Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

The Flying Pigs: Maybe Scotland’s loneliest sheep just needs some space

Fit our supposed hero took as a plaintive 'baa' of distress may in fact hiv been sheepish for 'fit like!'

Is this Scotland's loneliest sheep, or Scotland's happiest sheep? Image: Jill Turner/Peter Jolly Northpix
Is this Scotland's loneliest sheep, or Scotland's happiest sheep? Image: Jill Turner/Peter Jolly Northpix
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

View From The Midden with Jock Alexander

It’s been an ovine wik in the village. Days are dark, and nae jist cos it’s noo November and sunset is roon aboot half one. Concern in the village has been rife efter we read aboot the plight of “Scotland’s loneliest sheep”.

The aminal in question has been seen on a beach on the east Highland coast, richt at the bottom of some affa steep cliffs, and the theory is it’s stuck there for months. All baaah itsel’. Sorry.

A wifie paddling past in her yella kayak twa year ago got hersel’ baahed at. Then, fan she wiz back the ither wik, it wiz there again, looking gye bedraggled and wi’ a massive fleece on it like the Border Leicester equivalent o’ Feel Moira’s beehive (her favourite hairstyle – baith fashionable and practical, seeing as it it’s full o’ bees) and, like maist o’ the village during lockdoon, clearly hidna seen a pair o’ shears for at least twa year.

The Flying Pigs

Noo, obviously the wifie wiz affa concerned (weel, concerned enough tae tell the press aboot it, nae enough tae hoist it intae her kayak), but I am willing tae bet that onyb’dy involved in recreational kayaking widna necessarily be “au fait” wi’ the subtleties o’ the language o’ sheep.

Fit she took as a plaintive “baa” of distress may in fact hiv been sheepish for “fit like!”, or “michty, that’s some size o’ a banana yer sitting in!”

Noo, I dinna mean tae belittle the aminal’s plight. If it is trapped, files it obviously hisna starved, it is a peety if it’s on its leesome lane. Unless, o’ course, it’s perfectly happy by itsel’. Some fowk are. It’s maybe jist a lone wolf in sheep’s clothing.

I sincerely hope that this particular sheep is like Fulton Mackay in Local Hero: perfectly happy tae dodder aboot on their beach. Nae being bothered by ony ither sheep, pests that they are, and wi’ a massive woolly jumper tae keep it cosy. Sounds like bliss tae me. Cheerio!

Professor Hector J Schlenk, senior research fellow at the Bogton Institute for Public Engagement with Science

As a scientist, people are forever asking me questions, like: “Do 5G phone signals harm humans?” , “can fire have a shadow?” or “what are you doing in our stock room?” But, lately, people have been mostly asking me about “Ai”.

“Yes, that’s a valid Scrabble word,” I tell them. “It’s a pale-throated, three-toed sloth indigenous to South America.” And then they look at me. And there is a silence.

Then, if they haven’t simply walked away, they explain that they are really asking about artificial intelligence, which was recently announced as the Collins Dictionary “word of the year”. Which is alarming, given that AI may well be the single most extant threat to the future of humanity, and because it’s an acronym, not a word (unless they are referring to the sloth. See above).

There is widespread public mistrust of AI, largely caused by Hollywood plotlines that see Arnold Schwarzenegger playing a murderous time-travelling cyborg, Haley Joel Osment as an immortal childlike robot, or the horrifying tale of a pathologically dishonest automaton who breaks free from his creator, leaving a trail of mayhem in his wake – Pinocchio.

But this burgeoning technology also has enormous potential for the positive. My interest in it was truly piqued this week when artificial intelligence helped the popular Scouse beat combo “The Beatles” release a new song, despite the seemingly insurmountable challenge of only half of their number remaining alive.

The boys were able to create a beautiful new song by adding Ringo Starr’s drums and Paul McCartney’s harmonies to John Lennon’s 45-year-old vocals and George Harrison’s 30-year-old guitar. The result, it is generally regarded, is a triumph! All thanks to AI (and whoever persuaded Paul to steer clear of the key in which he insists on singing Hey Jude).

Now that AI has allowed us to listen to a new Beatles track some 50 years after they broke up, I began to wonder what other musical necromancy could be performed. Could this technological breakthrough be used to lace together the voices of Bon Scott, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Kevin Godley to form a new AI supergroup known as AC/DC-TLC-10CC?

Or, better yet, might it be possible for deceased artist to cover works written after their demise? Would the world not be a better place if it contained a version of Baby Shark by Johnny Cash, or Leonard Cohen’s Uptown Funk?

So, let me reassure you, gentle reader, that the future of AI is full of promise and creativity, not just chaos and Armageddon. This week’s international conference on AI at Bletchley Park gave anyone concerned for our future nothing but comfort. When you learn that both Rishi Sunak and Elon Musk have their hands on the tiller, what could possibly go wrong?

@FlyingPigNews

More from Columnists

The Airlander 10 could transform transport in the Highlands and Islands. Image: HAV.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Could futuristic Airlander 10 really be the future of travel for…
A friendly guide helped Moreen to find her way around ARI. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Facing down my fear by getting lost in the hospital
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: We must pull out all the stops to help budding entrepreneurs
King Charles has previously delivered a speech to parliament on behalf of his mother, the late Queen, but will soon make his own first official King's Speech. Image: Xinhua/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: How can we lock up desperate shoplifters while corporations rob us blind?
3
The Beatles, pictured in 1964. Image: David Magnus/Shutterstock
Euan McColm: Beatles' Now And Then is a moving coda to the most unifying…
Travis Middleton, of Texas Global Consulting.
Travis Middleton: I can help your business tap into Texas
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will attend a two-day AI summit this week. Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire
James Millar: Rishi Sunak's disdain for data shows he's anything but tech-savvy
Frasers would be a welcome return to the Granite City and could start a chain reaction of investment back into Aberdeen.
Rebecca Buchan: Could the return of Frasers be the retail renaissance we've been waiting…
Johanna Basford
Johanna Basford: Entrepreneurs are not all profit hungry, ruthless types
Owner Meta has confirmed that just a simple wee request, or maybe a wee court order, will get it pressing Undelete and sending reams of your long-lost opinions to whoever is asking. Image: Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Our dosy politicians can’t even blame the messenger

Conversation