millar: Rishi Sunak’s disdain for data shows he’s anything but tech-savvy

The PM gives the impression that he understands the potential of cutting edge tech, but he falls down on how it applies to humanity.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will attend a two-day AI summit this week. Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire
By James Millar

When Rishi Sunak gave a speech ahead of this week’s summit on artificial intelligence, it jarred for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, it feels like every time a prime minister has addressed the nation recently, they’ve either been starting the job or resigning shortly after. It made a change for a PM to talk about something other than their own employment.

Secondly, it felt like he was desperately trying to convince the country that his enthusiasm for the topic was justified. And his enthusiasm was evident. Talking about tech is Rishi Sunak’s happy place.

There’s certainly space for a politician to grasp Harold Wilson’s mantle as the champion of the “white heat of technology”. Neither Keir Starmer nor Rishi Sunak convince, however. Starmer promises to harness environmentally friendly innovation in a green new deal, but that’s a phrase that brings to mind nothing so much as sad Kermit the Frog toys knocked down in the Disney Store.

Sunak gives the impression that he understands the potential of cutting edge tech, but he falls down on how it applies to humanity.

For example, in his speech last week and in the papers the government released ahead of the summit, he warned one of the dangers of AI is biased decision-making. Maybe he’s not been paying attention, but we’ve already got plenty of that.

If he’s genuinely worried about biased decision-making, why does he keep picking “journalists” from GB News to ask questions at his press conferences?

Rishi Sunak during a May 2020 Covid media briefing, when he was chancellor. Image: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

If normal people think about AI at all, their concerns are centred on whether the technology is going to put them out of work in the first instance (and we journalists worry about that more than most), and then whether it’ll get smart enough to work out that humans – with their biased decision-making – are an impediment to progress.

Recent cinema release The Creator is set in a world in which humans are at war with artificial intelligence after the robots nuke Los Angeles. It’s a legitimate question to ask how realistic that is. (Presumably Sunak would rewrite the movie so that the conflict is started by some biased decision-making. Perhaps the AI hacks an algorithm so Les Dennis wins Strictly or something.)

PM demonstrated wilful blindness to Covid data

The whole AI summit business has betrayed Rishi Sunak’s preference for the philosophy of Silicon Valley over the politics of the town hall, the foodbank and the overwhelmed hospital.

There are signs that, beneath the buzzwords, he either doesn’t care for or doesn’t understand the elements that make up the term artificial intelligence. AI sounds catchy, but it’s catch-all to the point of meaninglessness.

For all the pictures of Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator that have accompanied coverage of the summit, AI is really just a swanky word for maths. It’s not (necessarily) humanoids, it’s just servers in sheds, consuming masses of electricity, limited to a language of zeroes and ones and digesting data.

And it’s Sunak’s disdain for data that betrays how callow his zeal for technology and all it could offer really is.

Nowhere has this been better demonstrated than by the other big domestic politics story this week – the UK Covid inquiry.

Every wrong turn in the handling of the pandemic was brought about by a wilful blindness to the numbers and the science. Biased decision-making, if you will.

We’ve already heard how Sunak crashed on with Eat Out to Help Out in the face of concerns.

Rishi Sunak is no tech bro

Until earlier this year, my family and I took part in the Office for National Statistics scheme that monitored how widespread Covid is. We tested once a month, felt we were doing our tiny bit to help the nation, and our results provided vital data to help the NHS model how the outbreak would impact services.

But, in an effort to convince folk that Covid was over, the PM binned that study off in the spring.

Now, Covid is rife, and I’ve received an email from the ONS inviting me to join a new study – exactly the same as the old one.

By turning his back on the data of disease – the most old-fashioned technology conceivable, just counting the cases – Sunak’s government is behind the curve on Covid again

The PM has convened a summit to talk about the potential dangers of AI in the hope that it’ll make him look like he’s in front of the latest whizzy technology. By turning his back on the data of disease – the most old-fashioned technology conceivable, just counting the cases – Sunak’s government is behind the curve on Covid again. Folk are getting sick, and those NHS heroes who stepped up to save the nation face yet another winter of overwhelm and overwork.

This week’s AI summit is meant to cement Rishi Sunak’s credentials as a “tech bro”. But his disdain for data demonstrates he’s anything but. And, by grandstanding as the latest futuristic bandwagon passes through, he’s setting up a reckoning with the numbers that’ll determine his own future – the verdict of the electorate in 2024.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

